It is not secret whatsoever that nations across the world are trying desperately to stave off financial disaster - endemic these days across Europe.

We are fortunate to have better leadership in America, leaders who plot to try to do what is best for the American people.

As AI - specifically Mythos - appears to make encryption of anything impossible - there being no system that AI cannot break - Trump pulls off yet another of his five dimensional chess moves.

Fortunate in America to have patriots standing up for the rights of children and families, as we begin healing as a society from the harm done by transgender ideology.

Let’s hope these anti-globalist strategies work to stop the insane plans of the Machiavellian globalist Great Reset monsters.

The direction AI is taking these days - with Mythos and other agents capable of breaking all encryption - and reaching to keep all information moated from the rest of us - puts everything under seige.

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