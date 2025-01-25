Trump Explains His Art of the Deal - Art of War - Philosophy
And Calls Adam Schiff - Scum of the Earth
As I have surmised - Trump is Great as President - and as a Leader of any kind - due to his experience in commercial real estate.
Trump explains this to a reporter in the above video with his usual flair for good plain english language.
For those willing to look at how the Art of War by Sun Tzu is being played out against the deep state scum artists - it is a highly enlightening read.
For those who understand how to connect the dots - this is truly a world changing - and history changing time.
THE ART OF WAR is not simply about succeeding at war - but is a deeper psycho spiritual dive into learning how to win at many of the challenges of life.
The American People have grown sick and tired of a litany of broken promises from their politicians - speaking clearly.
The much maligned - and greatly criticized American electorate - has instead of failing - knocked this one out of the park.
AMERICA - BROKEN AND BATTERED - AND BACK ON HER FEET
There is perhaps an even deeper conclusion to be drawn from all this:
Largely unknown to the American public - our greatest presidents - the first five - George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison - were all complex and imperfect men - all of whom had a serious interest in real estate - and all of whom were realists - who carried guns for personal protection.
It wasn’t just the Presidents who speculated in real estate and carried guns - nearly all of the early settlers and their leaders - were frontiersmen - and seriously skilled adversaries.
Although we have largely lost these traits - this time around the American People dared to resurrect enough of this ingrained spirit of America - to elect a warrior.
The liberal WOKE have gone into shock at the idea of Stallone having called Trump the “2nd George Washington.”
The word of Stallone hit their intended target - with the intended effect.
Let's see if I got it right. Adam Schiff says he lives in California (questionable) and believes the vaccines are beneficial and our infants should be injected. California passes a mandatory law that requires all infants by the time they are 6 months old must be injected with 25 vaccines, Physicians who don't comply will be terminated. No concern how many infants are terminated by a anaphylactic reaction due to the injections from non self chemicals/toxins. SIDS is miss classified as a disease of unknown origin. I wonder why? He also demanded that Amazon remove all anti vaccine literature and documentaries from their website. Amazon complied. Parents who understand the great harm being caused by this mandated rule and understand the burden inflicted on families who become damaged by the vaccines are either leaving the state or home schooling to protect their children from the great harm being caused by these injections. After WWII the rate was 1 in 10,000 children acquired autism. It accelerated after the 1986 hold harmless Big Pharma bill was passed. Today it is 1 in 34. A 3000% increase! The Amish community that rejects vaccination still has 1:10,000 incident. So Adam Schiff who relies on political funding from Big Pharma like most of the life time career DC politicians don't give a damn about the great harm their lack of compassion has on their constituents. Senator Durbin and Mike Pence are in the same class and don't want RFK Jr. to become the Director of HHS. Shame on all of them! Schiff is a self centered obstructionist that can't see beyond his nose. President Trump got it right. My view
PS: Big Pharma got New York State to also pass a mandatory vaccine regulation. All the state politicians in California and New York that supported these bills should be voted out of office!
Adam Schiff makes scum look wholesome by comparison. And I hope President Trump is very clear that Schiff is his deadly and dedicated enemy, and not necessarily in just a political sense. The same thing– EXACTLY the same thing – applies to Chucky Schumer and to Lindsey Graham. Never mind, I say Mr President, never mind everything we all hear about Israel and AIPAC and blah blah. And REALLY, take everything you hear from the CIA and FBI and switch it around 180 degrees. All of these people threatened your life one time or another. And then somebody came within a quarter inch, and a casual turn of your head, to blowing your skull open. And that rifleman could not possibly have gotten to his position if the Secret Service and FBI were doing the simple routine jobs they were supposed to be doing. There are people in DC, in the White House, in Congress, in the DOJ, who know more than they tell.
President Trump, you came up from real estate in Brooklyn. You knew a lot of Wise Guys. You were not born yesterday. You know exactly what I'm talking about, way more than me! I hope you don't forget it! I don't think you are forgetting it. You cancelled Bolton's security clearance and that's an encouraging sign.