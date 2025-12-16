USAID, COVID WEAPONIZATION - AND THE BIOWARFARE LABORATORIES OF THE UKRAINE

Several years ago I wrote about potential evidence of Pentagon-backed biological weapons labs in the Ukraine - also perhaps associated with the Biden administration and with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Although the labs in China associated with COVID-19 have been well publicized - the labs in the Ukraine - possibly linked with the Biden family - are far less well recognized.

One of the posts, linked below, was written on November 09, 2022 - but word has been passed around on the internet since at least late 2019 - so none of this information is new now, or was new in 2022.

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/bioweapons-labs-ai-and-an-international

A small number of people suspected foul play before early 2020 and took on the task of trying to warn the world - a task which simply did not work and which got many of us kicked off line - even, in some cases, put in prison.

Dr Reiner Fuellmich remains in a German prison under what appears to be false charges - but his work to bring early attention to the weaponized COVID-19 disaster is legendary.

https://x.com/DrTrozzi/status/1990457756424315329?s=20

World-renowned microbiologist Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, shown above, speaking about Dr. Feullmich, also helped warn the public.

As more people expose this it helps increase the chances that something legal and lasting will be done to mark this tragic episode in human history.

But as we can see, despite constant efforts to get out the word, these subjects remain under heavy suppression.

The following recent video goes into further detail about these labs.

Furthermore, this video tentatively connects USAID to the development of the weaponized COVID-19 virus, to the October 19, 2019 virus pandemic exercise held by the The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - just weeks before the COVID-19 operation hit the mainstream.

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/event-201-pandemic-tabletop-exercise

We have evidence there was a history of attempts to weaponize the COVID-19 virus back to as early as 2005 and perhaps even before.

The Ukraine war has served as a den of globalist corruption and such hidden state secrets as money laundering, drug and human trafficking, plus the dark arts of weaponized biological research.

These revelations also pertain to the efforts of the Trump 2.0 administration to correct the misinformation campaign which weaponized communication during the past six years from 2019- 2025

This relates strongly to the law suit by Trump against the misinformation by such media giants as the BBC.

https://substack.com/inbox/post/181747099

BRITAIN AND A HISTORY OF NARCOTERRORISM

The weaponization of geopolitics is ancient - and nearly all nations have practiced these dark arts related to weaponization of drugs and disease causing agents for millennia.

The farther we go back into our civilized history the more frequently we encounter the terrible truth of how very uncivilized some of our civilizations truly have been.

Narco terrorism seems to be a modern phenomenon until we look back at history.

It would be a potentially great thing to see a Nuremberg II to charge and prosecute the individuals responsible - but as of this writing no discussion seems to be taking place at higher levels.

USAID has been linked to corruption across the broad spectrum of NGO’s for several years, so it seems likely the COVID-19 operation is linked to them as well.

The ongoing public narrative however defiantly rejects such information as is discussed here, as evidenced below by a quick search , blaming it on Russian propaganda.

