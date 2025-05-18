FOR MARCO RUBIO AND POTUS TRUMP - AND CABINET

And for the fellow human beings of America and Planet Earth!

How to take back the information stream to deliver truth and love and respect and strength to the American people.

It can be expeditiously done but will take dedicated effort by an appropriately motivated team of educators and communicators.

As Trump now moves beyond the geopolitical miracles he pulled off in the Middle East - he continues to move toward methods of attaining further economic and political peace across the world.

There is tremendous inertia working against this - as is discussed here - along with suggestions as to how to overcome this inertia with mathematically proven assurance of success.

What Trump works against is the massively destabilizing and destructive force of Eurocentric Hegemony as crystallized by the globalist post WW II order in league with Communist China.

It is difficult to exaggerate how far this hyper materialistic and controlling totalitarian order has set the entire world back from desired outcomes - if peace is indeed the desired outcome.

I truly believe most humans want peace and prosperity and stability - as stands in opposition to the desire of the controlling globalist oligarchs to keep perpetuating war.

Because the world is still psychosocially attached to the post WW II globalist order the average person has great difficulty detaching from the everyday reality they have grown accustomed to.

To the uninitiated the changes are terribly frightening and appear threatening to their own safety and well being.

And with the mainstream media still serving as the propagandists for the globalist oligarchy - the average person has no defences against the fear monger if barrage of information they are subjected to.

I believe Marco Rubio is correct that the way forward is to open up the information stream to total transparency and quality true knowledge and information.

However accomplishing this is difficult when the globalists already have a lock on popular media - with a massive change recently to ramp up the terrifying fear mongering.

The old oligarchic system is terrified of Trump as his mission is to destroy them - and especially as he is so far doing a super job accomplishing just this.

And to the amazement of the entire world he is doing this by a kind of mysterious voodoo they don’t understand - waging geopolitical strength and mutual respect - and avoiding a world war.

Since this voodoo involves spiritually sophisticated principles which combine Trump’s own Art of the Deal with some ancient wisdom harking back to Sun Tzu’s The Art of War - it hovers just beyond the understanding of most modern humans.

It is the average person - those most injured by the globalist regime - whom we most need to reach to deliver the edifying truth of what is taking place.

We need to take back control of the globalist propaganda machine - and use skilled teachers and communicators to reach the closed and terrified minds of the average citizen.

We are in a super position to be able to accomplish this - with the internet - devised as a globalist propaganda machine by the military industrial complex “deep state” - but totally open to being commandeered by truth tellers rather than fear sellers.

To some degree this has already been started by those who specialize in a kind of quick and dirty way of advertising positive information and knowledge via memes.

And it is a combination of memes and lighter information content - combined with more long form and sophisticated ways of discussing information - which are now shaping online communication.

My suggestion is to work with the Trump cabinet - a wealth of geopolitical talent - to maximize this opportunity for achieving both education - and news and information - to counter the mainstream propaganda.

Because currently the mainstream propaganda is working to deliver a terrifying barrage of soul destroying content of lies and distortions to the public.

Because the mainstream still controls entertainment and the twenty four hour news cycle - new entertainment and twenty four hour news entities must be created which will easily outclass the existing poor quality schlock.

Right now the game being played by the globalist media is to hunker down and hit the people with the most frightening news and entertainment and propaganda to keep them paralyzed by terror.

The antidote is to offer personally and spiritually uplifting content which tells the truth.

Change the barrage of lies - whether delivered by news or entertainment - to the truth.

Truth is like a lion and easily rises to the top to overcome lies if given a fair chance.

And no this cannot be accomplished by some traditional religious leaders - as the church and state are now throughly merged into a propaganda machine by the globalists.

The truth these days is found in what is being revealed by quantum computing and by quantum physics and quantum consciousness.

Truth which delivers unwelcome news to the globalist controlling oligarchy.

Truth which confirms that the direction being pursued by the Trump team is absolutely the correct path for humanity to follow.

As artists now move instinctively to own and operate their own content and to avoid corporate oligarchic control - with a wealth of guidance being produced to facilitate this welcome change - the sky is literally the limit to the development of such a fortuitous entity.

Can we change the world?

It is mathematically proven that one person cooperating with another person transforms into an alliance of two - who in about only six geometrically expanding turns - are already changing the world.

It is all about those unalienable rights conferred by out creator -which Thomas Jefferson poetically refers to in the Declaration of Independence.

The entire scheme and raison d’être for being an American lies in the poetic words of Thomas Jefferson - if we know where to look.

The concepts are not complicated - but are available in simple straightforward language.

Put the right communicators and educators to work - and accomplish the goals with mathematically predictable outcomes - based on exponentially effective principles.

The reasons for being a true American are so compelling and so preeminently compelling that those who truly believe and who truthfully and faithfully understand and communicate the ideas - will most definitely succeed.

It has already been written.

Right now they are frightened - replace fear with fearlessness - replace hatred with love and understanding - replace ignorance and lies - with truth.

Not only does truth set us free but it easily comes to rule the world.

We cannot overcome lies with anything but the most honest and genuine truth.

A combination of short form memes and long form essays - elegantly and sensitively presented by artists - no compromises.

Fortunately humans have already created a great storehouse of uplifting content to draw from and as this is shared more will be created - I am living this - and so can the rest of us.

Out of great sadness and grief come the most beautiful and valuable moments.

LOVE - RESPECT - STRENGTH

Instead of allowing them to use their art against us - counter the lies with truth - the fear with trust - and the anger with love.

And never allow the bastards to get away with the lies - but promote and support and protect truth .

The results are mathematically insured.

By just the sixth turnover of two people doing the right thing - success in the form of truth - takes hold with geometrical expansion greater than the number of humans on planet earth.

And by the exponentially higher geometrical expansion - takes over everything.

I have taught the most difficult customers using these principles - music moguls, high achieving attorneys, musicians and physicians and New Age Proselytizing evangelicals.

Even the most resistant have not yet failed to understand.

“They” have been preaching the end of the world.

We must preach the beginning of the world.

A new time for everyone to begin again.

When the world comes to understand they will become our biggest allies.

You have already in a short time accomplished much - go the distance - the effect is a geometric one - and will inform the entire planet if handled correctly.

Truth overwhelms lies - truth is eternal - truth will eventually conquer this world.

