FORWARD:



This essay is rather short on words and long on video’s.



I made the mistake of believing the Revolution would not be televised - I was wrong.



Welcome to the greatest fall of a human civilization in history.



The revolution is, unexpectedly, being televised.





TRUMP TO DELIVER TRUTH TO GLOBALIST TYRANTS AT DAVOS



Trump 2.0 is leading the largest ever American delegation to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.



Team Trump 2.0 are expected to lay down the law from an American perspective in regards to fair play and in particular to the maintenance of peace over war, and for trade over violence.



We all know that these globalist kleptocrats don’t wish to play nice, but are instead the bullies on the world stage.

Quite a sociopathic lot this EU-CHINA globalist mediocracy of human idiocy.

Hilarious they believe Trump is the villain, but then the globalist psychopathic totalitarians are all part of the plans, or rather, part of the trap to enslave humanity.



One strives to understand how humanity could have been so fooled into complacency after WW II, but then the 1950’s were not exactly about thinking outside the box.



Of course, from this enlightened POV, we can surmise that those who have TDS are either simply with the globalist totalitarians, or have been victimized by the Ideological capture of Democratic Socialism.

Amazing what Occam’s razor can accomplish.



Simple solutions are almost always the best options.



“Elementary, my dear Watson’s.”



The truth is, simply and elegantly, in the end, the truth.



THE APPROACHING END OF THIS WEAPONIZED POLITICS



Historically many millions have put their money and their lives at risk for this.



Even the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and South African immigrant, gets this, and can speak to this - so fundamental and basic is it.

And we have tyrants such as British PM Kier Starmer going down for his involvement in globalist tyranny.

While it is the people of Britain who suffer for the globalist led infiltration by weaponized immigration,



TRUMP is widely attacked by misleading and inaccurate, or even false, misrepresentation by the mainstream media - and is predictably sabotaged by US rival politicians:



Internationally, Italian PM Meloni stood against globalist tyranny:

PRO-ISLAM and Anti-ICE protesters in the streets of AMERICA are met by the boundaries lent by Peace thru Strength.

And those who stand against globalist tyranny are making headway against the globalist tyranny waged by the UNITED NATIONS.

Gradually, painfully, the Trump 2.0 team strives to pull America back from the brink of destruction.

Meanwhile the tyranny-captured state governments begin to move to institute those 15 minutes cities.

The United States, every bit as attacked by tyranny, from within and without, fights now for its continued existence.

And it becomes more apparent that it was the profiteers from globalization - among them traitors from within, who paid for the widespread attacks on the sovereign nations using deeply embedded criminal networks.

Among patriots in the know, the terrifying reality of the televised funeral pyre of 9/11 goes down as the singular event which marked the infiltration by globalist tyranny.

The globalists made the terrible egregious error of coming for the children, it will be their final indictment.

It was Italian PM Meloni who spoke for patriots in the USA, proving that seeking the light in this darkness, in no way belongs to America alone.

Like the American founding fathers, agreement in matters of the mind and heart is important, and may serve to override the many personal disagreements we have.



We look forward to the final nails to be put into the globalist coffin at Davos this week.

As Carney is exposed for his grifting, his WEF globalist policies, and his weaponizing of Canadian geopolitics against his own people.

It would be too much to expect that we would overcome millennia of globalist tyranny without a very large kerfuffle.



It is not over, and it will not be over, until it burns itself out.

Tragically, the details unfold most poignantly in Iran, as one of the world’s most important centers of ongoing globalist totalitarianism, now crumbles into a people’s revolution.



A revolutionary challenge the globalists seek to shoot their way out of.



And, as I wrote about several days ago, it is the women who often take the lead in this particular spiritual war, on both sides.

This is to be expected as it is those who are on the side of the children who are winning.

It is not being done by women alone, but by women and the brave men who love brave women.

They came for the children, it was their last, most egregious, mistake.







Meanwhile, the reports of the death of America have been wildly exaggerated.

But it will be America, the most infamously colonized sovereign nation in the world, which will continue to lead this battle for our hearts and minds.



A sovereign nation, long colonized by globalist tyranny, which she laid down countless lives to defend against.

Quite famously achieving the writing of one of mankind’s greatest essays - The Declaration of Independence.



Nevertheless, weak men and women all across the planet, mistake American spiritual and geopolitical strength for something they themselves are instead guilty of.

They mistake America’s greatest strengths for weakness.

It will not be the first time the globalists are defeated by the geopolitical and spiritual valor of the unalienable rights of we Americans.



Our advice to globalists who would survive - begin selecting the light over darkness, and write your own essays which celebrate your God-given unalienable rights over demonic weaknesses.



Weaknesses which are now on full display.



I didn’t believe this revolution would be televised but it is being televised is full technicolor.





Mankind is not perfectible, but his government is.



After all, it is just about every lifetime we humans have lived that we have experienced civilization collapse.

It remains quite unusual, however, to be so informed about civilizational collapse, as the technicolor details unfold on our screens.



And quite unusual to find ourselves immersed in a spiritual battle which corresponds to the geopolitical battles.



WE must all seek and find the light, as, from time immemorial, that is how we win a spiritual war.





I am expecting that my next essay will begin highlighting what is going on down at the globalist winter vacation paradise, and all around club house, for those in possession of those expensive secret cereal box decoder rings from Davos.

We, as Americans, simply have access to better secret decoder rings.

Thank God the revolution is being televised, much we can learn there.

Surprising, Even To Me, the Revolution is Being Televised.

May our creator bless these American Originals - and these unalienable rights.

