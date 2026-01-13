TRANSFORMATION OF HUMANITY FROM IDEOLOGICALLY CAPTURED INTO QUANTUM PHILOSOPHERS





THE IDEOLOGICALLY CAPTURED CHILDREN - SACRIFICIAL LAMBS



GLOBALIST COUP D’ETAT, WHAT TRUMP IS FIGHTING



The most well known top secret in the world is the supposedly top secret agenda of the WEF and United Nations to take over the world, destroy sovereign nations and impose a New World Order.

The problem is that the globalist Maoist New World Order is both well underway and also no longer a secret to most of the world.



But less well known are the sovereign nations already having caved to the globalist tyranny - although the Trump administration is identifying them by their actions.



Some believe it is the British system while I believe it is more of a generalised Colonialist Eu-related phenomenon.



As with most things the name & terminology are not as important as the general understanding.



Is is more clear every day that these Colonialists have committed terrible fraud, have conducted associated criminal activity - and worse.



Coincidentally, these Colonialists have been the ones behind the weaponized COVID virus and subsequent toxic vaccines.

We must keep in mind that it was as many as 80-85% of us who were successfully conned into compliance.





And behind the plans to turn our cities into those “15 minute” or “smart” cities complete with high density housing and 24-7 surveillance, and with monitoring to “keep us safe”.



Many people are shocked to see the construction of these surveillance cities have been going up all around them under the umbrella of “city planning”.



The task which has been set to rid ourselves of this threat is enormous - as Klaus Schwab was correct in his infamous statement that bragged “we are so proud of penetrating the cabinets”.



These governments have been subjected successfully to ideological capture - due potentially to philosophical and spiritual and geopolitical faults systemic to their societies.

As we have grown all too familiar with, the symptoms of this ideological capture are an insane WOKE agenda and a dystopian and Orwellian ideology.



In America we became ideologically captured also - but in our more open and resilient society - and with our form of government based upon unalienable rights - we have enjoyed some degree of protection.



It is not as if “everything is coming up roses” here, but certainly a degree of sanity exists which is absent from the fully colonialized nations.

STOCKHOLM SYNDROME?



The less resilient societies in America exhibit notable cases of ideological capture - most visible are the fall of the Hollywood, music and related celebrity cultures - who believe they are exempt from rules and laws.



Also the big institutions and some notable corporate entities become captured - most visible among them - higher education institutions.



Such estimable institutions as The University of California, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Harvard and Yale are among the most ideologically captured systems.

It is most shocking how susceptible our friends, families, children and fellow countrymen are to this ideological capture.



People we love and have respected are observed to fall to this massive manipulation campaign to capture the thinking of three masses and to place this in an ideological box.

The eye and brain opening recognition is the success the toxically narcissistic globalists tyrants have enjoyed.



Why does the open secret of the globalist agenda not become obvious to the terminally WOKE and fully ideologically captured?



I believe it is a kind of Stockholm syndrome where once a person has been fully ideologically captured they begin to idealize, even worship, their captors.



It is a notable part of the dynamic in abusive toxically narcissistic families, and may well also be a characteristic of the equivalent at the sociopolitical level.



This system would consist of the abusers, the victims and those who resist the agenda.



Both the abusers and the victims - as toxic narcissists - cannot abide criticism, as it totally threatens to destroy their carefully-crafted, but fake, self image.



Therefore, those who dare criticize and resist, are deliberately turned into scapegoats and are blamed by everyone in the toxically narcissistic cult for the problems.



The very idea that there are problems in the carefully constructed narcissistic paradise is blasphemy and must be attacked at every level.



The scapegoats become targeted politicians such as Trump and platforms such as X where more open dialogue gives permission to be fully open about the problems in paradise.

NO LONGER SPECULATION THAT WE ARE DEALING WITH MASS HYSTERIA



The ideologically captured are just never going to see thru the ruse and will continue to defend those who keep their illusions alive.



Because they suffer from profound mental illness they are going to appear insane to those who remain outside the ideological capture of the cult.



And we cannot discount the degree to which the toxic vaccines may have caused further interrelated physical and psychological trauma.



Regardless of the ultimate causes and conditions we have a massive problem on our hands.

In the following video a top thinker tries to pin the problem on women, when, although women very likely represent a high percentage of those successfully victimized, there are far deeper forces at work.



