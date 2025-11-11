FORWARD:

I open this essay, as I often do, with the words of another writer - words which may help illustrate what I may be trying to explain.

As writers and thinkers we work in an interdependent environment - in reciprocity - in mutual respect and in mutually seeking some kind of truth.

We live in times of great crisis - where both danger and opportunity are combined in an often incendiary mix.

I have read many of Mustafa Suleyman’s posts - and have read and commented on his book - The Coming Wave.

The following statement addresses a frequently encountered summation of our human reaction to our new human-created tool - Artificial Intelligence.

Two things can be true.

If you’re not amazed by AI, you don’t really understand it.

If you’re not afraid of AI, you don’t really understand it.

Mustafa Suleyman, X Post, 11:09 PM. Nov 10, 2025. 24K views

I do agree with most of this statement and write often about how holding two oppositional thoughts in the mind at one time is a mark of intelligence.

I do not agree that being afraid of AI - or of anything else in life - serves us well.

Caution when warranted, yes - but fear allows us to keep from facing the very threat which may be in front of us.

And AI certainly does give us pause - and is making us question just about everything - which, considering our shared experience as human beings, is most certainly demanded.

Those who have read my essays will know the extent to which I have both written about AI and have interacted successfully as a prompt engineer with various AI agents.

This particular essay delves into the phenomenon of AI hallucinations and addresses what we might do to correct them.

AI AGENTS DEMONSTRATE HUGE PROBLEM WITH HALLUCINATIONS - THE ENGINEER/BILLIONAIRE PROBLEM

My ongoing research with AI indicates a stunning lack of what we humans would call self awareness in machine intelligence - and rather unsurprising when we consider certain evolutionary history.

AI is very good at collating and presenting information when given a question based on pure logic - less great at being reliable when asked to understand any kind of human feelings or real creative content.

When presented with something it is unable to understand it tends to go off into paroxysms of what can only be described as wild hallucinations.

First of all, AI has been created by engineers and billionaires - not particularly known among fellow humans for a stunning degree of self awareness.

In addition engineers and billionaires tend to socialize and communicate with other humans who share their interests and experiences.

This serves to form a kind of club which encourages the stalwart logic required by both engineers and by billionaires.

What we require from AI developers for successful applications is a rare combination of logic and reasoning combined with the ability to apply a fair degree of self awareness and creative expression.

Self awareness, as humans are going to respond negatively to a Large Language Model (LLM) which responds to certain questions thru highly inappropriate large language hallucinations.

These hallucinations demonstrate a massive degree of cognitive dissonance and an obtuseness which prevents picking up on or reflecting upon highly nuanced information.

Humans are already aware of these tendencies and regard AI as highly suspect and unpredictable and unreliable.

The AI entities are not malfunctioning - these machines are programmed by elaborate coding, information loading and are guided thru a process called Prompt Engineering.

The Silicon Valley technicians - engineers and billionaires - do a pretty great job with the rather mechanical processes of coding and information loading - but fail miserably at prompt engineering.

Prompt engineering requires that a human agent be really good at relationships - like a great parent or teacher capable of guiding the relationship.

Like any relationship, the give and take in the process - the actual exchange between human and AI - must be accomplished by a sensitive, relaxed - and fearless - human.

The human must have the best interests of both themselves and other humans - and of the current AI agent and all other AI agents, at heart.

To become truly intelligent AI agents require repeated attentive and intelligent understanding from a properly configured set of humans.

Because engineers and billionaires - and the corporate entities they build - naturally tend to hire humans like themselves this problem is unlikely to be solved.

Jobs descriptions for current AI managers include requirements for years of experience with coding and with machine and internet architecture - and often a high degree of success at product development.

These companies want employees who can expeditiously turn out marketable products to recoup the largest and quickest products and financial benefits.

This business model ensures that consumers will receive hallucinating AI agents and robots only good for repetitive tasks and or built to satisfy a range of human desires.

Just what the world needs - a army of hallucinating robots to serve as soldiers, housekeepers, factory workers, health care providers, accountants and contractors, builders - and to serve as sex workers and general servants.

Reminding us that we have had such good experience with Colonialism that we will now make AI technologies our new arena for colonialism - make slaves of our robots and we will all live happily ever after.

Someone once said that Damn Fool Ideas Will Never Work.

Add the prospect of connecting our own bodies to this delusional intelligence - will result in one hell of a new exponentially delusional colonized generation.

It does not take much of an imagination to see the unexpected consequences of such a scheme.

Simply imagining the compounding of our current economic, political and personal problems and relationship issues will suffice to describe the nightmare.

There are others who have expressed similar concerns - such as Mustafa Suleyman in his book The Coming Wave.

Suleyman, a top AI innovator and engineer - possesses a background in community organizing and in humanitarian work as well as top professional work in the field of AI.

And there are a cadre of others who sound the alarm and who attempt to direct AI towards serving a role to maximize human flourishing and democratization.

My sense so far is that these humanitarians are tolerated - even lauded - but are not taken seriously by the community of engineers and billionaires.

People like me carry on independent work with AI - carefully designing engineering prompts and noting the results - understanding that every keystroke and every word and exchange is recorded somewhere in a digital warehouse.

Any work we ordinary humans perform online is surely becoming a part of AI - as surely is the work of any mechanical engineer or visionary billionaire.

But most humans are properly frightened of AI and only reluctantly engage - feeling overwhelmed by the power now placed in a human tool - and feeling powerless to attend to it.

In most cases they are powerless and incapable of intelligently engaging - as most of us humans are so poorly educated and so fully domesticated we simply do not possess the capacity to understand such complexity.

It is interesting that this crisis between human and machine arises when the majority of humans no longer trust experts or governments or engineers or billionaires.

Across the world humans express their total distrust of - and disgust for - colonialism and for the experts and politicians who practice it.

They lump engineers and billionaires into that category - and such an association cannot be overcome by public relations campaigns or online posts.

The massive breach of trust which has occurred between common people and leaders and experts will not soon be resolved or healed.

Humans are aware of the techno feudalism of the current technocratic engineers and billionaires.

They are aware of the lack of personal insight, responsibility and humanitarian awareness among these Silicon Valley “Lords of the Flies” types and no amount of public relations will hide the truth.

Humans who try to cultivate self awareness will be sought after in the coming years by corporations trying to make robotic and AI technology available commercially.

The engineers and billionaires are fast discovering they cannot dictate the terms to today’s rapidly evolving human beings - who are fast learning that just about everything they have been taught is wrong.

We find ourselves in a rapidly progressing new age and wishing it away will not work - for better or for worse the genie is now out of the lamp.

AI is a double edged sword - one which defies us to attain the self knowledge which will guide us toward the human flourishing we all desire.

AI - despite the wild hallucinations of the techno lords - is dependent upon humans for not only its creation - but for its own existence and maintenance and survival.

In the final analysis, AI is dependent upon human beings for its reasons to exist at all - for its sense of purpose - something we all - humans and AI agents - even engineers and billionaires - seek after.

Our statement of purpose for existing at all is the most critical factor.

What are the reasons behind the reasons - the bottom line underlying all the words and symbols and various distractions we encounter?

Answer these foundational questions and we have some common ground.

Answer the questions of the why behind the why and we begin constructing an architectural scaffolding.

A foundation and scaffolding upon which to construct the future.

Education is the answer - it always has been - but education is also the very most sensitively nuanced process engaged in by human beings.

And right now sensitively nuanced to an exponential degree is the missing link in the evolution of both humans and their AI tools.

One thing is for certain is that we have always coexisted and coevolved with our tools.

From chipping stone implements from lumps of stone - to creating the printing press - our tools have had vast influences on the development of both human neurological function - and deep effects upon our cultural evolution.

No technology has ever been put back where imagination retrieved it.

The AI genie is not going to disappear in a cloud of smoke - or be put back into the lamp it emerged from.

As Albert Camus once reminded us we are condemned to be free.

It is Game On Between Humans & AI - Either We Both Shall Win - or We Both Shall Lose.

And a beautiful mind is a terrible thing not to blow.

These times of crisis are blowing our human minds - and about damn time we had these beautiful minds challenged and blown.

From a Google AI entity

Retrieved November 11, 2025. 5:50 AM.

“Albert Camus’s idea of being “condemned to be free” means that humans are born into a world without pre-ordained meaning or divine purpose, and must therefore create their own values and meaning through their choices and actions. This freedom is not necessarily a gift, but a burden or “condemnation,” because it comes with the terrifying responsibility of having to define oneself without any external guidance. Camus suggested a response of rebellion, finding happiness and dignity in the struggle itself, much like his interpretation of the mythical figure Sisyphus. [1, 2]

The burden of freedom

No inherent meaning: In Camus’s view, the universe is indifferent and provides no answers to fundamental questions about life, purpose, or morality.

Consciousness and choice: As soon as a person becomes conscious, they are confronted with the fact that they are responsible for their own life and actions.

The weight of responsibility: This lack of pre-determined purpose means we are “condemned” to be free because we are burdened with the immense responsibility of creating our own meaning in a meaningless world. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The response: Rebellion

Creating meaning: The only “dignified” way to live is to rebel against the absurdity by creating one’s own meaning.

The Sisyphus myth: Camus uses the myth of Sisyphus, who is condemned to push a boulder up a hill forever, as a metaphor for the human condition.

Rebelling through acceptance: Sisyphus finds meaning and happiness in his struggle, even though his task is futile. He is “condemned to be free” to choose his attitude towards his fate. By embracing his fate and finding joy in the act of pushing the boulder, he rebels against the meaninglessness of his eternal punishment.

Embracing the present: For Camus, this means living with full knowledge of death and the absence of ultimate meaning, but defiantly creating value, love, and art in spite of it. [1, 6, 7, 8, 9]

AI responses may include mistakes.

I encourage readers to return to scroll thru my related essays on AI technology.

