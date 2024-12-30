Forward:

Everyone knows what MAGA means by now - but few have heard of MEGA - which translates - as conceived here - to Make Earth Great Again.

Yesterday I wrote a long piece outlining how important it is to take back our own power - as individuals with these unalienable rights - against any political forces which may be tempted to impose further restrictions on these.

One of the best things so far about Donald Trump is that his own self interest really does seem to align with free speech - and with a preference to be open and honest with the American people.

Trump made a mistake with his too enthusiastic embrace of Elon - that is now fact - and how he deals with this will determine both America’s fate - and his own.

What is most important now is that Trump speak directly to us about Elon Musk’s unintelligent remarks - and even about Musk’s authoritarian tendencies - and to immediately rescind his enthusiastic support of Musk.

At the time of this writing - Trump has already assured us that Musk will not - as critics have joked - become “President Musk”.

And that is great - but in order for Trump to become the great leader and President he is capable of becoming - he must summarily take a stand against Musk.

Musk cannot become the leader of American enterprise and/or the leader of DOGE.

And furthermore if Trump does not put the brakes on Elon’s inappropriate role as a military industrial contractor of the United States - he will also be missing the boat.

I am hoping that appearances of a political bait and switch done to fool the American people is not true.

I am hoping that POTUS elect Trump is capable of seeing that the appointment of Elon Musk has been a mistake - and be capable of putting the MAGA political Humpty Dumpty back together again.

I am hoping that the people’s strong reactions to Musk’s egotistical and arrogant and irrational commentary are paid attention to - not because they are all correct - but because Musk is so clearly the wrong choice.

And a good thing this dirty laundry is being aired in public before Musk’s authoritarian tendencies overwhelm and destroy what could otherwise be a good step towards an interim step towards Making America Great Again.

It would be a shame if my editorial phrase which turned MAGA from Make America Great Again - to Megalomaniacs Gutting America Again - was actually true.

If the Trump Administration takes full responsibility for this Musketeer snafu - owns up to it honestly - and sees it for what it is - the evidence that most Americans are ready to grow up politically and to be capable of holding their leaders firmly to the fire - they will win.

If not - then we will have our proof that this President - like many of the others - is just one more authoritarian puppet - ruled over by the system - and to be fought against.

After the WEF-allied - socialist trending - harmful and regressive - and embarrassing - antics of the Biden-Harris regime - the American people - and the world - are in no mood to be further messed with by the likes of techno feudalists such as Musk.

When the techno feudalists make the unbelievable mistake of calling America and Americans mediocre they miss the entire point that it is our world wide cultures - our civilized insanity which selects for mediocrity - and which in fact represents a world wide “civilized “ culture of Mediocracy - over Meritocracy.

Without recognizing it - the mud slinging being thrown around by these techno - authoritarians - represents their own quite mistaken ideology - as the harmful elements among us.

The incoming administration has no choice than to use intelligent disruptors - and precise disruption - to tease apart, dissect, and discard the many odious elements of American governance which have infiltrated, infected - and destroyed it.

But we may want to point out to these leaders that there is often a difference between remodeling - and burning down the entire house.

While at times a complete demolition might be required it is seldom the most efficient and wise choice.

And - as I have maintained from the beginning - Trump has been handed a difficult- if not impossible - mandate - one which will either make him or break him as a leader.

And not only will it make or break Trump as a potentially great leader - but it will also make or break America as a nation state - and may well determine the fate of all Constitutional Republics.

The role stands now - in this seemingly do or die battle to get things right - more aligned with what our founding fathers intended.

Afterward:

Writing to ask the necessary questions and to even come close to a rational set of answers is tantamount to writing amidst the fog of war - when all truth has fallen before the need to fight for a particular side over another.

As is true of war - spiritual battles such as this one possess many of the characteristics of actual shooting wars.

But the battles fought in such a spiritual war are different - and if won - bring forth the best of our human qualities - amidst all the unfortunate deficiencies we also possess.

For those of us who closely followed the fever pitched ideological battle on Twitter - the overwhelming point proved what we may have already known or suspected.

Twitter - as both Twitter - and as Elon’s pet - preciously named “X” - as if the social media platform were one of his casually incarnated human children - is unfortunate.

Like all the other communication platforms of the techno-feudalists - X is a poorly conceived - poorly operated - and poorly designed platform for “Free Speech” - with algorithms mandating a shouting match between political sides - rather than the ability to engage in actual free speech.

Mud slinging - in the form of slinging insults - and threats - and unintelligent phrases - is what the techno feudalists like Musk and his buddies - Zuckerberg and company - support.

Free speech has become an almost lost art in this age of techno authoritarianism.

Almost - as our wonderful techno-freedom advocates here at Substack - prove - that free speech is not at all a lost art - but one which is just beginning to emerge as an art which should be celebrated - protected - and supported at all costs.

And it is critically important that we give our executives and employees at Substack their fair share of credit for having had the technological foresight to see this enterprise through.

After all it was just about a year ago that Substack was attacked by trolls from the other platforms - and from mainstream media - as being “Fascist”.

Substack successfully fought off the trolls and has come out stronger and better than ever to support true free speech.

Because Substack algorithms - and structure and function - are motivated by a true desire for real free speech - and which celebrate both shorter form aspects - such as poetry and notes and memes - and longer forms - such as essays and fiction - the whole is greater than the sum of the parts - and works.

The other social media platforms are defeated by their own misunderstandings of free speech and by the corporate structures and algorithms in place to underwrite these mud slinging contests.

My congratulations go to all the readers and writers and content providers who have participated in this great free speech experiment - and especially to the far seeing wisdom of those at Substack corporate headquarters who have weathered many a storm to follow their dream.

As I urged us all in my last few posts to do - Dream Big - and have the courage to dream in the light of day - as we see our dreams through to their logical conclusions.

Martin Luther KING was correct in his “I have a dream” speech and in his visions for how we would win both the spiritual war - and the political - and the economic and psychosocial wars.

Because when all is said and done - it is our ability to dream - and to use our super powers - our consciousness and attention to realize the dreams of our imaginations - which makes us human.

Other animals look up to - and feel dependent upon - our human agency to take action as both spiritual and psychosocial beings - beings who are capable of dreaming - and of seeing our dreams through to reality.

When we look at what we have achieved - with proper focus and attention - we can see the proof of this ability all around us.

TRANSFORMING MAGA INTO MEGA

It is time not only to Make America Great Again MAGA - but to dream larger - and to Make Earth Great Again - MEGA.

Disruptors - as those who tear down corruption and incompetence - are sometimes necessary - just as fungi and other parasites are necessary to feed off of unhealthy detritus in the natural world.

But what evolutionary competence is eventually about - at the highest level - involves builders - those who know how to use tools and techniques - to provide solid foundations both spiritually - and in physical reality - and who know how to dream impossible dreams - which serve as the real Phoenix-fire power of our lives here on Earth.

DARE TO DREAM BIG AND HOLD THAT DREAM AS THE VISION OF REALITY

We are being transformed currently - as we live through the degradation of the dead and dying world - and begin to unfurl our wings as the biologically - and spiritually - and psycho socially evolved beings - we in fact are.

Because in any logical analysis - it is we the people who either make or break America - and the world.

The leaders we need understand this - and the leaders of the old dying world whom we do not need - simply do not comprehend this simple fact.

Encourage the old dying world to leave - and encourage the new world now dawning to take hold.

As the old world fades into past nightmares - allow the new world being born - to align with our biggest - and most technicolor realistic - dreams.