Although I have my doubts that it is women alone who are responsible for this, with plenty of weaker men in on the ruse, nevertheless we must acknowledge, that in a civilization which has devalued women for millennia, it is women who will likely bear the brunt of this.

Our problem now is arriving at an agreement about what are we going to do about this massive cult of mental instability which has formed in our midst, after all our capacity to deliver successful mental health services is quite limited.



Massive newly emerging sociological issues surround this, as human beings vote with their feet against life in the cult.

While it is undeniably tragic that we must turn away from the cult, it is necessary for us to establish boundaries they simply cannot respect, and to protect ourselves from the hatred and anger these ideologically captured spew like emotional poison.



In the final analysis, it is a tragic and final break with a segment of humanity which has been lost to us through the actions of the parasitic 1% elite, a segment which has fed, quite literally, upon the living flesh or our children.



It is necessary to grieve for these lost children and to allow them to go their own way.



It is also necessary, where warranted, to either accept or place necessary blame and responsibility, without engaging in self-hatred or in hatred of these ideologically captured children.



In the deepest sense, our willingness to live in a toxically narcissistic civilization, with the leadership selected from the most toxically narcissistic among us, is to blame.



And this spewing of anger and hatred and vitriol from those most affected, a symptom of what has gone on for many millennia beneath the surface.



The tyranny of the psychologically wounded 1% elite came for our women and children and weak men.

They targeted the most vulnerable among us, singled out as the sacrificial victims the elite needed to validate their ideology, and to prop up their fragile egos.



The best gift we could give these elite predators now would be our own hatred and anger and vitriol.



Blame yes, and lawfully charging them and prosecuting them, of course, but engaging in the rites of shared fear, anger, hostility and violence, no.



The best gift we could hand these human-on-human predators and parasites would be to celebrate their demise with the orgy of violence they desire.



It is with Christ consciousness that we must meet this challenge - cultivating our own inner sense of compassion for ourselves and for others - for our cultivation of self hatred and vitriol and violence would be to allow these parasites to win.





We are already embarked now on a journey into quantum understanding, and the concomitant capacity to change as human beings, and to establish a civilization based on upon the compassionate Christ consciousness we so desperately say we admire.



There will be no room for violence, and those who would commit violence need to seek assistance to avoid such a monumental error.





That inner tendency toward violence is what delivered us to this fateful crossroads.



The crown of thorns and heavy cross we bear - either driving us toward the violence which destroys us - or toward the wisdom and knowledge and compassion which saves us.



Be advised that the number of ideologically captured are very high - somewhere in the 80-85% realm.



Act accordingly - this is a massive split in the human population.





There is a war on for our hearts and minds - but at least about 15-20% of us have not swallowed the ideologically captured agenda.

The ruse has been discovered and the natives are becoming restless with a dark journey into the heart of darkness about to break.



Stay frosty and protect yourselves - this one is playing for keeps.

Be advised, they suckered about 80-85% of our friends, family and children into their little cult.



The apologists for the 1% and the main cult leaders and parasitic elite are out now to win the final battle for our hearts and minds.

They sink their claws & teeth in by creating an atmosphere of self-hatred and self-sabotage.



Resist by winning our own spiritual battle which is where the real battle lies.

The future is quantum now - winning requires a new playbook - understood by many more then Elon.

This new playbook is not even in our language as yet - thus it remains largely unappreciated and unspoken.

This new playbook is the Socratic system, the quantum system.

It is becoming the questions we ask, and that we keep on asking, those which offer the keys out of the matrix we find ourselves lost in.

Question everything, follow the chain of logic and emotional clarity which leads to the pathways out of the matrix.



We cannot win anything worth having unless we learn to question everything.

We fight not principalities, we fight our own ignorance.



The future is both Socratic and quantum and will be borne out by Christ consciousness.



Why did our civilization wipe the slate clean of Socrates?



Because he threatened the whole ideological framework of the civilizational system - the one which is a recursive loop, offering many traps to pull us into the feedback loop of ignorance.



That is the war we fight today - the fight for knowledge and wisdom - and the fight against ignorance.



There won’t be any one book, or any one path, or any one philosophy, or system of governance, or science or religion towards resolution.

What we will discover a vast number of potential solutions, as numerous as the vast number of human beings.

The vast number of human beings who begin defining the vast, numberless, nontransferable, and algorithmically incompressible experience of being human.

MaSIVE IGNORANCE IS THE ROOT OF THIS EVIL- SOCRATIC STYLE EDUCATION, A REMEDY

