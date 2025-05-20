One-on-one with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

The script is so generic by now it is stunning that anyone watches the globalist mainstream media.

People like me will watch when necessary to try to discern some kind of truth for you - the readers,

But it is difficult to stomach the obvious grifting of “gotcha playing” propagandist presstitutes as they impotently hack away at the current Trump cabinet.

Since this is easily the most qualified and most dedicated cabinet in USA history - this is a really impossible task for the propagandists - who after all have only their lies to prop up their self image.

The system is beginning to right itself - from the positive attitude and big boy and big girl geopolitics of actual sober and sane truth-telling grown ups.

For the rest of us as Americans it is time to grow a spinal cord - a positive set of attitudes - and to work to grow up politically.

The folks Tapper speaks to simply do not know how to negotiate the uncertainly which is part of life - and always has been part of life.

The amount of stability recovered in the first few days, weeks and months of the Trump cabinet is stellar - and only a defeated and thoroughly domesticated population would fail to see this.

One wants to say, but Jake, Jake, Jake - everything has changed in a remarkably short period of time.

One does not reorder the geopolitical framework of America and the planet without breaking a few sacred cows and over-rated prized, but rotten, eggs.

"Nobody in the world gives a 4 million dollar airplane just to be nice” but Jake, Jake, Jake - open y’all’s eyes, Jake.

The rest of the world struggles to understand the knee jerk Trump Derangement Syndrome - which makes no sense whatsoever among sane and sober grown ups.

Everybody knows that the plane is being given to the American people - via the US Air Force.

And yet the doom scrollers of the world never tire of weaving elaborate plots of fictional scenarios which erroneously implicate Trump and cabinet in their doom scrolling fictional accounts.

PAY ATTENTION - IGNORANCE KILLS

