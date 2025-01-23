Trump's Virtual Attendance at WEF in Davos - and the War For Hearts & Minds
One Woman's Story Of Speaking Truth To Power On Substack
As we see the calm and friendly - but firm and resolute manner - in which Trump engages his “friends” at the WEF - we, as Americans, become more firm and resolute that we managed to choose the right guy to inhabit the oval office.
I could almost reflect back on my Substack - a nonlinear narrative history of the years from 2020-2025 - written over the past few years - and recognize that almost all of my own proverbial boxes have been checked off.
I began writing to protest the inhuman - and undemocratic - and deadly - policies of the COVID epidemic - and the toxic vaccines.
This box has not been checked - along with many others - which are buried in this stack somewhere.
But with these exceptions - a few major boxes - including the way our children were groomed by WEF-globalist forces with transgender ideology - and our women insulted - and assaulted - by transgender males in sports - has been checked.
In addition, my concern has been - that as a result of globalist ideology - we now stand threatened by history’s largest Great Depression - and not to mention a massive collapse of our civilizations.
And last, but not least, is the silly globalist agenda of DEI - which was supposed to signify Diversity-Equity-Inclusion - but instead guaranteed the precise opposite.
The world now seems to be slowly getting a second chance to pull back from the horrors which would be brought to bear by a continuance of the ruinous globalist agenda.
During this partial breathing space - I take some time to reflect on the necessity of speaking truth to power - and the significant role of writers - even such ordinary Grandmother writers like myself.
What I can say from experience is that my Substack - written by me alone - without any staff - or outside promotion - or funding - has made a difference.
My stack - KW Norton Borders is read across 49 US states and 77 countries - and is read by many professionals and political and business principles across the world.
Not bad for a Tennessee Grandmother who began with zero readers.
My advice for other Substacker’s is to write truth to power and don’t stop - they are listening now - and if we are fortunate - this will continue.
All of our voices together here on Substack have made a tremendous difference - and all of you who have participated - should be very proud of the results so far.
We are living through a war - at once spiritual, material, social and economic - and as truth is the first casualty of war - speaking the people’s truth to power - and to each other - is imperative.
May our creator bless all of the courageous peacemakers who have stood for sanity - and for human rights - in a time of globalist tyranny.
The war has only just begun - a few battles won - but the larger war stretching as far into the future as it did for our Revolutionary founding ancestors - back in 1776.
