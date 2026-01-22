FORWARD:



In what possible imagined universe could a population of human beings possibly wreck more destruction on themselves?



Here on earth, we have most certainly out done ourselves on this account.



Life goes on however and no matter what we feel has created this demonic enterprise we must still endeavor to go on each day to recoup our losses.



When our health and wealth, and social and emotional glue which binds us together, has been so destroyed and weakened, how can we ever build back better?



By putting one foot in front of the other, and by building back health and wealth and social and emotional interconnections, steadily, and with purpose and with our native intelligence engaged.



I caution all readers to recognise that you are reading the words of a rather ordinary Tennessee grandmother, and who is no kind of expert or qualified authority.



Take everything you read here with a large proverbial grain of salt.



TRUMP OBLITERATES THE COMPETITION, SHOCKS GLOBALISTS INTO RETREAT



Trump 2.0 rises above the globalist regime at Davos



Trump didn’t simply stun at Davos, but did precisely what I expected, first bowled them over, disarmed the worst of the tyrants, and then moved in for the coup de grace.



The coup de grace involved defanging and cutting down to size, Macron, Starmer,and Carney, to name just a few.



These three were quite easily dispatched and dismissed by Trump.



As expected, Trump cut off serious consideration of NATO at the knees, and related Greenland to the place where it should have be from the outset, dismissing all hysterical globalist propaganda, elements which had misread and misunderstood the whole issue.



Seeing Trump at Davos, where he simply exploded one WEF globalist propaganda point after the other in sequence, was almost like watching a cartoon super hero sweep enemies aside like so many cartoon characters.



Such blazingly obvious frauds have the WEF Globalist puppets been, they had already taken on cartoon character one dimensionality.



Trump has his cartoonish elements as well, but they are much closer to the lantern jawed super hero, than they are to the Lord of the Flies, adolescent hoodlum aspects, of the WEF contingent.







While many of us have spent the past six years pointing out the many crimes committed and covered up by “secret decoder ring societies” such as the WEF and Bilderberg, Trump just let all that slide for the most part, and flew so far above their tiny imaginations they couldn’t even imagine such a character.



Using his usual zigzagging, and dodging and weaving about, he first rendered them senseless, and then carried out the sentence he had arrived to deliver.



In sum total, this was statecraft by “first confuse the hell out of them”, then “disorient them and then render them toothless and clawless”.



After all Trump so outclasses the WEF, and the whole globalist agenda and NATO fraud, there was really never any confusion about the outcome.



The inflated egos of these participants led them to try however, until they got owned, and got handed their own stupidity back by the bucket full.





SACRED COWS EXPLODED, ONE AFTER THE OTHER



Issues of Great Import to the WEF’ers, such as climate change and open borders, were simply exploded and dismissed as if they had never existed.



All of the hysterically overblown nonsense about Greenland was deflated by sticking a knife of common sense into the gargantuan hyper inflated balloon.



Issues such as globalization were dispatched early on by Howard Lutnick, and political enemies such as Gavin Newsom deflated by the sharp wit of Scott Bessent.



The American directness, of both sharp witted logic and plain speech, just bowled the stiff upper lips of the Europeans over, before they even had a chance to bore us for very long.



Within one day, the Europeans learned that Americans do not suffer fools. and their illogic, gladly.



Essentially Europe is left with their own stuffed shirt outrage, thier stiff upper lips quivering with emotion.



Larger assaults on globalist crime were hinted at, but wisely reserved for a later date - notably, among these, were broad hints dropped in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.



But the critical thing is Trump planted a seed of doubt in tiny minds, where there isn’t much room to grow without doing damage.



Essentially Trump’s speech, which rambled and digressed as only Trump can manage, set the tone, as he played to their ignorance, and lack of sharp perception, and inflated egos.



TRUMP 2.0 = THE ART OF THE DEAL, MEETS THE ART OF WAR



Since I first published essays revealing these assumptions almost a year ago, they have been widely copied and repurposed by others, because essentially they define the nitty gritty of how Trump operates and of why he is so successful.



When we recognize how devastating Wednesday was, we now must recognize how today, Thursday may well even better.



Today Trump unveils his Board of Peace, which is much feared by the globalists as threatening the power and glory of the globalists biggest sacred cow, NATO itself.



Trump has already bowled over the world by inviting Putin to serve, which even Putin himself thanked Trump for, in a characteristic five dimensional chess move of geopolitical importance.



A MASSIVE FAILURE OF THE IMAGINATION



We humans have got to upgrade our ability to form useful mental models, and to apply our imagination to the solving of problems.



Because if Trump 2.0 indicates anything, it indicates the failure of the world to even imagine him, let alone be capable of dealing with him.



The highways and byways of the planet are now littered by those whose minds have been so blown by Trump, their imaginations so impoverished, they could not even imagine him.



LONG, SLOW MOTION FALL, OF THE GLOBALISTS



For those who are worried there will be nothing remaining to write about in the future, no sacred cows remaining to be exploded, we must see this is all happening in dystopian slow motion.



In a disturbing kind of way, time itself seems to be playing tricks, as if some vague disturbance in our perception of time itself is at work.



To my way of thinking this reflects a handy illusion being played out to increase the probability our enemies will continue to be defeated.



The globalists play for short term wealth and power, while Trump 2.0 plays the long game for long term wealth and power - once again outclassing the enemy.



As some geniuses discussed at the WEF (Fink and KARP), one must know where one is, before one can arrive at where one wants to go.





And as if on cue, the whole scheme is reportedly on hold, as the WEF citadel is reportedly being evacuated due to a “strange smell than makes people cough.”





It was difficult to get through yesterday without recognizing the temptation to stage a real or imagined attack.





I cannot verify this rumoured attack so will wait until more information is available before reacting.



Trump is an expert at goading the press into over reacting to the slightest provocation.



The proverbial plot thickens as we wait to see if the events for Thursday unfold as planned.



Although widely reported, I am treating news of this evacuation as a media rumor unless proven otherwise.



THE GLOBALIST COUP D’ETAT WHICH HAS WRECKED DESTRUCTION









In summary and in short, I see no reason to back off of my assessment made a few years ago.



This assessment is that we have undergone a planetary coup d’état, through a series of scams run by globalists, who have sought to destroy and undermine all sovereign nations.



This has been accomplished in an at least four pronged attack on the stability and social and cultural cohesion of sovereign nations, as follows:



This was done by fooling the world into believing there was a Covid-19 pandemic, for which about 85% of the world became manipulated and vaccinated with what amounts to a military grade weapon.



This was done by manipulating the world into believing there was a climate emergency.



This was done by using targeted and focused lawless immigration, meant to destabilize sovereign nations.



This was done by targeting psychologically and spiritually weakened individuals via social media into believing that socialism presents a reasonable solution to capitalism.





This was capped off by bringing in fatal, weaponized, illicit drugs, targeted to be indistinguishable from conventional pharmaceuticals.





All of the above were complicated by sponsoring outright criminal enterprises, which attacked normal healthy interactions through drug and child and human trafficking and by using NGO’s, legitimate businesses, and other fronts to bilk trillions of dollars from what appeared to be legitimate enterprises.



The whole Covid-19 enterprise has been described as the largest transfer of wealth from the 99% majority to the 1% so-called elite in human history, and the scam is far from over yet.



To say trust has been broken would be an enormous understatement.



BROKEN TO BE HEALED, LOST TO BECOME FOUND



Trump 2.0, and all of us, face an uphill battle to return any kind of healthy human interaction and social and cultural interaction to our families, communities and nation states.



As we accomplish this, it is critical to keep in mind a working mental model of what has taken place.



One day historians will write masterful treatises on these years, but for now we are still at the beginning stages of explaining it to each other.



Most critical, is forming a map of where we are now, and of what we must accomplish to build that new civilization which is already in the formative stages.



The globalists want us to become depressed and disenchanted and disengaged.



We are being subjected to hourly fear mongering, which works away at our psychological and spiritual health, and takes a high emotional toll.



Each of us are on our own, to find ways of obviating this sense of nameless and faceless anxiety.



The best way to take over any population is to render them homeless and forlorn, no longer believing in the cultural and social glue which binds us together.



Get a population to hate themselves and each other, and to hold human beings in contempt, and the enemies have won, hands down.

The only ways I have personally found to overcome this targeted and weaponized dystopia are to find the most antithetical ways of occupying my time.

For me, these are writing as often as possible, which allows me to get in touch with more hidden aspects I previously was unaware of.

In addition I listen to prodigious amounts of music, and even watch really bad television at times, to distract my free ranging mind from darker thoughts.

But quintessentially, these years have created a return to whatever grounded and healthy spirituality I can muster.

Sparking new appreciation for Christ Consciousness and for a related connection to our prodigious spiritual capability as human beings.

As as result of these dystopian times, my family and I are much better educated and prepared for this transformational and quantum human future we have embarked upon.

The Transformative New World Order is already rising all around us, and within us.

Our task is show up for what each new day brings, newly committed to accomplishing the formidable tasks ahead of us.

EXPECT UPDATES TODAY AS THE DAY UNFOLDS

Share

Leave a comment