Trump Sets Firm Limitations As Yet Another Globalist Dominated Nation - Iran - Falls Apart As If On Cue
Trump 2.0 = "The Art of the Deal" - Meets "The Art of War"
Sharing an excellent report on the situation as POUTUS Trump continues his The Art of War - is The Art of the Deal.
By fellow Substackerthis report wraps up many of the major points currently in the mix.
As we would expect - from our knowledge of just how delicate a dance it is - combining the ancient Art of War with the very modern Art of the Deal.
Trump is excellent at setting limitations - and thus avoiding conflict and war - when others might be tempted to rush in and become embroiled in the inevitable war - and come to suffer the unintended consequences.
For there are always unintended consequences of war and violence - unintended consequences - which ricochet like pool balls - echoing across the lives of billions of human beings.
POTUS Trump is quite deadly serious when he speaks of seeking to serve as a peacemaker - but the world - all too accustomed to solving problems with war and violence - counters his every effort with sarcasm - and with the barbed wit of would be comedians.
But these would be comedians come off as so many feckless clowns - warmongers - dressed as clowns - in a world dedicated to war.
Globalist-CCP-deranged so called elites - in reality slime balls of the first order - lived it up at the recent Bilderberg meeting.
And well paid globalist-CCP sympathizers ramp up their demonic rhetoric - as if their velvet-tongued words did not arise - straight from the forked tongue of Mephistopheles himself.
Thiel says “hippies destroyed America” - and two of those who regularly are brought out to tell us what we “should” be thinking - architects of the status quo - were at it once again in late April 2025.
Never has the advice - “think for yourself 100% - and be who you are 100% been a better idea”.
Pay close attention to what they tell us to think - and think for ourselves - guided, as always, by the firm but gentle hands of the intelligence which runs this place.
In a world where the Bilderberg-WEF-Globalist-CCP warmongers plot to “reduce the population” - yet another technical term for genocide - we take our cues from the hand which stills the water.
And for those for whom the very idea of such a globalist plot - we might want to take a good hard look at some of the evidence to the contrary
We must be careful not to confuse the brand of The Art of War being practiced under Trump’s command - with the ways in which he seeks to prevent war and bring peace.
The world does not yet understand the ways of Trump - and what it cannot understand - it fears.
Fear, anger, resentment and jealousy are our constant spiritual - and real world - enemies.
Study The Art of War - and see how war - in the art of war - is not to have a war.
And how to deal with potential enemies and competitors is to keep them close indeed.
TRUMP 2.0 = AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0
THE ART OF THE DEAL = THE ART OF WAR
velika napaka, podcenjevanje nasprotnika, sploh pa ko ga je Izrael neizvano teroristično napadel. In mislim, da gre Iranu zelo dobro, kot njegovim zaveznikom, ki mu bodo pomagali tudi z z tem kar nima.