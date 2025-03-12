UNDERSTANDING RECIPROCITY

We all know - POTUS Donald Trump - regarded by many as an Ugly American - for his plain speech and infamous excursions on social media platforms - is proving to be someone quite different than this public image.

This may confuse and dismay many - but for those who understand the fine art of the “Art of the Deal” and the synonymous Sun Tsu’s “The Art of War” - this is precisely as we would expect.

Trump - predictable if you understand these - a bastion of confusion for those who do not - is right on target.

The Art of War - broken down into one phrase - might be distilled into “confuse the enemy” - and “keep your friends close and your enemies even closer.”

But I must refer reader to both The Art of the Deal and to The Art of War for the complete story - one which is far more complex and intelligent than might be first perceived.

“One of the problems when you become successful is that jealousy and envy inevitably follow. There are people—I categorize them as life’s losers—who get their sense of accomplishment and achievement from trying to stop others. As far as I’m concerned, if they had any real ability they wouldn’t be fighting me, they’d be doing something constructive themselves.”



― Donald Trump, Trump: The Art of the Deal

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”



― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

POTUS Trump’a way of speaking - much closer to the way ordinary humans communicate - with all the blunders we all commonly make when speaking extemporaneously - does not fit the mold.

Even Biden and Harris with their now infamous garbled inability to make sense - or communicate - at least put on “that tone” - the tone reserved for parents and teachers when expounding - and as that booming parental authoritarian tone of all Machiavellian politicians.

But Trump is not cut out of that authoritarian mold - despite the expectations of the world - that Trump is an authoritarian dictator - the reality is - that he is quite the opposite of this.

People are surprised when Trump does something which seems super intelligent - and this use of the word reciprocity - as his favorite word describing his geopolitics - explodes all myths about Trump.

Let’s begin with the word reciprocity - admittedly a big word - one not commonly used in just plain old vanilla American street speech.

Reciprocity is a word that basically means that two parties - or two people - or two nation states - cooperate - and treat each other with respect and with full fairness.

Trump expects reciprocity - or fair cooperative mutual respect - even when confronted by boorish and ugly behavior.

Upon confronting such ugly behavior as that received by Starmer and his King, and by Macron, and Zelensky - Trump is at first patient and hopeful - unfailingly polite.

But when the individuals step over the bounds - as did Zelensky - he suddenly becomes the geopolitical stalwart - refusing to accept such immature and arrogant behavior.

This is reciprocity and one of the best geopolitical examples of reciprocity are both the imposition of tariffs - and the protectionism we see Trump putting into practice.

And protectionism is something both nation states and individuals find necessary when others do not treat them fairly and use unfair advantage as a tactic.

Reciprocal tariffs - we give as good as we get - an unnecessary step if all parties are engaged in being reciprocal.

If we get charged more than is fair - for a product then we apply tariffs to equalize the situation.

Eventually the prices return to equal levels - as tariff wars eventually equalize to reciprocal levels.

After all - it is either equalize and reciprocate - or go broke.

Here I am going to apply reciprocity where Trump does not yet use the word - in our own American political vocabulary - in the ongoing exposure of the many crimes committed against Americans by the recent Democratic and Republican regimes.

Trump is the first president in maybe forever to rise above imbecilic party definitions.

Trump is for America and Americans - and although he became a Republican as a candidate - he is about actual people and what they do or don’t do - and not whether they are from a particular side.

After all Trump drew from both sides to cobble together his cabinet - even bringing former rivals - such as RFK, Jr. - and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump worked hard to apply his policy of reciprocity to his cabinet - with many women and many of widely divergent political roots among them.

Trump admires many different kinds of individuals for standing stoically as individuals - those who refuse to cave into criminal and Machiavellian mobster schemes in order to have power over others.

He admires others who command power for being just who they are - and who expect others to engage in cooperative reciprocity in order to achieve success.

He knows that a truly strong person engages in reciprocity - and that it is only weak and inferior people who engage in violence to achieve their goals.

At the level of individuals this means that weak people succumb to using violence and unfair advantage in their interpersonal dealings - descending to levels of manipulation to worm their way into favor and maintain control.

From my Substack - for further background:

At the level of geopolitical issues - weak nation states use manipulation - and eventually war - to achieve their ends - just like the old regimes Machiavelli described so well in the Middle Ages.

Trump understands that even nation states have human characteristics - that a weak state will seek to lord it over other states to prove itself strong.

Likewise a strong state does not stoop to that level - but stands tall and stoically - refusing to cave to inferior - or fake authority - and the manipulations enacted by weak leadership.

This is what Machiavelli laid out in splendid detail - the machinations of how weak and wounded people - and leaders - seek to gain and keep power through illegitimate means.

What is so great about Trump is - like us - he had been there - done that - he, like ourselves - has actually lived through the deceptions - and in his earlier days - may have even been - like ourselves - taken in by them.

But - like all of us - Trump is a fallible human being - and capable of both psychological and spiritual redemption.

TIMES OF SPIRITUAL - GEOPOLITICAL & EVOLUTIONARY PROGRESS

We are - quite literally - going through a time when we as humans are gong to be learning - either the hard way - or the easy way - that reciprocity is the way we must learn to interact if we wish to survive as a species.

Reciprocal interaction can be compared in evolutionary terms to interdependence - or in spiritual terms to the understanding that we should treat each other as we wish to be treated ourselves.

This is going to be a difficult transition for those who are trapped in the old Machiavellian way of interacting - as they continue to lose - while those who enact success through reciprocity - interdependence - and that old Golden Rule - succeed.

What is difficult for many to comprehend is that the relationship of reciprocity and interdependence is a positive feedback loop - and that the opposite - Machiavellian manipulation is a negative feedback loop.

In a negative feedback loop everyone involved loses - a lose-lose proposition - in a positive feedback loop everyone involved wins - a win-win proposition.

We are busy proving now that we - as humans - are capable of engaging in a positive feedback loop - and reap geopolitical and personal rewards as a result.

Our long millennia of engaging in Machiavellian negative feedback loops is winding down - and will be phased out - like so many other mistakes - and less than positive ways of dealing with life.

The way of our human future will be based on a rapid escalation of positive human consciousness - with relationships built on reciprocity and interdependence.

This will pay off in great leaps of human evolutionary progress - and will easily overtake the former millennia of human history where we erred badly in engaging in this Machiavellian darkness.

That evolution of consciousness we appear to have rejected in the days in which a man named Jesus appeared to us - in the context of the depths of our Roman civilizational tendencies.

Once again - the spirit of this man - has once again made its appearance - for us to - once again - either reject or accept.

We are all children of God - no matter how advanced and scientific and modern our conception of that universal force may be.

We are all part of that Universal Intelligence which is the unifying intensity of our creator - and the source of all those wonderful things we can be as part of a government which has respect for those unalienable rights.

We look now toward such advanced terms as reciprocity - as interdependence - as doing unto others what we would like to receive in return.

“A government of the people, by the people, for the people will not perish from this earth.”

Gettysburg Address

Delivered at Gettysburg, Pa.

Nov. 19th 1863.

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. “But in a larger sense we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us,that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

President Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address

