KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denis Kristan's avatar
Denis Kristan
2h

velika napaka, podcenjevanje nasprotnika, sploh pa ko ga je Izrael neizvano teroristično napadel. In mislim, da gre Iranu zelo dobro, kot njegovim zaveznikom, ki mu bodo pomagali tudi z z tem kar nima.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture