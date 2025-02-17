Forward:

I must apologize for my subtitle here - it is long and awkward and unsatisfying - and it makes me even more aware that our very language has been weaponized against us by tyranny.

What handbook - such as that provided by Niccolò Machiavelli - a virtual handbook in support of tyranny - exists to support the concept of “One Nation Under God With Liberty and Justice For All”.

Understanding an enemy is 100% essential in order to win - and understanding Machiavellianism - is a basic requirement to win agains tyranny.

Precisely zero handbooks exist for “Democracy” - just a sheaf of documents provided by our American founding ancestors - which we have not yet collected under one coherent political philosophy.

TRUTH SWEEPS ALL BEFORE IT

Here we go again - as those like Steve Bannon and Donald Trump - and JD Vance - serve as revolutionary truth warriors.

As a direct descendant of the American Revolutionary figures - those who tried the first time to wipe out tyranny in America - I take those issues and words and actions quite seriously.

I am not going to dive into the over 1000 essays I have written on these subjects over the past several years to illustrate my commitment to America and to the American people.

Those essays are there for all to see, if necessary.

As a lone grandmother and essayist I have spoken of the same issues the current administration now speaks to - in language which is now echoed by the Trump administration.

But for someone who wrote alone - wishing I could resurrect my ancestors to be able to argue with - and, as that was impossible - tussled with the beautiful words they had written - and often argued with their known deeds.

Arguing with modern would-be truth tellers - I have written of techno feudalism in opposition to how those like Yanis Varoufakis - Greek economist and politician - apply the term.

And against how those like Varoufakis and Chris Hedges manage to manipulate true enough facts to try to defeat America and Americans through use of demeaning language and sneering insults.

Although I am as concerned as they are at the way digital technology has been weaponized against us - the scapegoating they do of those - who, like themselves - have been abused - is reprehensible.

More on this subject later in this essay.

WHAT DOES SOLIDARITY AS FREEDOM FIGHTERS MEAN?

It means we must have the perspicacity - and the spiritual connections - in place which allow us to feel and see the truth.

To be able to detect the truth - and the path forward - without the intercession of so-called experts.

There is much in my stack concerning this and much more to follow.

Solidarity means being able to recognize each other - even amidst such enemy territory as the internet - having only words, music and shared writing to connect us.

I am truly proud of the way we ordinary Americans - have seen through the way the international military industrial complex was trying to put the final squeeze play on us all.

People believe the deep state is just “American” - but of course nothing of the sort is remotely correct.

The “deep state” is neither new in history - nor is the deep state’s infiltration of nation states through tyranny at all modern.

One of my favorite Thomas Jefferson quotes - is one he apparently never uttered - but the quote nevertheless is one I could hear Jefferson saying - therefore true enough for our purposes here.

"If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered." Thomas Jefferson, Monticello

America - and the quest against tyranny - are as old as civilization itself - and humans have been trying to outwit and defeat this deep state beast of tyranny for millennia.

Quite literally - despite our popularized history - that of cute little idealized Pilgrims and beautiful Indians - the earliest European colonists were escaping the hellish disaster Europe had become at the time.

CAUGHT BETWEEN SCYLLA AND CHARYBDIS

For these would-be “American” colonists - plotting their escapes - it was a choice between the following:

CHOICE ONE

Stay in Europe as subjects of tyrannical royal regimes - royal personages who would use innovative forms of torture to wipe out any form of disagreement.

Stay in a Europe where - even if from a wealthy family only the oldest son could inherit - pitting brother against brother - in endless fratricide.

Stay in the Europe where the hanging - and dismembering of -dissidents - and the burning of the accused at the stake - were commonplace entertainment.

Stay in the Europe where the chance of dying of plague in the filthy cities was inordinately high.

CHOICE TWO

The choice the more fortunate - the more forward seeking would-be revolutionaries - would take - was the following

Climb aboard a rickety old ship - crowded with other desperate citizens - and try to survive a dangerous fetid journey to an unknown foreign land.

We might say that the conditions encountered - for those who did not end up at the bottom of the Atlantic - were only marginally better than what they experienced at home.

But marginally better - was better enough - considering the circumstances.

So, in short, the choices open to the colonists were tantamount to being caught between a proverbial rock and a proverbial hard place.

But this is enough badly butchered history for one essay.

MORE THINGS CHANGE - MORE THEY STAY THE SAME

What gets me - when I look back to all of my distant ancestors who made up the first European colonists - was how similar the quality of our choices are today to the choices they faced all those centuries before now.

Until POTUS Trump was elected - elected by the American people - to unfurl his brilliant strategies meant to defeat the tyranny which has been deeply impregnated in all of our institutions - there was no chance in Hell of crawling intact out from under the tyranny of the “deep state”.

I imagined this tyranny a few years back - seeing it as a many headed hydra - one with countless tentacles plunged down into the very fabric of our lives and social contracts.

