Before I release the essay I wrote before sunrise - I am taking the time to share my own personal POV - on what is occurring between Israel and Iran - as we all trust peacefulness will be the ultimate result.

For maybe the first time in American history - we have people in the White House - strong men and women of faith and good character, who have, like ourselves - grown up in a world at war.

If we could speak truthfully and reasonably to each other - across the time and space of the world - we would all be capable of sharing our hopes for true peace and prosperity - honestly and directly.

Unfortunately, we have many middle men and interlopers occupying this communication space between us - humans who do not - and who never have had - our own human best interests at heart.

But here on this middle ground - through the graces of Substack - we have the opportunity to exchange our logical and emotional truth - reflecting how we each personally feel about this world at war.

As most readers here know - I am of the somewhat unpopular view that the Trump 2.0 administration - is composed of individuals who share my humble opinion that we must use Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to render The Art of the Deal effective in this often heartless and faithless world.

This is a huge step forward for anyone to bear - and I believe the people now in office - led by the perhaps unlikely - but true - man of peace - POTUS Trump.

So unlikely is this providential set of circumstances that I must sometimes wrestle with myself to believe it is happening at all.

Like most of us, those who were literally conceived and born from the terror of WW II and the Death’s Head reality of Atomic Warfare - we know, to the depths of our beings - what another world war will bring.

And like most of us - we are not going to sit idly by and allow this to happen on our watch.

All of us, at least owe ourselves the self respect and spiritual insight - to consider that our President is very probably acting as a Man of Peace - with the insight experience intelligence - and presence of mind - to carry out this mission.

We all have had to suffer through a world at war - and in many ways have become people of war - we owe ourselves the opportunity to calm the troubled waters.

The First Principles are found in understanding the following.

Trump plays a five dimensional game of chess in a war torn world.

This is the finest master class we will ever be given in how the game is expertly played at this level.

Share

Leave a comment