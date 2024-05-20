This essay - like many which I write - is not easy to write.
I often find myself second guessing as to why I would take on such subjects even I do not understand.
But I write to explain it to myself and I figure if I can begin to understand a weighty subject then perhaps I will explain something of value to both myself and to others.
Because what I have f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.