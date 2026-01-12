Forward:

This essay is going to be long and complicated - as there are long and complicated thoughts I have been contending with over the past day or so.

Please feel free to skip over parts which do not contribute to your own well being and which do not serve your own personal agency.

I write these essays to answer my own questions and to try to repair deficiencies in my own educational background.

Sometimes this results in what I will call a “kitchen sink” essay, one where I have bitten off more than I can manage, and will therefore need to pay the penalty.

My apologies to those who may then find it impossible to discover the trajectory of what I am trying to teach myself.

But I did learn a lot thru this process - an ongoing non linear process of personal and public discovery I hope to share with readers.

TWO OPPOSING CAMPS OF HUMAN POLITY - ONE TYRANNY - & ONE EQUALITY



Understanding the intelligence of the three pillars represented by “unalienable rights”, “equality” and “the pursuit of happiness”.



It is essential to understand these distinctions in order to understand and to survive these times we exist within.



To say that these complicated spiritual and geopolitical concepts are important would be to commit a vast understatement.



Thus, I begin this essay with an unforgivable vast understatement.



HOW GLOBALIST MAOISM BROUGHT FRAUD TO DESTROY THE USA

We live now I times of exponential fraud and criminality, so profound it often overwhelms our coping mechanisms.



It appears we have built a system of fraud, corruption and criminality - always an integral part of a socialist/Maoist ideology.



And it is everywhere across the world, and currently is shocking us in these United States.



This fraud is endemic throughout the world as this has been an event where globalist tyrants set out to penetrate the political and social structures of all sovereign nation states - and succeeded.

Eventually everyone will come to understand how and why this fraud was perpetrated by globalist tyrants - whose modest goal was to bring in the New World Order - in which they would be given the rights to everything.



In America, fraudster politicians from Bush, Clinton, Obama - and through Biden & Harris & Waltz & Newsom - were part of this - and the list is certainly not limited to this short enumeration.



Some online alternative media influencers have named it “Colonialist Communism” - which so happens to align to some degree with my own identification of the old corrupt system as a Colonialist System and adds in the concomitant reality of Communism.



Although I don’t intend to change my own vocabulary - I do believe that readers here will be interested in the phrase as used in the above video.



The degree of the anti-semitism and anti-Christian darkness is connected to the way in which the destabilizing force of Islamic Jihadism has been used to penetrate sovereign nations, and has led to parallels with a far more extreme form of modern Communism mixed with Naziism.



To me, the plain vanilla phrase Communist Colonialism is too restrictive in light of the tactics used.



The diabolical nature of the invasive ideology is so sickening, and the dimensions of it so shocking, that we each struggle to endure the degree to which we are surrounded by it.



We learn of yet another plot against the life of Trump where a young unstable person is implicated in an attempted Trump assassination.

The unfortunate truth is these ideological invaders, under whatever name, have been trying to set off a civil war for years, and with the sickening film, Civil War we have broad illustrations of this final element to destroy.

And against this vast Globalist Maoist conspiracy, stands a few brave and hearty souls who happen to be in charge of making sense of the US governance thru this process.

The globalist Maoist’s are ramping up their efforts now as they understand all too well that Trump, and the people behind him, represent the death of this globalist conspiracy and New World Order.



And what do globalist tyrants who have fomented terror and fraud across America and the planet do when they are found out and cannot escape?

What they do is panic and pull out all the possible stops to generate mass confusion and social disorder - if not a full scale war.



Violence and war and social disorder are excellent ways to hide a multitude of sins - including having incited revolution, and having waged child trafficking, money laundering, and massive fraud.



It is not hard to see, that from this POV, we have been in an ice cold ideological war since at least after World War II, and that now, at this late date, the globalists are going to go for broke.



Our stark choice is either to cave to the globalists, or to join with the Trump administration to defeat the globalists.



Not much of a choice for us, or for the Trump administration, who, I am certain, have better ways of enjoying the their time on earth.

HUMAN CIVILIZATION AS A NEGATIVE FEEDBACK RECURSIVE LOOP



Although not everyone sees this as I do, my frame of reference leads me to assume this is a massive combined spiritual and geopolitical war for our hearts and minds.



A war which has, very likely, been at least 12,000 years or so in the making.



