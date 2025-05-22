As often happens - I write a post for the day - and due to events must hold the intended one back and instead publish one related to recent developments.

This is the case today as we head quickly toward June and yet another summer of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

To begin I share a post from a fellow writer which was published yesterday - and which points to the need to discuss this rapidly changing issue.

As a kind of explosion of truth now being sprung on the public - this relates to another post I had already written today - one which is tangential to this subject and will be released later.

First must come the explosive news being shared by some in the media - that we were 100% misled - perhaps intentionally - by world leaders - about Covid-19 and the vaccines.

This will come as no surprise to readers here as I have openly written about what is now revealed to be the truth about Covid-19 and about the toxicity of the mRNA vaccines.

I link both of the excellent reports - which sadly - reveal what I have tried to warn others of over the past five - now going on to be six - years.

These two interviews give a more than complete overview for those who have not been readers here for the duration.

Combined with my recent post on the movie “Follow the Silenced” - linked within the essay - this should give a really good summation of what has indeed occurred as we go through this continuing genocide.

Along with the ongoing genocide - and the enormous wealth transfer and transfer of control & power - to the globalists - this whole episode has been precisely what I expected - A Totalitarian Globalist Coup D’etat of the world.

These globalists staged a genocide - and an ideological takeover - of all nation states - the effects of which we now live quite painfully with.

It is interesting to note that several current and past presidents of the USA - including Trump - were also conned into taking the vaccines by globalist agendas.

Essentially these globalists are the force behind the legal and military attempts to prevent Donald J. Trump from taking power.

On the globalists themselves, however, is the inevitable responsibility for creating the need for POTUS Trump in the first place.

Please read my post later today which places all of these revelations in as positive a context as is possible.

