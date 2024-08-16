Triumphing Over These Insane Times
Establishing Personal Power and Boundaries to better Sufferthe Madmen and the Fools
Forward:
Who among us has not ever been gaslighted, ridiculed unfairly - or bullied?
Very likely none of us.
But currently - unless we live out under a rock somewhere - we are being professionally gaslighted and abused by political operatives.
We are also being ridiculed and bullied as the people of our nation states.
And the nature of this abuse has becom…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.