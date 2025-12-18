KW Norton Borders

Trump’s genius is that he never tips his hand. He understands power, leverage, and timing better than any modern president. Like Sun Tzu, he wins before the battle is even fought—by keeping opponents guessing and allies disciplined. Decades in New York real estate taught him that unpredictability is a weapon. You let the other side panic, posture, and overreact while you calmly lock in the deal. The December 17 Venezuela feint was textbook misdirection: headlines screamed chaos while Trump talked results. That’s not impulse. That’s strategy. Trump doesn’t govern by noise. He governs by outcome—and that terrifies his enemies.

