Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
2h

OH! What timing. An AI photo manipulator just returned an image where the lower half of the body was displayed from the rear and the upper half from the front.

1 reply by KW NORTON
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
3h

Two things I have personally witnessed about AI makes it a challenge to ever trust it. Earlier this year I googled when renovations on a certain train in Tokyo began. I noticed, for the first time, up at the top left corner “AI summary”. Curious, I clicked it and AI provided me with the fact that renovations began “sometime before 2022”. “Yes.” I thought to myself, “Like over ten years before now.” Going through the various hits on Google, I learned that prep work began in 2010, with temporary structures to support equipment finished in 2013. It is still there as they are still working on renovations. Rebuilding began the same year the support structures were completed. “Sometime before 2022” is not wrong but hardly accurate.

The second is AI generated or edited photos. Do you have any idea how many images of the human form have been fed into AI”? I have no idea but it must be of considerable number. Some of my editing forays have rendered mindblowingly awesome results. Yet, the same program often forgets not only how many digits we have but also how many limbs. I particularly love it when AI places a left hand or foot on the right arm or leg respectively or visa versa.

With things we already have knowledge of, we can spot many of AI’s blunders, but how can we have any confidence in what it renders of things we are ignorant of?

