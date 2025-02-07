It is “interesting” - as in the old curse “may we live in interesting times” - to watch as the new administration tries to carry out the mandates of the people who elected them.

This, in the face of the unimaginably corrupt - and therefore totally illegal government of the Biden Harris regime - which stole untold billions - or even trillions - of dollars from the American people.

The world is reeling from these revelations - and the perpetrators - being charged as having been responsible - by Americans and by the Trump 2.0 team - are working harder and harder to delegitimize the Trump team.

The ongoing operations - operations Trump 2.0 was elected to carry out by the American people - to take back the FBI, the Department of Education - and to identify the floods of stolen tax dollars has everyone on edge in the USA and around the world.

The truth of how bad this episode of government criminality really has been is just beginning to dawn on the world.

Evidence of tax dollars having been used for transgender movements and surgeries - and the funding of transgender male athletes to overtake women’s sports are just beginning to be recognized.

Evidence of tax dollars being used to push transgenderism on American children - without their parents being informed - is mounting day by day.

And evidence of tax payer dollars going to fund journalism - is also just beginning to reveal the tip of a very large iceberg.

And the United States has not even begun to understand - or to deal with - the degree to which the Covid pandemic - and the toxic vaccines have affected the population and the leaders.

The degree to which the American government was weaponized against the American people is shocking the world.

What is happening in these United States currently can only be viewed as a last ditch effort to save what remains of this nation state.

These United States - as a civilization - and the entire civilization of the world - depends upon the ability of Trump 2.0 to rescue what remains.

This is already quite a list and I have purposefully avoided getting into some even larger considerations for the sake of focus.

The efforts of Trump 2.0 to rescue the USA from oblivion is an awesome responsibility - and an awesome undertaking by any accounting.

The biggest shock of all - what “should” not be shocking to any of us - is the degree to which the perpetrators of this corruption are so far being allowed to go on about their business without being charged with crimes.

In the above video the protestors who fight Trump’s efforts appear on the verge of being willing to start a Civil War to accomplish their aims.

The American people are trying hard to hang on to some semblance of normality - but their efforts to support the valiant efforts of Trump 2.0 - are being sorely tested by the equal efforts of the criminal conspirators to fight the Trump efforts.

That the American government has been weaponized against the people is no longer in question - but the looming question over all of this - is if the people of this world have the courage to back Trump’s efforts to stem the inevitable tide.

Or not.