A many headed - and many tentacled - beast - sucking the very life blood out of all of us.

Working alone for so long - I watched carefully as fellow self appointed truth tellers spun alternate versions of the same tale.

The problem with most was the way they sought to blame this fantasy land of “The West “ - for all that was wrong in the world.

Just as if these truth tellers were members of an enormous, serially abusive family - they had found and identified their scapegoats.

And today - despite all evidence to the contrary - they cling to this scapegoating like some lost tribe of doom scrollers.

I would list all of these members of the lost tribe - these souls lost to their delusional scapegoat fantasies - but I simply do not have the time.

But readers will easily identify them by their relentless attacks on “America” and “The West” - and sudden urges to blame the Trump administration for doing what must be done.

No one in their right mind sees President Trump as anything other than a brave and determined warrior for Truth - Justice - and the American way.

I laugh at my own use of such corny language - and my quick defense of the Trump administration.

And yet the circumstances we are in - finding ourselves between the same rock and a hard place - as our ancient ancestors - makes me chuckle uproariously at the whole damn family.

EPIDEMIC OF STOCKHOLM SYNDROME

What most cannot see is - that - so beaten down and abused by tyranny - they cannot do anything but cling to defending the tyrants who serially abused them.

Although - not fitting the academic technical definition - our use of the concept of idealizing those who are in fact one’s serially abusive tormenters - will suffice here.

It appears we are in need of many capable and sensible counsellors to even begin to deal with this giant outbreak of Stockholm Syndrome.

But the best cure for Stockholm Syndrome is to disenfranchise the “deep state” - that many-headed - and many-tentacled - beast which has been responsible for waging tyranny over us all for so many thousands upon thousands of years.

And a reminder - our technological advancements are tools - tools which can be used for good or for ill - which can be used to build or to destroy - which can be applied to a Constitutional Republic - a “Democracy” - or which can be used by a deep state apparatus - to weaponize literally everything.

We have lived through times where our very sacred words have been weaponized - where all the best things about us have been weaponized.

In the beginning was the sacred oath - the sacred compassionate use of the word - to protect and to defend these things we hold sacred above all others.

The holiest of holies - the very vibrational spirit which animates us all - is found in the speaking of the words.

We are indeed fortunate to have had ancestors whom - throughout all of their own doubt and pain and fear - could still hear and write down the words dictated to them from a realm we will never comprehend - but will know intimately when we hear the words.

FREEDOM MEANS KNOWING WE HAVE EVERYTHING LEFT TO LOSE

The danger - that the psychopaths who hate and fear freedom - those who make up the international deep state - do not rest - so bent are they - on defending their right to wage tyranny with impunity.

This means that those who mean to defeat this deep state - that beast composed of the psychopathically and criminally abusive - and defended by those who seek scapegoats - must also never rest.

While the criminal deep state uses the old Machiavellian system as their handbook - real freedom fighters apply Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

But that we need a new plan going forward is glaringly obvious.

A HOUSE DIVIDED CANNOT STAND

The phrase "a house divided cannot stand" originated from the Bible and was later used by Abraham Lincoln in his speech against slavery.

Biblical origins

The phrase appears in the Bible in Matthew 12:25, Mark 3:25, and Luke 11:13.

Jesus said this to his followers and opponents who disagreed about how to practice their religious and political beliefs.

Jesus used the phrase to describe the division within the house of the Lord that led to his sacrifice on the cross.

Lincoln's use of the phrase

Lincoln used the phrase in his "House Divided" speech in 1858. Lincoln's speech was a call to end slavery in the United States. Lincoln argued that the Dred Scott decision opened the door for slavery in the North and all new territories. Lincoln's speech was controversial when it was delivered, but it is said to have helped him win the presidency.

Provided by AI search - and perhaps - evident that AI is a tool.

And necessary to note that Lincoln was helpless to see that the nation did not become divided - precisely due to Lincoln’s own political manipulations.

Furthermore - AI is a tool we have already let out of Pandora’a Box - and, as we have not yet managed, to put anything we have enticed out of that box - back in again - this is kind of a moot point.

As are all of our other tools - pens, computers, hammers and nails, guns, knives and forks, and drones - tools are used according to the direction of the humans using them.

All may be used for good or ill - to build or to destroy - with nothing other than our human conscious awareness between using them for evil - or for good.

It is our human conscious awareness which stands between Machiavellian doom on the one hand - and One Nation - Or One World - Under God - With Liberty & Justice For All.

MAGA - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

MEGA - MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN

One lone planet - but a speck in the cosmos - lit by the warmth of the sun - wrapped by rain and sunshine and winds - with one humanity - to interpret and to build a civilization worth having.

God - or the Universal consciousness - or the Vast Intelligence - the Great Consciousness of which we are a part - is in the algorithm.

