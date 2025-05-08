It is fortunate beyond words that we have the very best cabinet in American history in Washington D.C. currently.

The first 100 days have been a spectacular winning streak - and I do not expect the Trump 2.0 Freight Train to slow down in future days.

I know that they understand just what they need to - and I could make a case for seeing now that just about all I wrote about - and wished for - in my Substack - is coming into being.

Testimony to the fact that writing truth to power does work.

Among these cabinet members are some very powerful and aware women.

Director of National Intelligence is more than capable of reaching into the diabolical matrix of geopolitical chaos we have been living in and telling it like it is.

It is perhaps Trump’s ability to have chosen some of the brightest and capable women which puts the torch to the lies presented by the Globalist Eurocentric Hegemonic mass media propagandists.

Now we learn that Trump has changed course to bring in Casey Means as Surgeon General - a brilliant move which will do much to advance the goals of the Trump 2.0 freight train far further down the line.

This is indeed American Revolution 2.0 and is unfolding quite differently many have imagined.

So far the Trump 2.0 Team has managed to pull us back to common sense and to have avoided a massive world wide great depression and to have avoided a civil war - if not a world war.

Few others could have achieved this - maybe no one else.

And this has been achieved under great duress - where cabinet members have been under attack 24/7 from globalist enemies.

Many congratulations fellow Americans and light bearers of all nationalities.

YOU HAVE DONE IT!

