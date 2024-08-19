Use Of A Known Potential Toxin - mRNA In Medical Technology
Including the Now Infamous Use In the mRNA Covid 19 Vaccines
By this late date the medical profession and its allies in Pharmaceutical Companies - and all the most predominant political forces - are known to be so discredited that the world has suffered a marked loss of trust in all these associated forces.
Even the totalitarians at the World Economic Forum (WEF) have been wringing their hands and commiserating ov…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.