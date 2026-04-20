ARE THE DREAMS - THE IDEAS - OF THE AMERICAN FOUNDING FATHERS IRRELEVANT NOW?

Are any of the transformative ideas of our American founding ancestors still relevant? These ideas represented brilliant descriptions of the dreams of all mankind.

It is important to recognize that these ideas were not new in colonial times but represented the dreams of thousands of years of civilizations and nation states.

Ideas articulated by the Romans and the Greeks informed the evolution of the ideas of these ancestors.

First principles of classical thought from a broad sweep of history informed our founding ancestors thinking.

At the very least these intentions framed by Americans for Americans were founded on the articulation of brilliant ideas.

What we have today is cowardly rich braggarts and bullies like a famous director of The World Economic Forum who boasts of having penetrated all the cabinets.

Corporate partners of the WEF shamelessly promote virtue signaling and hypocritical policies. These partners became obscenely enriched during the Covid era they engineered to manipulate and control the population.

In the midst of this dystopian totalitarian world we now live in the writings of the founding ancestors take on a distinctive and poignant relevance.

These brilliant dreams are not dead - far from it. We can see them everywhere - even in the vagaries of popular culture. I rewrite a former essay here as a prelude to what I will post later today.

The dreams of our American ancestors expressed a longing and a hope for what mankind could achieve. They may well represent ideas whose time has come.

But whether they become real forces in this world and make a difference will depend on our own ability to see who and what we truly are as humans. Clearly now we have made the wrong choices. Are we now condemned to go extinct because of this?

I hope not and I see slivers of light and hope from those splendid dreams as evoked by our ancestors.Hopefully we - and the children of the future - do not continue to fail them.

Is America & The Great American Experiment Still Relevant?

It has been a few years and counting since American founding ancestors took a chance on building a constitutional republic. And truth be told we are not doing very well presently as members of the grand experiment in freedom and the recognition of unalienable rights.

Quite the contrary - we have been folded, spindled, mangled, mutilated, neutered, transgendered and vaccinated. But in the midst of these tragedies the dream lives on. Testament to our foolishness or testimony to the relevance of the dream? I defer to the latter.

Transgendered, Vaccinated, Chipped, and Misinformed

TIMING AS THEY SAY IS EVERYTHING

Everywhere today we can glimpse decidedly suicidal tendencies existing as a net of fatal weaknesses throughout the fabric of our society. As many of us have noticed - in an environment of extreme dystopia - this in no way, shape or form feels “normal”.

But then what is normal? We are being deceived into believing that totalitarianism is normal. That transgender ideology is normal. That we really cannot define whether someone is male or female. That it is perfectly alright to have psychopathic child molesters running the world.

That we the people are dumb and clueless and that the elites and experts know better what is good for us all.

If that is true then we must ask why these elites seem suicidal? On what healthy planet do they imagine that driving humans to the brink of extinction is not suicidal?

We must ask why anyone considered to be completely sane and mature would deliberately develop and impose the sort of irrational philosophies illustrated here on anyone. Wouldn’t it be immediately apparent that this would lead to the mutual harm of all humanity? Would it in fact represent a mass, lemming like, suicide?

Would Americans and people around the world begin to stand up against this? We will find out as the foundations of the dam the elites have built continue to crumble.

The advent of the horrible true life story Sound of Freedom comes seemingly right on time. The insane headlines of mainstream media scream loudly in our ears. What better proof do we need of the utter insanity of the elites than the headlines given us by their propagandists?

The people are waking now. Waking from and to a horrible nightmare. They, like James Joyce, view history as a nightmare from which they are trying to awake.

They ask - “what fresh hell iS this?”

They wake to new extremes of dehumanization. Extremes of a digitalized technological trans humanist society.

Desexualized, neutered, dehumanized, suckered, played and soon to be extinct. Is a suicidal tendency a wise and sane strategy? If otherwise seemingly sane and mature adults support such a strategy can they possibly be mentally stable and sane?

Uncomfortable Evidence of Dissolution Clouds The Narrative

Sketchy Ideas From Sketchy Individuals Are Celebrated

Evidence Of Widespread Dissolution Abounds

A Godfather Of Nuclear Banking Appears

Godfathers Of Nuclear Banking and Friends

Sam Bankman-Fried & Friends

We Contemplate Being Shackled By Darwinian Brains

Denial May Be More Than Just A River In Egypt

New Ways Of Thinking What Thinking Means

Wisdom Of Human Evolution Versus Suicidal Tendencies

We are at a dizzying watershed moment right now.

The following poem will be relevant to many in expressing the cascades of turbulent emotions we are likely to be feeling.

If by Rudyard Kipling

If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating, And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise: If you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same; If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools: If you can make one heap of all your winnings And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, And lose, and start again at your beginnings And never breathe a word about your loss; If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew To serve your turn long after they are gone, And so hold on when there is nothing in you Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’ If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch, If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you, If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run, Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

Rudyard Kipling

The Level Of Evil Is Only Now Becoming Fully Apparent

https://rumble.com/v1rciiq-vaxxed-ii-the-peoples-truth-documentary-must-see-the-level-of-evil.html

As we stand by fellow suffering humans today we see revealed around us every more proof of our brutality and lack of civilized ideas or behavior. This seems to have come to a head lately in the form or the film Sound Of Freedom. The true story of depravity which seems to have no limits hits us hard.

But it doesn’t stop the purveyors of the propaganda which enables this evil from grandstanding. Proclaimed loudly from the headlines of their manipulative mastheads is full proof of the association of misinformation, ignorance and evil.

“SAVE THE CHILDREN ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer”

Miles Klee Rolling Stone, July 7, 2023

As grandparents and parents flock to see the film we can observe a flickering of common sense amid the insufferable weight of the evil to which we and our children are being subjected.

Maybe, just maybe, there is a ghost of a chance we will see evolution and intelligence win out over insanity.

A ghost of a chance we will see Thomas Paine’s dream of liberty and justice for all human beings come round at last.

Our legacy will be in how we handle our tremendous anger over this. The key will be in what either enhances or handicaps our survival as human beings.

This is a time for qualified legal action and a people’s action to reinvent the once “American” quest for democracy, for attention to those unalienable rights of the former United States Constitution and Bill Of Rights.

From fellow SubStack Writers: Frederick R. Smith Speaks

The Whole American Catalog

Keeping our heads as Rudyard Kipling expresses will help us reach our goals. If we are fortunate and wise we will see a revolution dawn of real humanism and common sense. If we are impulsive, driven by cheap thrills and continuing dissolution, we will indeed reap what we have sown.

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