12,000 years since we began living in large agriculturally based, high density city states, requiring a system of bureaucracy to administer such city states - taking shape as a human hierarchy of 1% elites over the masses as the 99%.



This has been a highly unstable system, the hierarchical system fostering weakness and a high degree of dependence and mediocrity, and has resulted inevitably in the repeated failure of every such civilization.



Few things are as striking as we study the history of our civilizations, and not just Western Civilization, but all of these large agriculturally significant civilizations across the planet.

This is not to hold agriculture responsible, or civilizations, but to note the inherent human weaknesses generated within such a state- weaknesses which lead inevitably to the fall of such entities.

The kind of human upon human dependency, and associated physical are mental weakness, fostered by the tyrannical largesse of the great human hierarchy of the nanny state.

These civilizations become less able to deal with the tests of time, supporting negative feedback which maximizes tyranny of the state and negates any power belonging to the individual.





But currently, we have arrived at a moment of cultural critical mass where two great systems of human civilization have become fatefully pitted against each other.



The first is the hierarchical system where 1% lord it over the 99% where liberty, equality and fraternity are maximized to prop up the tyranny of the state, and where individual unalienable rights are sacrificed, for the “greater good”.



The second is a non-hierarchical system in which all citizens participate in the process of governing themselves, where the unalienable rights of the individual is to exist, and where the right to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are held sacred.



It would be an unforgivable understatement to say that this is a fateful and remarkable and deeply meaningful time to be alive, as our own roles in this great pageant of history are about as significant as they could possibly be.



It is almost impossible not to notice that human beings seem to be splitting into two camps.



One camp, favoring the first system of hierarchical systems which maximizes the control and efficiency of the group over the sacred power of the individual, thru tyranny.



And the other camp, favoring a second system of equal participation, and of maximizing the unalienable rights of the individual, against tyranny.

WHY DOES AI HAVE TO BE INVOLVED AT SUCH A CONFUSING TIME?

While it is duly noted that many people hate AI and speak against it as it it were the devil incarnate, these same people are all using AI.

Once again, we must watch what people do, rather than be distracted by what they may be saying.



It is far from a coincidence that artificial intelligence has been developed at this fateful time in human history, because AI forces us literally to chose whether we become a prison planet or a universal source of spiritual creation and freedom.



Thus, the reasons why this feels as much like a spiritual battle as it does like a geopolitical war.



Concurrently we have developed our most powerful tool, artificial intelligence, a tool which might be used to serve either of these two groups.



AI may be used by tyrants to enable the increased tyranny of the first camp through enabling ideological capture and widespread surveillance.



Or AI may be used to enable the increased freedom of the second camp through the democratization of education and by supporting the increasing power of the individual.



These are far from simple times to understand - but the events do seem to be forcing an evolutionary change among humans.



Hopefully it represents the rise of the second camp of humans into power, and marks the defeat of the first camp.



What this means, is that each of us stands at the intersection of two ways of being human on this earth - of two methods of adapting how we each interact with the system as a whole - and thus of needing to make a fateful personal choice.



Today we make this choice, as individuals who are bearers of these God-given unalienable rights.

We may either select for tyranny and further oppression and destruction by failing to appreciate the way our American system operates.

Or we select for freedom, and for overcoming oppression and destruction, by understanding how this recognition of our unalienable rights applies to each of as a members of we the people.

GOING DOWN IN FLAMES - THE EUROPEAN SYSTEM - VERSUS THE AMERICAN SYTEM



Such an inflammatory subject is this that speaking to it often becomes bogged down in an inflammatory dialogue over these two systems - each of which have passionate advocates.



So inflammatory is this discussion, that an AI conversation I initiated over these issues was prevented from being publicly shared.



I check in with AI using complicated engineering prompts to access the development of this tool as it applies to the issues we discuss here.



My assessment is that some AI models frequently restrict access to inflammatory information while other seem to welcome discussion on inflammatory subjects.



This gets into the heart of the matter - as every time a human interacts with an AI model, which we all do just by being online, these humans are, for better or for worse, teaching that AI model thru the interaction.



Important to recognize that each of us is interacting with AI either passively, simply by being online - or more proactively by directly engaging with an AI agent.



So there is simply no way of opting out of interaction with AI - and there will not be an option of selecting not to interact with AI in the future.



Thus, being against AI is tantamount to being against electricity and modern life, it simply leads to a Luddite like dead end within the context of modern life.



