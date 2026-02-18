FORWARD:

Most of my writing centers on rather fact based attempts to call out the dystopian agenda of the elite 1% who believe they own and operate this world.

This essay is an attempt to get at how it feels to be ruled over by a kleptocratic elite, those who believe they are so powerful they can resist the decay which they themselves cause.

As it turns out, the basing of an essay on feelings alone, is not as easy as we might expect.

The essay based on feelings tends to veer off into cliched territory.

Be that as it may, despite my best efforts to dany it any agency, the essay wrote itself.

WORLD PANICS AS OLD WORLD ORDER CRUMBLES TO DUST



UNSUSTAINABLE AT ANY PRICE





Although we live in a veritable media blitz, trying desperately to convince us that we need to return to the post WW II staid, respectable, Old World Order, few are buying into this idea.



Made clear as never before, the empowered and enriched 1%, have been revealed as parasites, fattening themselves by feeding off of the rest of us as the 99% majority.



If only it was as simple as it was for our American founding ancestors, when, according to history, we Americans had only the British Empire to worry about.



History now tells us that the “British” Colonialist Empire became a widespread cancer, with metastatic spread to just about every ruling class, spread across a world empire of ruling classes.



Seemingly, at least by globalist standards, at the center of this cancerous spread, the original source of the rot, was a man called Jeffrey Epstein.



What Jeffrey Epstein has exposed is a “gentleman’s agreement”, a wink wink mentality which encouraged the most depraved acting out among the world’s so called elite.



Revealing, if we can see past media manipulation, that the general public was effectively blinded to the truth, that the 1% elite were not elite whatsoever, but simply made to appear as if they existed as a wise, intelligent and honest group.



THE EXISTENTIAL, EXPONENTIAL, UNSUSTAINABLE PRICE



The amount of financial and social capital invested in propping up this lie was existentially astounding - literally and figuratively requiring enormous investment at the highest levels.



This elite class was enormously well educated and psychosocially prepared, raised from infancy to continue to prop up the family name, in need of being propped up as it was already so besmirched.



The propping up of family names, and/or corporate and political and personal and national reputations became a full time task, requiring the dedicated propagandist media empire to reinforce.



As a result a massive, trillion dollar, 24 hour news and infotainment complex was required to sustain the lies and misinformation, with a technocratic monopoly over social media thrown in to reinforce it.







The rot went to the very heart of the elite class, now entrenched at the highest levels of finance, of medicine and education and government, and of media empires.



The cancer had indeed metastasized, spread to the vital organs of human society, guaranteeing the demise of the whole rotten system.



Although the cancer had spread everywhere, appearances had to be protected, thus guaranteeing that the detection of such cancer would be a delayed diagnosis.



Once the essential thread had been pulled from the rotten fabric, the whole rotten structure began to first fray around the edges, and then become totally unmoored.



Still, the elite 1% pretended to be healthy, wealthy and wise, putting a smile on the rotting facade, as if nothing extraordinary were taking place.







Those who arrived to offer the diagnosis were ridiculed, endlessly portrayed as ignorant and arrogant, and as incapable of rendering a diagnosis, or of being capable of offering a treatment.



So pervasive were the lies and propaganda and the massive, existential price, that this elite 1% had come to believe their own lies to the point of delusion.



Protecting themselves and each other became the all consuming response, and putting a happy face, and a set of finest fashions and impeccable manners, on the whole rotting structure became the method of coping.



The central problem which the elite faced was that the relentless metastasis of the cancer was inoperable, and defied every attempt to prop up the decaying body politic.





For it was not Epstein alone which provided the diagnostic thread, it was the fact of the relentless metastasizing of the cancer itself.



It was the manner in which the cancer was reflected in every historical moment, the manner in which every facet of the structural rot, was revealed by each and every part.





As the general public, the 99% majority, began to become immunologically sensitized to the presence of the parasitic cancer of the 1% elite, the whole fabric began rendering to dust in slow motion.

WE ARE CAUGHT IN THAT LONG SLOW COLLAPSE OF THE OLD WORLD ORDER



For Epstein was simply a symptom, and an integral part of the systemic rot, whereas it was another factor which began eating away, as a relentless, heartlessly acidic, force, at the integrity of the fabric.



For it although it was both Epstein, and the metastasis of the cancer, which weakened the whole body politic of the elite 1%, neither proved the cause of death in the final dissolution of the Globalist New World Order.



In the end, it was by the actions of their own hand, a suicidal last ditch effort to cinch their victorious parasitic control over, and wealth management of, the 99% majority which destroyed them.



”COVIDIOCY” - ONE CROWN VIRUS TO RULE THEM ALL - MAXIMALLY UNSUSTAINABLE





It was their own ham-fisted attempt to wrest final control, the military engineering of a “crown” virus to occupy the attention of the 99%, and a Crown virus vaccine to reduce the unruly population, which sent the decay into overdrive.



Once the public trust had been broken, it was broken irrevocably, and could not be repaired.

TRUST A MAJOR CRINGE WORTHY TOPIC AT THE WEF

https://www.weforum.org/videos/trust-work/





Many participated in attempting to repair this broken trust, but it appeared that is was precisely this broken trust which was the principal cause of the inability to sustain the preferred illusions.



Once the genie was out of the control of the media empire, no matter how many rings, or crown viruses or vaccines, the elite 1% possessed to rule them all, the entire systematic feedback loop of the system itself became unsustainable,



In the end, all the kings horses, and all the kings men and women, could not patch Humpty Dumpty back together again.



All the elaborate Green Washing,

All the corporate jet planes,

All the Davos Country Clubs

All the Rings of Power,

All the 24 hour infotainment channels,

All the participating physicians, bankers and titans of industry

All the Democratic Socialism,

All the carefully airbrushed politicians

All the magnificently advertised politcal rationalizations

All the uniformed well equipped armies,

All the masterminds of globalization,

All the biological laboratories,

All the carefully placed trolls under the bridges,

All the Kings and HIS Horses

All the Kings Men and Women,



UNSUSTAINABLE AT ANY PRICE

