A warm thank you to my readers for sticking around when things got rough, we have been through a great deal together, and it is not over yet.



Especially for those who have been here over the past nearly seven years, I extend my congratulations for having the inner strength to hold so many paradoxes in your mind at the same time.

As some of us know, it may be this quality of being able to embrace so many paradoxes simultaneously, which marks the evolutionary direction of human kind.



Those who have followed this whole sacred space as it developed, where we have unflinchingly discussed the most difficult topics of these times when few others would - are brave and you have my full respect.



“Let us not speak falsely now, the hour’s getting late.”

Bob Dylan, All Along the Watchtower



From the planned epidemic, thru the horrors of totalitarianism, to the difficult actions necessary to overcome techno feudalism, to the need for Socratic Education and communication, you have been here.



The major recognition is that you have made a difference, your steadfast awareness that we as humans are changing and evolving has stood against the negativity of seeing the world around us become a technological nightmare.





Evolutionary change moves slowly and out of sight, as evolution is an unsentimental arbiter of which life forms live and reproduce and continue to evolve.

Teleological perhaps, but not particularly sentimental in the teleology.



Evolution has been known to prefer mass extinction over allowing the continuing evolution of failed species - and at times the process may seen to be bizarre and have no rhyme nor reason.





Evolution may be teleological but it is not a kind and benevolent process- it does however possess a mathematical and geometrical intelligence way beyond our capacity to comprehend.



Evolution favors a certain kind of success, that which is consistent with the intelligence which has existed a priori.

The great Universal Wisdom, present from the very beginning of everything, once thought to have happened in a Big Bang.

More recent knowledge tells us the Big Bang we imagined, and our current understanding of the universe, is turning out to be something much different.



What we have been taught is largely irrelevant now, having been educated by factory style education, filled, as passive little wage slaves, with dangerously wrong and irrelevant information.



The science we were taught about the Big Bang, about organized religion, about governments and about ourselves and our part in the pageant of evolution - has just been plain ignorance.



Humankind had assumed it knew how the universe works and our place in it, but it was nothing but a blind watchmakers idea of how a clockwork orange is put together.



So wrong as to be spectacularly, dangerously wrong.



So wrong, so as to be in need of becoming an entirely new species.



And evolution, the true tool of the head blind watchmaker in chief, began the changes well beneath the surface, changes which until recently were not visible.



As Hemingway remarked about going broke, gradually and then all at once.



Evolution works similarly, and for the first time we humans are catching glimpses into our evolutionary changes.



All of a sudden it is true education and knowledge and wisdom which mark the value of a human being to evolutionary survival.



Physical and neuropsychological health become the primary determinants of successful continuing evolution, with traits like imagination, creativity and raw intelligence being favored along with compassion, empathy and spiritual development.



This is huge change from a time when humans were marked by physical and neuropsychological ill health, where traits which were the opposite of those listed above were determinants of evolutionary success.



This evolutionary change remains in the earlier stages but for the first time evidence is slowly becoming more visible.



“Something is happening here, but you don’t know what it is, do you Mr. Jones?”

Bob Dylan, Ballad of a Thin Man



There are plenty of “Mr. Jones’s” around who will likely never see or appreciate the changes.



We have already established that evolution is not sentimental or kind, evolution selects winners who can adapt and change as necessary.



The winners we speak of here are already selecting for the kind of human creativity, imagination and spiritual insight and wisdom which evolution has selected for.



Times are chaotic and painful as the changeover from an ignorance-based society to a knowledge-based society is underwriting this evolutionary change.



As Shakespeare reminded us way back before the change was so visible, those who take a wave of change at full flood will benefit, while those who fail will lose.



"There is a tide in the affairs of men,

Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;

Omitted, all the voyage of their life

Is bound in shallows and in miseries."

William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar (Act 4, Scene 3).





Such is the nature of evolutionary change, and that flood of change in Shakespeare’s time was the massive emigration from Europe to the “New World” - the Americas.



Once again, those who had already experienced positive evolutionary change, were those to continue to profit and experience more positive change.



Those who embraced the wave of change at full flood were the ones who continued to benefit and evolve positively.



Today this change still has something to do with this “New World” and with the American Continent.



But now the wave of evolutionary progress has swept us up into the stage of finishing touches.



We humans evolve, slowly and painfully, into more intuitive, compassionate and empathetic, more psychosocially healthy and intelligent individuals.



Our societies also move painfully slowly toward becoming more democratized, less stratified into hierarchies, more capable of supporting increased sensitivity and understanding and greater intelligence and creativity.





Although the evolutionary process is likely teleological, it is not kind or sentimental, but far more practical and realistic in the speciation it selects for further adaptation.



For us humans, being emergent beings, caught up in the evolutionary processes, we cannot always determine which way the evolutionary wind is blowing.



Just as with being emergent quantum beings, in an emergent quantum universe, we cannot render ourselves disinterested objective observers.



Nevertheless, our capacity to evolve successfully, does imply a certain degree of insight into the process, especially the practical things we can do to insure both our own evolution and those of our progeny.

Evolution, we may presume, even though we don’t know for certain, possesses a wisdom in the process we may never completely understand.

Find the spiritual synchronicity and exponential wisdom quotient present in your evolutionary process and apply a maximum amount of inner directed knowledge, intelligence and wisdom to it.

Now that we know that light is woven of at least 48 interwoven distinct different dimensions - we have a pretty forceful clue that we have a great deal of continuing exploration and emergent evolution to experience.

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