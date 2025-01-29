To Those We Have Lost And To Those We May Save

After what happened in one of our local schools yesterday in Nashville I am in no joking mood whatsoever. So I thought I would write my response in metaphor. I have no where else to rest my case or my sorrow. It is a bitter Tuesday and an increasingly bitter history. Trusting we are capable of a higher love for our children going forward.

The Comedic Laughable Extent To Which We Have Fallen

The insanity has become so extreme as to be laughable. The grief beyond measure. If American were a healthy, happy, well-adjusted nation where we lived in peace and tranquillity we might have something to talk about here. But America fails every measure of a well adjusted nation state.

No matter which criteria we choose to apply as a measurement the United States loses. Even if we simply speak on military grounds she is a complete a total failure. Every way since World War II has ended in utter ignominy and defeat. Military might is not the way I prefer to gauge the health of a nation state. Fortunately it is only one measure.

Let’s try health as a measure. First physical health. Here we just apply a grade of F. The sheer amounts of obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease and more are legendary and extreme. Add in measures of reproductive health such as the maternal child mortality and morbidity statistics and we again have abject failure. Add in mental health and we have an even greater failure.

America is indeed running on empty. She is out of gas. She is in spectacularly bad physical health. She is sexually neutered, morally, culturally and spiritually bankrupt - educationally and intellectually in disgrace. We may see her as the Statue of Liberty or GI Joe but she is neither.

THE STATUE OF LIBERTY IS NOW A EUNUCH

America has been rendered a eunuch. A eunuch which is the true symbol of her remaining power. A joke. It is eunuchs who are symbolic of power which has become distorted into power which exists for power’s sake. Power in all its desexualized, neutered glory. Power which has no logic or common sense. Power which destroys all it touches in scathing flames of a dying culture.

Once we reach the point of valuing the eunuchs over the fully human sexualized children given unalienable rights by a creator we have reached the end.

And yet over and over again we see leaders consumed by the desire for absolute power are themselves eunuchs and surround themselves with eunuchs. Eunuchs who require eunuchs for validation and support. It is eunuchs - both male and female - who surround these lifeless, sexless, neutered beings. For it is absolute power which distorts these humans into what we have become.

Can women really be eunuchs? Yes, by using the definition here that beings deprived of their physical sexual nature are eunuchs. Both females and males medically and surgically deprived of their sex are certainly eunuchs. That this renders them spiritual, moral and cultural eunuchs is also a given. Politically, scientifically, and philosophically - eunuchs.

As we have seen it is in the mentally disturbed world where men and women seek absolute untethered power where eunuchs are highly prized.

And those we allow to rule in our names is what we become.

Transgender is a sign of cultural collapse.

A Long Violent History.

And even in among our would-be heroes we have many questions about personal and family health.

