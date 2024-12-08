This post was first published in February of 2023 - back when this concept seemed worthy of warning people about - and now nearly two years later it is almost locked in.

The world has been vaccinated - hacked - chipped - and held hostage to a cabal of predators who live off all of us and our resources - at our expense.

HOW TOTALITARIANISM IS DESIGNED TO ENSNARE OUR CONSENT

The real purpose of ninety nine percent of the available media out there is designed to help us ignore the truth. Not just mainstream media - all media.

First for those who may be unfamiliar with the concept of unlimited hangout - a definition.

That this Covid pandemic and the responses to it - and a whole host of hot button issues - were designed to manufacture our consent is the case. This is what this essay will address in the best shorter unlimited hangout I can manage. More complete descriptions of all the unlimited hangouts will require longer forms.

Because the real problem here for humanity is that we are now under the dictates of the Fourth Reich - promoted as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As all totalitarianism does, it has crept in oh so gradually, unannounced and hidden in plain sight. We humans like the proverbial frogs in boiling water are blissfully unaware until it is too late.

THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION IS THE FOURTH REICH

There is only one way out of the traps set by this Fourth Reich - disguised as the Fourth Industrial Revolution - and that is to fully become aware of the master plan. Once we see the smirking and ugly deceptions used to manufacture our consent - displays fashioned by master manipulators - and what they actually represent - we are highly unlikely to offer our consent.

You will find that those entities which have come out and described the Fourth Industrial Revolution as The Fourth Reich have been removed from the internet. It is in where our would be masters of the universe act to remove our content where we know we have touched a nerve. Where we have touched a nerve we have learned something important.

THE MASTER MANIPULATORS AND THE LIMITED HANGOUT

Because the intent of these serially abusive master manipulators is to obtain your consent by either affirmation or by capitalizing on our human sympathies. Human sympathies predispose us to listen to what we think are reasoned arguments presented by those sympathetic to our cause.

The problem here is that through the work of these master manipulators most of those we regard as sympathetic to our cause are not. Many of those who appear as sympathetic to our cause are being used by the more powerful and are in fact gaining personally from their roles as the real master charlatans here.

Essentially, either knowingly or not, these sympathetic figures become the decoys for the master manipulators. Framed as rebels with a cause they serve to muddy the dialog and further manufacture our consent. In other words, by thinking we are participating in actual dissent, we are in actuality taking part in what is called a limited hangout.

A limited hangout is designed to entrap us in a rather sophisticated framework known to be used as part of the psychological operations used by intelligence operatives. In these limited hangouts we are furnished with part of the truth but almost never allowed a real glimpse at the actual truth of the matter.

In other words we may be offered some veiled references to the world economic forum, to the pandemic & vaccines, to the war in Ukraine, to the criminal enterprise represented by Hunter Biden, to the real facts of Volodymyr Zelensky - but be carefully kept from realizing the real threat represented by the title of this essay.

HOW POLITICS IS USED TO DECEIVE

In addition our political frameworks are used to manipulate us. We may believe we have a political force to rely on which is seriously standing in opposition to these totalitarian manipulators. What we are likely to discover is that there is not an existing political solution - that in effect the political solution is being held as yet another side show to manufacture our consent.

In the United States we have two political parties. On one side - the conservative side - we have the Democrats - framed as the bad guys - and the Republicans - framed as the good guys. We also have the opposite. On the liberal side - those who hold that the Democrats are the good guys and the Republicans are the bad guys. You will find reasoned, heart felt arguments on either side.

A large majority of the population will fall for this ploy - thinking their side represents a way out. Unfortunately however this serves to further entrap us in the matrix. By being immersed in what we believe is reasoned political discourse we are effectively prevented from engaging with the larger issues.

USING POLITICAL HOT BUTTON ISSUES TO DECEIVE AND ENTRAP US

Similarly issues are concocted all around to entrap us in limited hangouts of different kinds. In this case unrestricted harmful immigration policies entrap us in useless dissent. In the case of the United States we have the influx of drugs and lawlessness to distract us from the truth. What we maybe don’t see is that this kind of immigration has been used all across the planet to distract people - quite effectively - from seeing the master plan.

Another very effective strategy is to promote such highly personally disturbing practices as the transgender philosophy foisted on children. Through the promotion of such sickening practices - which disturb us at fundamental levels of our human sympathies - we are quite effectively entrapped.

A full discussion of transgender ideology and how it is used as a political hot button issue is found in the article below:

https://www.civitas.org.uk/content/files/2454-A-The-Corrosive-Impact-of-TI-ppi-110-WEB.pdf

They come for the children we cry. And we engage in questioning why they would do this and in how to stop those who are behind this. Lost in the hue and cry of speaking for these children and against their tormentors we are once again entrapped in a limited hangout. This limited hangout is highly effective as it gains our sympathies so well. Without answering our question as to why powerful forces would do this we remain lost.

The essential question - as elsewhere - is to ask why this is being done. The tactic of going after the children is very effective as a political tool to entrap our engagement. Much like the effects of using a pandemic and arguments over vaccines and medical treatment it fully engages our sympathetic energy as a hot button side show.

Promoting the sexualization of our children and the transgender medical mutilation involved horrifies us - and well it should. Similarly to how the deathly practices were used connected to the pandemic and vaccines there is a similar issue here. These are used as hot button issues designed to further deceive.

Both attack the each individual’s psychological integrity and that of the social institutions they rely on - the family and ultimately the entire community - destroying all. That is the strategy in a nutshell.

