TRUMP WINS THESE BATTLES WHILE GLOBALISTS LOSE

CAN TRUMP, ORBAN, MELONI, SAVE THE WORLD?

Forward:

This is going to be painfully, necessarily long.

I have collected the following commentary and videos over the past several days as things broke loose big time in these United States, and across the entire world.

Many of you will have already seen the information in the videos - and moreover are pretty accustomed to my ongoing commentary.

Feel free to skim over the essay and use what you may benefit from.

My faith in America and in my readers has never flagged and I appreciate the opportunity to have written these essays for such a wonderful bunch of human beings.

WE THE PEOPLE

Over the past six years we have watched as America came to stand, gradually and painfully, against globalist tyranny - waged from both foreign enemies- and from within our own borders.

For six years I have watched as the deepest roots of the American claims made within the Declaration of Independence came to dominate - and now to defeat - this long standing globalist tyranny.

Essentially we have twin towers of governance pitted against each other - one determined to kill off the other with extreme prejudice.

These twin towers of how to best design and operate a government break down to two distinct and definable entities - and both are ancient in origin.

The first is equal to the globalist agenda - with the 1% self defined elite ruling over the masses as the 99% - the ideal to be established a total weaponized lawfare against the sovereignty of the people.

The second turns the tables, with the 99% declaring free agency and independence over any such scheme - the ideal to be established a rule of the people, by the people and for the people.

No government is perfect but is found necessary because being a human being is not a perfectible situation - were humans capable of perfection we would not need government.

Both forms of governance have been at work, with the first easily winning out over the second - as deepest tyranny became the preferred method of establishing governance.

It became so engrained that it has become synonymous in most people’s minds with the way it is - with little to be gained by questioning the validity of it.

Something deep and profound began to stir in the hearts and minds of the colonized members of the thirteen British American colonies from the earliest days of these ragged immigrant populations.

Because these were colonized populations- subjects of the British Empire - with no rights and no possibility of becoming free agents, dreams long dead and moribund on the European continent began to stir.

It took about a hundred and fifty years for these long dead dreams to reach critical mass among the colonists and to take shape as the First American Revolution.

Although the colonists won this first round, the critical mass which would have guaranteed a full victory were not yet in place - the young nation still too inexperienced to stand fully against the European establishment.

Today we have a Second American Revolution led by none other than former commercial real estate developer POTUS Trump.

It is critical to see today that this Second American Revolution came out of the first and could not exist without the foundation laid by our founding ancestors.

It is a little know fact that the founders were real estate developers in their own way - those who understood that a sovereign nation must be occupied by those people who have staked their claim to operating a sovereign nation.

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and James Madison were all men with a fine eye for prime property and for how to operate such valuable assets.

These were hardly perfect people, as full as personal faults and shortcomings as any of us today.

All had been builders and owners and operators of prime real estate before they had entered politics.

From this perspective as a direct descendant of these founders I see this quality, of their primary role as builders, as being the most fundamental aspect of their success.

There is something about being a builder - of first staking out and developing a piece of land - and then going through the process of designing and executing the building of a home - which builds character in a way otherwise difficult to attain.

Today I see Trump as having come from the same basic springs of human achievement as these founders - and see his motivations taking shape in ways which bring American Independence back alive in front of us.

And predictably, bring out the anger and frustration of those who would stand against such fierce independence.

The American founders always knew that their form of governance would win over tyranny - they and their kind had known this for millenni, as generation after generation fought against it.

They had known it through those first hundred and fifty years as new American-British Colonists - as the tough back-breaking work of nation building required all of their energy.

In the ensuing years of American history the gritty difficulties of maintaining a sovereign nation determined to stand against tyranny become weakened by the staid old system of government tyranny which operated the rest of the world.

The greatest thing working against the success of the first American Revolution was the fact there was no adequate educational system to properly allow the people to serve as the individuals who could be capable of operating a government of the people.

The operation of the government was increasingly carried out by an elite well educated minority who began - surprise surprise - by acting more like that metaphorical elite 1%.

Education, such as it has been, is relegated to an elite bureaucracy of the deep state whose very last agenda was to educate the majority to rule itself.

Quite the contrary, the education system existed to keep the 1% elite in power and to rule out all possible independent agency from the masses.

By the time the 21st century arrived we Americans were so indoctrinated, so dependent on what had become a socialist welfare state, there seemed little hope of reinstating a true constitutional republic which the founders had intended.

However beneath the indoctrinated and seemingly domesticated facade of American life burnt a steady and inextinguishable flame, the remnants of the rag tag dreams of our founders.

Many people had lost their way however and would never dare to imagine the rekindling of such a weak and fragile but highly dangerous flame.

But still the flame burnt away harbored in the hearts and minds of millions - quiet, undetected, thought by most to be long extinguished.

Through long years of tyranny and globalist manipulation the flame remained alive - the very idea frightening the daylights out of the well established 1%.

As often happens, the fire burnt brighter among those who could have the perspective to see the whole picture and in 2016 a small number of people could glimpse what America had lost and see how defeated she had become in her welfare state.

The 1% elite were terrified by this evidence that the flame was still alive and did not hesitate to extinguish it wherever possible - especially in the arenas of communication and education.

Globalists worked to establish a totalitarian dream of socialist power - concentrated in both communication and education- which became increasingly better at controlling the popular narrative.

Beneath the terrorism exhibited on the surface - the masses seemingly frightened into complacency - existed millions in whom the fires of liberty burnt brighter.

These millions identified a leader who, like the founders, was a builder at heart - someone who knew the rules of gravity and knew that without a firm foundation a sovereign nation could not exist.

Fortunately Americans were reminded by a relapse of authoritarianism via the Biden globalist regime - which served to underscore what America faced under the globalists

Although there are still millions of indoctrinated and domesticated and politically illiterate victims of globalist ideology and tyranny among us - their pathetic ignorance is declining in power.

Watching the frightened bleating of the sheep in the past day as Trump 2.0 staged a triple victory over the globalists tyrants has been epic to see - the poor dears unable to endure such a show of a sovereign America.

There will be much complaining and whining from those too indoctrinated to still use logic - but there’s not a great deal which can be done with these victims of globalist tyranny.

These echoes of desperation will continue to grow as the globalists lose - but these echos will die away as the achievements of the Second American Revolution become clear to all people.

This time America is not alone - across the world nations join in the same fight to stand as sovereign nation states - although media - in control of globalists - will never admit this.

The Trump 2.0 team understands the way this works and will not abandon the long term devotion it takes.

We must keep in mind, as we have kept in mind for the past years, that winning politically also means winning spiritually.

For if there has ever been a time when it was clear that we fight against the principalities of darkness - it is now.

The brave voices and actions of Orban and Meloni have stood us in good stead over the past few years - leaders like Trump - unafraid to stand against globalist tyranny.

Fearless about taking the side of the people and putting themselves on the line for standing authentic dark hearted principalities.

The bravest Europeans try to speak truth through the propaganda waged by the media and by the traditional deep state dying system of government power.

Clearly among the final battles being fought for the integrity of our hears and minds.

Communist China - at the heart of the globalist narrative - now feels the heat as the Trump administration takes out Maduro.

And weak men suffering from the liberal agenda and TDS - cry loudly - pumped up by the liberal media, as they try to make sense of what they cannot understand.

There are plenty of useful idiot women out there as well - stupidity is an equal opportunity employer.

These mealy mouthed self serving idiots are more than willing to tell the rest of us how to think - in lockstep and in support of the dark hearted principalities.

But by now we can just look at them and tell which side they exist on - they telegraph their egotistical self serving idiotic agenda - and we know immediately they are the dark side.

There is something about the tone of voice, the smooth oily creepy tone of voice, which clues us into who are really speaking through their faces with the manipulative agenda of snake oil salespersons.

We might wonder how human beings could go so blindingly and spectacularly wrong, but all we must do is consider the difficulties of the ongoing spiritual battle to know the answer.

Those who read my post yesterday understand that the raid in Venezuela is just part of a much larger strategy - and represents part of a triple operation - including Iran and Ukraine/Europe.

In the coming weeks we will see the obvious- that Trump 2.0 is serious in his mandate handed to him by the American people - to see sovereign nations triumph over the deep state.

In point of fact the fall of Iran is far more advanced than the media gives hint of - and many celebrated the event across the world yesterday.

Even in this now socialist wasteland of America a few media commentators understood the significance and spoke plainly

The president and a few commentators worked to bring common sense to the situation as the predictable defenders of globalist deep state totalitarianism took to the airwaves in panic.

What I can say with confidence is that the Trump which America elected is doing precisely what we as Americans delegated him to do - and that I am still - after all these years - predicting that these efforts against 21st century totalitarianism will prevail.

There are those who understand and who dare put their spiritual understanding on the same level as their geopolitical understanding.

Bless all of those who fight for liberty and justice, and may their understanding of the critical importance of their fight against the dark hearted principalities, prevail.

For maybe the first time in millennia we are being treated to a clear understanding of what this means.

All the while the dark hearted principalities keep up a steady drumbeat of hatred and violence against the people

And with stunning clarity, which all the supporters of deep state authoritarianism miss with predictable deranged blindness, is that they have lost, will continue to lose, and will continue to lose this spiritual battle .

But the bottom line, for whatever reason, we as humans have reached critical mass in recognizing that it is these dark hearted principalities which Shall Not Pass.

Be prepared, as the spiritual warfare just intensified, but the outcome of this great battle against the principalities is dividing human kind into a fortified species which is capable of further evolution, and a subspecies which is simply and clearly incapable of such.

We cannot always predict the complicated nature of spiritual warfare but we can know which side to be on.

Some of these dark hearted principalities may wish to be more careful of what they call sacred oaths.

This is, as we would expect from spiritual warfare, a multicultural and many leveled fight on for who and what will take ownership off our hearts and minds.

The battle is taking place on Main Street - as it always has been.

Confused by all this multimodal warfare ?

There is no need to be confused, just a clear understanding of the darkness of the principalities, and of how they serve to confuse us in our clear eyed understanding of what is true.

Even intelligent American immigrants understand this.

But as the liberals say - as Machiavelli would agree is a lynchpin of tyranny - the ends justify the means.

But in a genius five dimensional geopolitical chess move, Trump gives the globalist tyrants a chance to redeem themselves.

Wonder how many more former globalist tyrants will select to begin behaving themselves and selecting for regaining some self respect?

The gig is up now - it is simply a matter of time before the massive left wing, globalist led scandal is worldwide, and more than meets the charges I have made in these years of essays.

This will go deeper into most people’s lives than many will be able to tolerate

COVID-19 will turn out to become the greatest fraud ever perpetrated - and the greatest transfer of wealth ever in human history.

It may also turn out to be the greatest purposeful genocide ever known, and maybe the greatest genetic engineering disaster ever even contemplated.

The only revelations now, and they will be huge, are already unfolding and will likely dominate headlines for decades - if not for centuries and millennia.

Some fine day, investigators will delve into such American institutions as the churches and as community organizations like YMCA and Red Cross, both firmly united with the World Economic Forum (WEF), or, in short, with the actions of global totalitarian regimes.

Once we get to the bottom line of institutions and individuals and world leaders associated with such organizations as WEF and Bilderberg, many previously trusted bastions will fall.

There is a great deal to uncover.

My best reflections based upon this terrible chapter in our history are to put my own full faith and credit into the great capabilities of the American form of governance.

It will be ordinary people like me - a rather typical Tennessee grandmother - and like all the others who spoke out when it was inconvenient, if not dangerous, who will have made the difference.

The answer to the question asked in the subtitle above is that of course our leaders cannot save us - it is us who save ourselves through governance properly applied by our representatives.

It can only be by a government of the people, by the people and for the people who can save us, so help us God.

My best advice is to buckle up buttercups, things are about to get very real.

