My first love is music and my day job - although you might not believe it with my all out attempt to flood the world with writing which might mean something to someone besides myself.

But it is hot summer on my small river in Tennessee and the heat wilts my desire to do much of anything but sit in the shade - or wade in the river - and take a swim in our above ground hillbilly pool.

So Music - two of the best chill songs I have heard of late - to share with all of you of course.

Maybe these will serve to take down the temperature a notch or two.

Share

Leave a comment