Original Publication - January 28, 2025

Trump plays it very cool as President, and remains intentionally unreadable, perhaps largely due to his experience in commercial real estate.

NYC commercial real estate is a great proving ground for the geopolitical game, requiring all the right moves from the deal maker.

Trump explains this to a reporter in the above video with his usual flair for good plain english language.

Trumps tactics resemble a blend of tactics which remind of both The Art of War by Sun Tzu and also his own book on his time waging The Art of the Deal, through his own writing.

In a strategy which has stood him in good stead in several arenas.

Trump keeps his friends close and his enemies closer, and allows everyone to remain confused until the deal is cemented.

His move on December 17, 2025, he allowed the public to believe he was announcing war with Venezuela - in a speech in which he simply covered domestic achievements - was classic Trump 2.0.

