TRUMP AND PUTIN - A Geopolitical Master Class

“Summer Soldiers and Sunshine Patriots” - will never understand Democracy - or be capable of defending freedom and justice.

It is those who stand in as supporters and patriots for the long haul - who stand where those summer soldiers and sunshine patriots would lose - who will become the real patriots of the new civilizations which America - is only the first taste of.

For we still have a fair way to go before any of us can claim to be free patriots of a true Democracy.

Democracy as imagined by the American founding fathers is a high bar to set indeed - and requires the accomplishment of being a member of a Meritocracy.

Legacy Media - Taking Advantage of a Good Crisis

We might have been unable to avoid the chorus of naysayers and critics who are now totally certain all is lost - that America and anything remaining are now up for grabs - and lost to history.

Claiming that Vladimir Putin has rejected Trump’s ceasefire and that he and the European Globalists have finally crushed the reign of Donald Trump.

The problem is that none of that is true - and that the media - is, once again, making good use of a crisis to overwhelm the truth with lies.

The world’s mass media are very very practiced at using a crisis to overwhelm the public - after all they have been at it for a very long time.

It used to work - as individuals were too easily frightened into being cowed and domesticated by this well-oiled propaganda machine.

But by the grace of some unfolding intelligence and increase in personal power - people simply aren’t falling for the ruse any longer.

No one with two brain cells to rub together has ever believed the peace negotiations between Russia and the United States - and the Ukraine were going to be achieved at first volley.

And it is not even Russia against these United States - something the media and the public would know if they bothered to look beyond the obvious - and to listen to what the various combatants here are saying.

This battle is the battle of the Globalist Deep State - versus the combined force of an allied Russia and the United States.

By now - all of my readers should recognize that is is Western Europe and China who are fighting to retain this Globalist Deep State.

Technically these are the enemy for those of us Americans who recognize what has been happening geopolitically during our lifetimes.

We have been indoctrinated - rather successfully - to hate Russia - and to fight against the very idea of Russia since childhood.

Those still capable of independent thinking after this successfully implanted campaign of hatred against the Russians will immediately grasp the major principles at work here - and will come to learn much from observing this dangerous game of geopolitical master chess.

These two Grand Masters of Five Dimensional Geopolitical Chess - Putin and Trump - have much to teach us.

DIPLOMACY 101 A

Competent world leaders - something in perilously short supply these days - would outfox the competition in almost any poker game - and therefore reading their motivations is - in itself - a dangerous game.

Life - and poker - and chess - and most certainly geopolitics - are - in and of themselves - dangerous games.

And playing five dimensional chess at the master class level?

Not for the faint of heart - and not for those playing Kabuki theatre - as the masks come off - strip us all of our illusions - and cut to the proverbial chase of who is playing who - and why.

No successful Art of the Deal - or successful Art of War - or successful geopolitical negotiation is won in the first round.

The first round is to reveal the real combatants - and to allow the true leaders to successfully posture - and defend - and argue their positions.

No one gets to be a successful world class leader unless they are more than capable contestants in the down-and-dirty mud wrestling contest of creating - and closing - a deal.

What we are learning is the following:

The Russians and the Americans are both fully aware of what is at stake here.

And both are well aligned against the Stakeholder Capitalists of the Globalist Deep State.

Trump and Putin hold the winning cards - and they are posturing and negotiating for how each will stand as they accept the inevitable victory they are about to enact.

They have positioned themselves on what will be the winning side of history - the people’s side - and the successful future of the nation state - against those who would destroy both.

But these are Five Dimensional Master Chess Players - who negotiate against others - the losers - who play a really elementary game of plain old checkers - or a loser’s game of poker.

In this geopolitical master class we will see the various contestants bluff - and dash and weave - and distract - for it is by distracting and bluffing and acting as supreme drama queens - where the battles will be won and lost.

This is not the first rodeo for Trump or Putin - and what the Globalist Deep State has done by demonizing both Trump and Putin is in fact their very worst nightmare.

They have created the true geopolitical - five-dimensional chess masters - who are supremely confident and assured now of victory.

The Globalist Deep State has already lost - even as their nightmare scenario unfolds.

Watch the eyes and body language - and we will know precisely who is victorious.

As I watched the losers - Macron and Starmer and Zelensky - accept the hospitality of the Trump American White House - and do their drama-queen Kabuki Theatre with Trump and Vance - I knew then who the leading winners and losers will be.

And as I watched Putin do his bit for the world stage in his most recent press conference - his quiet assured manner and high intelligence - a fierce kind of intensity - telegraphed his knowledge that he is about to stand with Trump in the Winner’s Circle.

The outcome of this current contest will be as follows:

AMERICA AND RUSSIA - Winners Take All

DEEP STATE GLOBALIST CABAL - Less Than Zero

Along with those who stand in the winner’s circle - stands Democracy, Liberty, Justice - and the so-called “American” idea which is in reality the millennial dream of all human beings - the survival of our very humanity.

And with Democracy stands leaders like TRUMP AND PUTIN - A Geopolitical Master Class.

And with Democracy stands leaders like Viktor Orban and allies - those who stood with Trump and Putin - for Democracy - and against Globalist Deep State tyranny.

This is the way in which the past five years have been unfolding.

Foretold in the unfolding of the elaborate Kabuki Theatre of Covid, Transgender ideology - slanted to preface Trans Humanism - and CBDC currency - and the insanity of Human Caused Global Warming.

This has all indicated how very far from logic and feeling - and how very far from sanity and spiritual accomplishment - we have fallen.

And points up the fact that the future will belong to human consciousness - and spiritual awareness - and to the totally human experience of being Co-creators.

Those who have been on the winning side have nothing to worry about - but those who have dared to take the side of the Globalist Deep State - must either learn and change - or accept the inevitable consequences.

I regret having to postpone the essay I promised yesterday on what the more spiritually evolved civilizations will look like - but I look for reward to the time when the geopolitical situation calms down sufficiently to me to have the time to write it.

The fast approaching times when the dreams based on truth live - and the nightmares based on lies - die.

I will continue to follow and interpret the ongoing events in this Geopolitical Master Class as best I am capable - and pass whatever insights I may gain on to readers.

And - as always - may we trust that our Creator will continue to bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment