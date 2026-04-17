The Trump administration’s executive order is not designed to lock Americans out of their bank accounts.Its goal is to block illegal immigrants from the U.S. banking system. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the rule is “in process”: banks must collect proof of citizenship or legal status (U.S. passport or birth certificate) from both new and existing customers.Currently, non-citizens can open accounts using an ITIN. This change closes that loophole for stronger immigration enforcement.It may create paperwork hassles for some Americans (only ~48% have a valid passport), but the stated purpose is to stop unauthorized people from building financial roots here — not to target citizens.Bottom line: Immigration policy through banking rules, not a citizen crackdown.

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