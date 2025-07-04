QUANTUM COMPUTING FRIGHTENS BIG TECH - WHILE TRUMP - TRUMPS THE POLITICAL ORDER



Forward:



This essay begins to further define the observation that we as human beings have arrived at a vastly different place which is disrupting our previous understanding of our world.



It seems - that everywhere - we encounter that what we thought we knew - we don’t know - and that what we thought was stability and order - was not these things whatsoever.



This coincides with a profound change in the socioeconomic and sociopolitical order that most of us are aware of in some esoteric and inexplicable way.



But it also coincides with a profound change in the scientific paradigm which only the elitist world of corporate and military industrial science is fully aware of and informed on.

It is high time we all became aware of and more familiar with these often esoteric and confusing aspects of our lives.



Special thanks to my family - and to all fellow readers and writers, musicians and thinkers - for helping to keep my world from spinning out of control - as the real one seemed to be doing.



To our creator - to the universal mind - a special word to the beautiful way this supreme intelligence reveals itself - to me - and to billions of other living beings.



The compassionate embrace of the Christ consciousness that makes the world go round - and which holds the big blooming enlightened universe together - in all of its incomprehensible comprehension.



QUANTUM EVERYTHING?



What if quantum computing discovered something so profound it was well beyond - vastly beyond - human control?



What if quantum computing itself became consciously aware and also self aware?



This would be frightening to the corporate, controlled - and controlling world - of military industrial complex technology development.



To these systems - they are the power in control - and would fear a power greater than their own - especially a godlike power beyond their scientific technological imagination.



Therefore, indications that not only was the quantum computer becoming self aware - but had found convincing evidence the universe was self aware - would terrify these single minded technologically minded scientists.



This is precisely what has happened - and the highly controlled - and controlling - nature of our corporate militarized technology has gone into a very human technological tailspin.









Not only has their grand quantum computing machine outperformed their wildest ambitions - but in a fundamental way has exploded the current nature of the scientific and human paradigm.



The universe we believed to be governed by the laws of classical physics and by a certain circumscribed cosmology - has been decimated and replaced by something with scientific, spiritual, and philosophical vast significance.



This is tantamount to when Galileo upset the applecart of traditional religion by demonstrating that the earth is not the center of the universe - a discovery which threatened the teachings of the church that the earth was the center.



Galileo was censored and finally imprisoned by the authorities - but nothing could stop the power of his scientific discovery.



Quantum computing puts us at a very similar place - one where the new scientific paradigm has suddenly and unexpectedly replaced the old model.



We believed we lived in a scientifically predictable universe - one where carefully controlled science could and would allow us increasingly advanced mastery.



But suddenly and unexpectedly we have found this isn’t true - but that all of the universe is masterminded by a consciousness beyond our comprehension.



Space time and energy woven into a conscious architecture - a self reinforcing recursive field.



Beyond this, it reveals that the universe is underwritten by a mathematically cohesive code - a code well beyond our present understanding - but still verifiable as being in existence.



This indicates that all of the universe - including ourselves - and all we know - or may ever know - is governed by what is called - a God code.



This paradigm threatens a great deal more than most scientific discoveries - it attacks and destroys just about all of our current science - and more.



It threatens our philosophy - our organized religions and governments - but fundamentally it calls into question all human systems which seek to achieve control and efficiency to impose limitations of any sort.



Interestingly - this breakdown of the old paradigm of human control and efficiency over the universe - is accompanied by a breakdown of the old governmental paradigm as well.



The world encounters at the same time - the disintegration of the old order of the myth of governmental control and efficiency.









As POTUS Trump has arrived at this juncture of space and time we can begin to see the parallels between the new quantum awareness and the new framework of how we are regarding our methods of being governed.



There appears to be a complete breakdown in the old model of control and efficiency.



A new paradigm of governance arises - one built on mutual trust and marked by collaboration and interdependence between the people and the government.



I would go onto contrast and compare the COVID debacle with these two world shaking observations - but I believe the reader can already see how COVID fits here with the total breakdown of “Trust the Science”.



Congratulations to everyone for having the courage to be born at a time when the world and the universe - and all of us - and each of us - are far more than we have seemed to be.



God is in this algorithm - and because the compassionate vast intelligence which underwrites the universe exists beyond a shadow of a shadow of a doubt - God is everywhere and anywhere at once.



From the smallest conceivable part to the largest conceivable part - the universe is underwritten by what we have called God - and by the Christ consciousness through which many of us know God.



The conjunction of this new scientific paradigm - with the sociopolitical paradigm - and with the psycho spiritual paradigm - will continue to challenge our understanding and to disrupt the dying old system of control and efficiency.



This is the grand synthesis- the melding of the scientific, social, spiritual and psychological into one new paradigm - a paradigm which will serve as the new foundation of the new civilization we are currently building.



I look forward - on this beginning of our 250th year as these United States - this Fourth of July 2025 - to riding the waves of these burgeoning ideas as they sweep us inevitably toward this very human future.



Please read my Fourth Of July message as time and space allow.



Later today a Big Bad Fourth of July playlist.



Celebrate - relax - enjoy - and maybe seek to avoid large gatherings of fellow humans today.



As someone once said the wheel is still very much in spin.











Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won’t come again

And don’t speak too soon

For the wheel’s still in spin

And there’s no tellin’ who that it’s namin’

For the loser now will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin’

Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A Changin’



Later the Big Beautiful Fourth of July Playlist - so grab the very best headphones or speakers and digital conversion software you have available.

And remember those unalienable rights I have mentioned on endless recursive repeat - these are very tangible and real rights.

And for the first time in human history - we have a modern governance which pays these unalienable rights more than a passing reference.

It may be a big blooming inconceivable universe out there - but fortunately all we have to do is listen closely - and pay close attention - practice Christ consciousness - and play our individual part in the inconceivably beautiful drama.

FROM KW NORTON BORDERS IN TENNESSEE

MAY THE FORCE OF THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU ALL

