Trust The Science - The Paradoxes of Misinformation
Understanding The Paradoxical Psychology of Propaganda
TRUSTING THE SCIENCE / DISTRUSTING THE SCIENCE
In this age of “trust the science” ironically many of us distrust the science more than ever. Just one of the paradoxes resulting from propaganda and the subversion of truth in the constant manipulation to manufacture our consent by our scientists, industry and politicians.
Psychologically normal and healthy…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.