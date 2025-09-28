It will be no news to long time readers that the United States has been defeated by a globalist coup d’état - and not missed by all sane and rational individuals that the Trump administration is beginning to get a hold on the situation.

I have been outspoken about this coup d’état and I appreciate it when our leaders do as well. Most Americans still have no idea this has happened. I share the following as General Flynn speaks directly to it.

Seems to me as if this topic has been at or near the top of my subject list for at least six long years and it also seems that the more I write about it the further we have to go in solving the issue.

One thing is for certain and that is that we have been far more infiltrated - at many more disparate levels of our infrastructure - than even I may have once believed.

When Klaus Schwab bragged about having “penetrated the cabinets” he was not being at all rhetorical - and the degree to which this has become true is stunning.

The depths of depravity are so many layered and threatening it would be quite literally impossible for me to even provide a partial example of how bad it is.

We are going to have many more years of this - and as we have discussed before - the only chance to win this battle against modern tyranny is to elect those who are capable of standing against the evil and insanity - as calm and stoic leaders.

These United States have always been a target of the globalist elite - who are threatened by the very idea of a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

I could go into literally thousands of pages on the many layered infiltration - weaponization - of our lives - so today is just a small collection of videos which help illustrate how bad things may truly be.

It has been a very long six years and counting and although it seems justice will never be done - the wheels of justice turn painfully slowly.

We are fortunate to have such politicians as the Trump administration and the individuals such as Steve Bannon and General Flynn who stand for American no matter what the odds.

The globalist coup d’état is doomed to fail - and we will either see this thru in out lifetimes or our children and our children’s children will be fighting the very same battle.

May our creator bless all of the stoic peacemakers and the compassionate strong supporters of the real United States of America.

As we have spoken of before this is spiritual war - and will be won by those who already are the builders of the new civilization now rising into being.

