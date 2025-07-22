Forward:

The View From Here - Is Infinite - Role of Light Bearers.

There have always been humans who serve as light bearers.

In this "United States Of Absurdistan" this can appear Pollyanna-ish and ridiculous.

It isn't - and these light bearers form the faith and hope and trust of we as human beings.

The Pain Of Unintended Consequences

It may be that one of the unintended consequences of a world trapped in totalitarianism and genocide is this terrible summer we are having - this “Summer From Hell 2025”.

I can see the t-shirts now - “ I SURVIVED SUMMER OF HELL 2025”.

Several years ago I predicted worldwide civilizational collapse from these unintended consequences and right about now that seems to be in progress.

There are politician and situations offering hope but the world is predictably too bummed out to see this - and way too depressed and sick to take advantage of this.

This essay concludes that there is a great deal we can do to change these unintended consequences - as light bearers.

As a light bearer we can see the world as it is - whereas those lost in the darkness see only themselves lost in the dark.

Finally we have a POTUS in charge who has achieved things which should have been achieved long ago - and would have been if it were not for totalitarianism.

Totalitarianism and genocide which topple the largest human civilization ever?

I want to ask - is that all - “just totalitarianism and genocide”?

Those who have been reading here long enough remember when I described this largest ever civilization collapse - the monster of civilization collapse.

No matter the size and scope of civilizational collapses some people always manage to survive them - and this one is no different- just that this one comes with more suffering.

Every civilization known to have existed has collapsed - and we know all civilizations seem to have a life span - so given the circumstances of genocide and totalitarianism it is not unexpected.

THESE TIMES THAT TRY MEN’S SOULS

As readers know I have taken a stand with the Trump 2.0 administration - finding it hopeful that some of the massive mistakes made by humans in the past centuries are being addressed and corrected.

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”

―Thomas Paine,The Crisis

Given the overall quality of our leaders over that past 12,000 years or so - I will enthusiastically support this team - at least moving quickly in the right direction.

Perfect - of course not.

Perfect is something which exists in our cultural fantasy - as if any human being - politician - preacher - shaman - or family - or society - could be perfect.

Other than these few bright spots however we are observing the final massive loss of spiritual and psychological health expected of a lifetime of totalitarian rule.

Although the official view, for now, is it is only since Obama - and only here in America - which has been wrecked by treason - we know it goes way further than this.

But then those selected for government are notorious for cautious, sober and deliberate speech - something this writer is notorious for lacking - being a fan of plain American straight talk.

THE SKY IS FALLING

And as we look to contemporary writers and influencers for inspiration - we find only a Greek chorus of loud wailing and screaming and carrying on.

THE SKY IS FALLING, THE SKY IS FALLING - they cry on repeat - as we click them off and move on.

After all - the last thing we needed, first thing this morning - is a Greek chorus of influencers stating the obvious - echoing each other like everyday mainstream fake news.

In times like these - “the worst are full of passionate intensity and the best lack all conviction” echoes from the following poem:

The Second Coming

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.



Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

To find the best writers we must go back into our history to find others who bravely faced the collapse of their civilizations with some shred of grace and wit and wisdom - as our contemporaries are being as subjected to shadow banning suppression as ourselves.

In some respects we can see our fellow scribblers from Homer to Hunter Thompson - and from Milton to Shakespeare - and from Virgil to Hemingway - as those contending with civilization collapse.

And certainly William Butler Yeats was summoning images and feelings associated with civilizational collapse.

As was James Joyce when he saw the snow falling all over Ireland:

“Yes, the newspapers were right: snow was general all over Ireland. It was falling on every part of the dark central plain, on the treeless hills, falling softly upon the Bog of Allen and, farther westward, softly falling into the dark mutinous Shannon waves. It was falling, too, upon every part of the lonely churchyard on the hill where Michael Furey lay buried. It lay thickly drifted on the crooked crosses and headstones, on the spears of the little gate, on the barren thorns. His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead.”

―James Joyce,Dubliners

Because no sooner is a civilization planned and executed - and enthusiastically built - than the seeds of destruction it carries are set in motion.

Writers and poets and mystics and songwriters - specialize in revealing these seeds of destruction - while politicians serve as cheerleaders for the future of civilization.

Despite these built in seeds of destruction we slog onwards - taking heart from strengthening the things that remain.

And those who strengthen the things that remain - are the ones likely to continue to survive - and to bring about the next generation to slog onwards.

These rare humans are the light bearers - the ones who dare to see the light when all is dark - the compassion when all is hatred - the faith when all is lost to fear.

The history of humanity is one of surviving all the civilizational collapses - and chaotic climate changes - and times of genocide and of genetic bottlenecks and totalitarianism.

Always hopeful of not only surviving - but of celebrating the beauty and magnificence of our existence - while suffering those other things.

This is what shamans - and artists and musicians - and all creative humans live to do - to create beauty from ugliness - to offer compassion when there is hatred - to offer peace when there is anger - to offer forgiveness when there is blame.

But above all - to offer trust when there is none - and hope when there is none - and a reason to go on when all hope is gone.

This is what these humans who select to become light bearers choose as their life’s work.

This is a difficult undertaking, no matter what - and this kind of strength is all too rare in this less than perfect place.

Light bearers understand that God - the ultimate consciousness and wisdom and knowledge of the universe - never shuts one door without opening many more.

And today - as the doors of our present civilization are being closed - many more are being opened.

Today we have a magnificent opportunity to carry on in ways we can scarcely imagine.

The question is whether we can prop up our ragged mess of a civilization long enough to appreciate the changes in support of dramatic psycho spiritual achievements.

Is our technology now merging with those shadowy constructions we know as “God’s Plan”?

Could “God’s Plans” for us be far more ambitious than we have so far conceived?

To receive the answer to this question we are going to need to strengthen the things which remain - and stick around and find out.

And to do this we are going to need a plan - a workable plan - to build a new civilization out of the one which falls.

Ever dying - ever being born - ever conscious - in a fully conscious universe.

Civilizations rise and are corrupted by seeds of destruction - humans are born to love and be loved in a world dedicated to hatred and corruption - God’s Plans rise and fall for all the countless quadrillions of humans who have lived - but the universe in which all this happens remains conscious - quietly containing and observing all that is.

One day humans will come to understand that conscious life is the universe’s way of understanding itself - and humanity will build the civilization which is based on this miracle.

Whether this happens today - or quadrillions of years into the future - is irrelevant to the conscious universe - possessing nothing but time and space to burn.

And whether these times have arrived for us - is up to us - will be determined by us - and will determine the civilization we are now building out of the ashes of the old one.

First things first - as we seek a way of healing and restoring and strengthening what remains.

It may be grand to believe that great achievements await us - but these things cannot be achieved or appreciated until we restore the brass tacks of everyday life.

And currently we are surrounded by the greatest ever civilizational collapse.

Strengthen these things that remain.

Light bearers don’t cry over a closed door - they search for new ones which are opening.

“Nothing will come of nothing: speak again.” ― William Shakespeare, King Lear

“If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.” ―William Blake,The Marriage of Heaven and Hell

Share

Leave a comment