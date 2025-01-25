As I have surmised - Trump is Great as President - and as a Leader of any kind - due to his experience in commercial real estate.

Trump explains this to a reporter in the above video with his usual flair for good plain english language.

For those willing to look at how the Art of War by Sun Tzu is being played out against the deep state scum artists - it is a highly enlightening read.

For those who understand how to connect the dots - this is truly a world changing - and history changing time.

THE ART OF WAR is not simply about succeeding at war - but is a deeper psycho spiritual dive into learning how to win at many of the challenges of life.

The American People have grown sick and tired of a litany of broken promises from their politicians - speaking clearly.

The much maligned - and greatly criticized American electorate - has instead of failing - knocked this one out of the park.

AMERICA - BROKEN AND BATTERED - AND BACK ON HER FEET

There is perhaps an even deeper conclusion to be drawn from all this:

Largely unknown to the American public - our greatest presidents - the first five - George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison - were all complex and imperfect men - all of whom had a serious interest in real estate - and all of whom were realists - who carried guns for personal protection.

It wasn’t just the Presidents who speculated in real estate and carried guns - nearly all of the early settlers and their leaders - were frontiersmen - and seriously skilled adversaries.

Although we have largely lost these traits - this time around the American People dared to resurrect enough of this ingrained spirit of America - to elect a warrior.

The liberal WOKE have gone into shock at the idea of Stallone having called Trump the “2nd George Washington.”

The word of Stallone hit their intended target - with the intended effect.

KEEP OUR FRIENDS CLOSE - & ENEMIES CLOSER

