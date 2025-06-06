Trusting Deep State - Or Anyone Associated With It - Akin To Trusting A Pit Of Hungry Crocodiles Not To Eat Anyone Who Falls In.

The major purpose of a Constitutional Republic as engineered by USA founding fathers - is to protect from government overreach

Either a pit of blood thirsty crocodiles - or a conclave of vampires - will serve to set the stage for this essay

I shudder to imagine what the present administration must deal with on an hourly basis.

To my very isolated and iconoclastic way of thinking - these fellow human beings are heroic in every sense of the word.

If I had gone into politics instead of physiological sciences and writing - I would have expected the same courage out of myself.

This Trump 2.0 - and the cabinet members he chose - remind me of the sort of courage we associate with the American revolutionary founding ancestors.

It is the kind of “Right Stuff” we normally associate with the man heroic soldiers who have give their lives to defend and protect the American people and constitution.

The following recent video reveals such compelling information on deep state malfeasance that some maybe terribly affected by such revelations - and should exercise caution before watching.

Because of the heroic human beings now in power we are learning more factual information than many of us can bear.

The situation we are in now - is that the people who went along willingly with the deep state status quo - are recognizing that they broke the professional oaths they took to protect and defend the constitution.

When a human enterprise goes so off the rails that we recognize that many of the people in our communities and families were - often ignorantly - willing to do the dirty work of this deep state - we must take great pause.

And the information I have is that millions of former deep state actors are now living in terror of what they may have been ordered to do.

We live now in a former supposedly Democratic Constitutional Republic - which was, in terms of blatantly brass tacks reality - in actuality a totalitarian state.

For many of us this was lifetimes lived under tyranny - tyranny which makes truth tellers a bit like teenager Anne Frank must have felt like in hiding from the Nazis.

For a grandmother like myself - as someone who had distant grandmothers - who stood up to the British during the Revolution - like only grandmothers can manage - the depths of the betrayal rankles beyond belief.

My great hope - and in fact trust - is that our nation will come back from this better and stronger than before.

But this realistically can begin to happen if we charge and prosecute those who - out of stupidity or ignorance - violated their sacred oaths.

“I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

OATH OF OFFICE

Share

Leave a comment