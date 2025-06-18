Sharing an excellent report on the situation as POUTUS Trump continues his The Art of War - is The Art of the Deal.

this report wraps up many of the major points currently in the mix.

As we would expect - from our knowledge of just how delicate a dance it is - combining the ancient Art of War with the very modern Art of the Deal.

Trump is excellent at setting limitations - and thus avoiding conflict and war - when others might be tempted to rush in and become embroiled in the inevitable war - and come to suffer the unintended consequences.

For there are always unintended consequences of war and violence - unintended consequences - which ricochet like pool balls - echoing across the lives of billions of human beings.

POTUS Trump is quite deadly serious when he speaks of seeking to serve as a peacemaker - but the world - all too accustomed to solving problems with war and violence - counters his every effort with sarcasm - and with the barbed wit of would be comedians.

But these would be comedians come off as so many feckless clowns - warmongers - dressed as clowns - in a world dedicated to war.

Globalist-CCP-deranged so called elites - in reality slime balls of the first order - lived it up at the recent Bilderberg meeting.

And well paid globalist-CCP sympathizers ramp up their demonic rhetoric - as if their velvet-tongued words did not arise - straight from the forked tongue of Mephistopheles himself.

Thiel says “hippies destroyed America” - and two of those who regularly are brought out to tell us what we “should” be thinking - architects of the status quo - were at it once again in late April 2025.

Never has the advice - “think for yourself 100% - and be who you are 100% been a better idea”.

Pay close attention to what they tell us to think - and think for ourselves - guided, as always, by the firm but gentle hands of the intelligence which runs this place.

In a world where the Bilderberg-WEF-Globalist-CCP warmongers plot to “reduce the population” - yet another technical term for genocide - we take our cues from the hand which stills the water.

And for those for whom the very idea of such a globalist plot - we might want to take a good hard look at some of the evidence to the contrary

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1935230750292590985

We must be careful not to confuse the brand of The Art of War being practiced under Trump’s command - with the ways in which he seeks to prevent war and bring peace.

The world does not yet understand the ways of Trump - and what it cannot understand - it fears.

Fear, anger, resentment and jealousy are our constant spiritual - and real world - enemies.

Study The Art of War - and see how war - in the art of war - is not to have a war.

And how to deal with potential enemies and competitors is to keep them close indeed.

TRUMP 2.0 = AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0

THE ART OF THE DEAL = THE ART OF WAR

