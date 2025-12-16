KW Norton Borders

Major Mike Webb
1h

Andersen, my pandemic pen pal, began his rise to fame with clever usage of derogatory information, trying to muscle Fauci in an email on January 31, 2020, naming his associates as others who know the dirt. Once you get a good MO, you tend to repeat signature homology. Andersen was awarded his own lab at Scripps and he put all of his dirt in one place on his website: science reports that clearly nobody who is not a scientist read. Andersen tells us essentially that there were local bottling companies for geographically distinct versions of the virus such that even the delta variant in the UK was different from the delta variant in the United States--biomarkers for control. This way you know if your biological weapon has gone rogue. In February 2020, Jasper Fuk-Woo Chan was in Hong Kong where there are no BSL4 labs and where SARS, presenting almost exclusively in nosocomial settings outbreaks, was responsible for over 8,000 cases and 774 deaths. A little risky? It gets better. He found that to infect just one hamster you required between 100,000 and ten million particles. A highly contagious disease requires no more than 15. Anthrax infections for the most resistant human requires 50,000 spores and the CDC in boldface type declares that anthrax is not infectious for humans. This quantum in a challenge study is technically described as passaging or gang raping a lab specimen. To draw a picture, Chan had required between a throw rug of coronavirus two inches shorter than Fauci in diameter to a pizza pie of coronavirus that would eclipse the Washington Monument to infect a hamster. Not an infectious disease. Reproducibility of results and replication of methods is the hallmark of the scientific method. We have required that quantum for everything from ferrets and transgenic mice to Rhesus monkeys. You require a local bottling plant because that is far too much product to deliver from an offshore base in the Ukraine or China to America. Also in March 2020, Leah Moriarty published her study on shipboard outbreaks and told us in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Disease that they had recovered viable specimens 17 days after the ship was empty. We cannot recover specimens that far out from a nasopharyngeal swab. Like a bullet, a virus degrades on impact against a host. What had infected those primarily American passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess setting sail from Yokohama was not human, but more likely an aerosol generating procedure like a smoke munition that China was stockpiling as early as August 2019, according to contemporaneous reports from the South China Morning Post.