Our tormentors use methods of attack which work to destabilize the individual and the social forces which sustain that individual. Attack, divide and destroy the family. The breakdown of the family works to destroy the community and eventually the nation state and the planet.

THE 500 TON GORILLA - THE FOURTH REICH

This is what we have here. An international force of which we are effectively kept unaware and distracted from acknowledging through the use of highly effective psychological operations.This would take many books to accurately parse and describe. Essentially though for the purposes of this essay I will define this in very simple terms.

Framed as the Fourth Industrial Revolution by a body know as the World Economic Forum. I believe most readers are at least aware by now of this body - sufficiently so that they can look into it themselves by going to the WEF website.

What may not be immediately apparent without some digging however is how entrenched and threatening this organization and partners really are. Like a huge and almost unimaginable spiders web it exists as a real collusion designed to manufacture our consent and then to insure it before we truly understand what has hit us.

I am not going into further detail here as all is readily understandable with a bit of applied attention to the facts. I have written of it fairly extensively in other essays and intend to collate those writings to be more accessible.

The overwhelming goal here is to point out the necessity of moving beyond any limited hangouts to recognize exactly what we are dealing with. We need to be wrestling with the 500 Ton Gorilla here rather than being distracted by properly identifying the various parts.

As long as we settle for limited hangouts we will lose. There is only one effective way of removing the wind from the sails of our tormentors. This must be a planetary understanding of the real threat here. We must recognize the degree to which they have already manufactured our consent and then stand against it. That it must move well beyond these limited hangouts is a given. Those who are working on these hot button issues are very important - as are the issues involved. But we have no hope of confronting the 500 Ton Gorilla without acting as one unified force against tyranny.

THE POWER OF UNDERSTANDING THE UNALIENABLE RIGHTS OF THE INDIVIDUAL GRANTED AT BIRTH BY A CREATOR

Although for Americans there are such guides as the US Constitution, Bill of Rights and the rest this unified force must go well beyond the aims of our now much defiled nation state. For the government of these United States has done irreparable damage to our name and to our intended purposes. These forces has damaged each of us as well by committing their dastardly deeds in our names.

But we are not alone here because all other governments across the world are also deeply involved in the nefarious aims of this Fourth Industrial Revolution. Any cause against the Fourth Reich must exist well above and beyond these nation states. Purely national forces have now declared themselves to be additional limited hangouts designed to further muddy the waters and to entrap our sympathies.

For the first time in human history the human cause is the only important issue. The ability of we as the human species to stand against totalitarianism will either stand or fall here. If these dreams of American founding fathers are recognized here it may be because their ultimate intent was a human cause and never intended to entrap us in these limited hangouts.

As Thomas Paine wrote:

Perhaps the sentiments contained in the following pages, are not YET sufficiently fashionable to procure them general favor; a long habit of not thinking a thing WRONG, gives it a superficial appearance of being RIGHT, and raises at first a formidable outcry in defense of custom. But the tumult soon subsides. Time makes more converts than reason. As a long and violent abuse of power, is generally the Means of calling the right of it in question (and in Matters too which might never have been thought of, had not the Sufferers been aggravated into the inquiry) and as the King of England hath undertaken in his OWN RIGHT, to support the Parliament in what he calls THEIRS, and as the good people of this country are grievously oppressed by the combination, they have an undoubted privilege to inquire into the pretensions of both, and equally to reject the usurpation of either. In the following sheets, the author hath studiously avoided every thing which is personal among ourselves. Compliments as well as censure to individuals make no part thereof. The wise, and the worthy, need not the triumph of a pamphlet; and those whose sentiments are injudicious, or unfriendly, will cease of themselves unless too much pains are bestowed upon their conversion. The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances hath, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all Lovers of Mankind are affected, and in the Event of which, their Affections are interested. The laying a Country desolate with Fire and Sword, declaring War against the natural rights of all Mankind, and extirpating the Defenders thereof from the Face of the Earth, is the Concern of every Man to whom Nature hath given the Power of feeling; of which Class, regardless of Party Censure, is the AUTHOR…

It will not be easy. It will require nerves of steel and courage beyond imagining. It will require the deliberate laying down of our prejudices for the good of everyone. It will require that we arrive at the understanding once and for all that it is indeed we the people who are the powerful forces here. It will require that we reach an understanding of how such forces as this Fourth Reich arise to gain such power.

It will require that we define and fashion together a world council of free peoples who - free of manipulation by centralized governments and corporate entities - maintain a locally managed and decentralized nested series of councils. Only by decentralized bodies inclusive of all and devoted to free speech and the unalienable rights granted each individual by their creator may this be accomplished.

It will be by the planetary recognition of the real fundamental power of each of us - protected by a real understanding of the majesty of these unalienable rights - that this will be possible.

Instead of those tin foil hats we may only need instead our real thinking caps. The real barriers will exist in rooting out the residual traumas we each have absorbed from this manipulation which has kept us divided. To do this means educating each other to an understanding of true interdependence. Interdependence is the fundamental unit of real health and wealth. We can only be as healthy as a species - and as individuals and families - within a larger healthy ecosystem of which we are a part.

It will take everything we have and more. But the alternative - that these forces of the Fourth Reich should win - is unthinkable.

We are under direct attack by the ascendancy of this Forth Reich - known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While protecting our own psychological & physical integrity and that of our families as best we can we cannot afford to ignore the presence of that 500 Ton Gorilla - the World Economic Forum & partners and the unique brand of modern totalitarianism they represent.

