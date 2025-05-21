Once more Trump proves he is more than capable of setting international leaders straight on the issues.

Watch as POTUS Trump owns the narrative - not allowing the narrative to be set for him - but setting it himself.

To the amazement of his critics he has already out done all former American Presidents in setting the international agenda.

He frames the agenda through his understanding that a good agenda - is what is good for the human beings who elected him.

Not a bad attitude for a leader - to regard the people who elected him to be sovereign - not bad at all.

