TRUMP TRIUMPHS OVER IRAN, VENEZUELA AND THE EU IN ONE DAY

Someday humans will look back at this time and celebrate the day in which America began to take back its sovereign nation status with a vengeance.

This is extraordinary when taking into account the entire picture of the terrible loss of sovereignty which America has overcome in not even ten months of Trump 2.0

So we will begin this discussion at home in America where massive corruption is still threatening to destroy her.

DAY CARE FRAUD AND ELDER CARE FRAUD IS ENDEMIC

We have become accustomed in the past few days to the concept of day care fraud in America - where federal funds are diverted into fraudulent companies ostensibly offering child care.

The following video illustrates the kind of philosophical and spiritual mindset it takes to embrace fraud as a way of life - a pretty grim reality.

We have reason to believe that, based on recent reports, that just about any federal program might serve as a cover for fraud, and in the coming months we will discover to what degree this is true.

In the following video we see the tip of an even larger iceberg - this time in a federal program associated with Medicare - United Healthcare.

Furthermore we might suspect such systemic fraud as existing maybe throughout the healthcare system - existing in as yet unsuspected branches of medicine.

Perhaps we thought the COVID-19 episode was an isolated event, a one time incident in which the pharmaceutical industry, government, and the larger medical industries were caught out in a massive scheme.

Once we look more deeply we see that there is no way the world’s top corporate medical entities, in conjunction with the world’s top governments and mass media corporations could have accidentally, and in one isolated incident, committed such fraud.

We are speaking of fraud at the highest levels, fraud so acceptable and built into the system, that everyone involved had to be studiously and deliberately ignoring the obvious.

Such enormous obvious fraud that it became absolutely systemic and synonymous with modern business as usual - on a worldwide scale.

As if an uncontrollable metastasizing cancer had spread throughout all levels of society.

Once various scamdemics of such stunning variety become so blatantly obvious we can know beyond a shadow of doubt that we have far more to learn of.

So far we are just beginning to get up to speed with the amount of fraud having taken place in the USA - with little appreciation yet for the even larger examples of scamdemics we will find in the rest of the world.

Cleaning house with such a scale of fraud existing at virtually every level of society is a massive undertaking, and cannot have existed and grown to such epidemic proportions, without a society which has learned to accept fraud and fraudsters as a matter of course.

This whole operation - although we are fortunate to have the Trump 2.0 administration in place to deal with it - is going to require decades of politicians dedicated to both identifying it and cheering and prosecuting it.

But we must also recognize that the sheer amount of rotten-to-the-core fraud and corruption and violence is going to take many dedicated hours and decades of investigative work to uncover.

We have come precariously close in America to civilizational collapse, as we observe actual civilization collapse inn progress in the European Union nations, and in Iran.

But still we face widespread destabilizing forces here in the American homeland.

And when we have both providers of mainstream news and entertainment complicit along with the Big Tech industry which has shaped the internet complicit in such systemic metastatic corruption we know we are in this for the very long haul - lifetimes, not decades.

But we have some things to fall back on - as these things have all taken place in a time when the world has turned to the value of consumer products and technology over the value of human life and well being,

As the following video shows the return of one nation’s political system to one of above board ethics and social responsibility can begin to make a huge difference,

We see that yet another nation state - ruined by the collapse into corruption as a narco state - is taken back and will hopefully be restored to national sovereignty.

In the past few days everyone sensed something huge was developing but few will be prepared for the Triple Treat of the fall of EU nations, Iran and Venezuela on the same day.

This has been a time of spiritual warfare and those who have recognized it for what it is have been fortunate indeed.

As we do not often find such an opportunity to see where the lines are drawn.

And seeing where the lines are drawn offers us an unparalleled opportunity to set ourselves back on the right course.

Those who doubted American seriousness and resolve maybe should have read over the new American national security agenda more carefully, and taken the Trump administration at its word.

And, as for mainstream media, well they have more than proven they are a propaganda agency for the strong- armed globalist government which sought to take over the world.

From this painfully obvious spiritual warfare arises the opportunity to begin the new civilization we all could sense was in the offing - one based upon a new appreciation for the quantum universe.

After approximately 12,000 years of authoritarian civilizations, loss of true spiritual knowledge and the rise of materialistic science at the expense of quantum science - the time has arrived.

Today we take stock as a few major battles are won, but the war far from over, as the fact any of this could have happened at all demonstrates how very far we are from a full resolution.