”LIBERTY, EQUALITY, FRATERNITY” VERUS “UNALIENABLE RIGHTS”





This issue exists at the heart of whether AI may be used to prop up the first camp of human beings and support tyranny - or whether it will be used to support the second camp of human beings and will support liberty.



We can appreciate that the French Revolution led to more tyranny as it put liberty equality and fraternity at the heart of the argument.

The European (or French) system failed to understand - and still fails to understand - that it is those unalienable rights - as delivered straight from God - which serve as the lynchpin between tyranny and freedom.



Rights, granted by mankind to mankind, already support tyranny from the get go, positing, as a corollary, the supposition that if mankind can grant rights then mankind may also take them away.



Conversely the American system bases the entire edifice on unalienable rights, rights which offer the sole moral and spiritual justification for government to exist at all.



For it is the sacred right of the individual to exist, to live and to enjoy the pursuit of happiness, which underpins a just government.



The recognition that we can indeed foster liberty, equality and fraternity by virtue of supporting the sacred unalienable rights of the individual, but cannot achieve any of these without that critical spiritual commitment.



Thus our rights stem from God, and are protected by a government dedicated to this simple recognition at the heart of everything.



I suggest readers submit their own personal thoughts on these fundamental matters to an AI agent of their choice and access personally whether the AI agent is open to sharing such an exchange publicly.

THE THREE PILLARS WHICH FAVOR THE AMERICAN SYSTEM





Essentially the focus on unalienable rights changes the entire conversation and marks a recognition of natural law.



Conversely the focus upon the social interaction of liberty, equality and fraternity - free of unalienable rights - focuses on social transformation.



The focus on social transormation pits individual rights against the perceived right of the state to mandate the prioritization of the “common good”.



Thus we see the power of the state to claim jurisdiction over individual rights, a willingness to sacrifice these for the benefit of the collective.



Once we begin sacrificing the rights of the individual to the collective we tread a pretty direct path towards tyranny, whether that tyranny be defined as Maoism, Democracy, capitalism or communism, fascism or Naziism.



Literally any system of government leads to tyranny if it fails to include as a foundation a recognition of natural law.



Finally, we can look at these as three essential foundational pillars of good governance.



The three pillars depending upon the focus of a concept of unalienable rights (American) versus a focus on the concept of liberty, equality and fraternity (French).



The first pillar applies to the concept of liberty - one being freedom from government overreach and personal autonomy (American), as opposed to liberty being regarded as civil freedom but sometimes sacrificed to the “general will” ( French).



The second pillar of equality - with opposing POV’s being the equality of opportunity where all are equal before the law (American) as contrasted by equality of outcome interpreted via social status or wealth (French).



The third pillar is the “pursuit of happiness” or the individual’s right to personal agency (American) versus the right of fraternity, wherein social solidarity and brotherhood are more important (French).



Basically then, an appreciation of unalienable rights serve to limit government power by promoting individual flourishing.



Whereas liberty, equality, fraternity seek to destroy an existing social order (a monarchy) to establish a new social structure - a unified national identity based on shared civic duty.



The grand synthesis means, that in the American system, in a triumph of the individual over the collective, unalienable rights act as a shield to protect citizens from government oppression.



Whereas, the French or European system, reinforces a source of human authority wherein individual rights may be subsumed by the state to preserve the national unity.



We live in a time when the elaboration of these principles are being played out in real time all around us with many confusing distinctions of individual liberty versus the common good as currently mandated by our legal system.



Our constitutional framework prioritizes peace thru strength as a way of standing firm against all enemies foreign and domestic.



It is our continued commitment to the comprehension of our complicated, but fundamentally intelligible, form of American governance, as measured by competing systems which will lead us to once again being capable to strengthen and to fully implement and maintain our constitutional republic.



For this, we need an ongoing process of Socratic questioning, one in which we all participate in asking why, and for what, and for whom - until we are personally satisfied, at least temporarily, as to the sense which our form of governance either does or does not make.



The American system places the individual, with these “unalienable rights”, this “equality”, and this “pursuit of happiness’ in the driver’s seat and there fore depends on the driver understanding rules of the road.



The only route toward this complex understanding of the rules of the road is not for everyone to attend law school or to become constitutional scholars - but to draft and implement a complex and comprehensive and intelligent form of Socratic public education.

