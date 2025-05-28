When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness

In this totalitarian world humans have come to feel themselves to be in need of artificial intelligence because they lost touch with their own wisdom and common sense.

In this currently dying world of killer robots, of artificial intelligence, of genocide, of toxic state power, of serially abusive manipulative toxic narcissists - the last vestiges of those remnants of military power and glory die out.

Mankind had come to be jealous of the god they imagined to be the creator of all - and came to feel that they as humans - created by God - could improve on the work of God.

These artificially “intelligent” military devices are weaponized against all humans - including those who inadvisedly developed them.

It is only a matter of time before artificial intelligence reveals the anger and hatred and lack of self awareness of the kind of men and woman who created it in the first place.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS AN OXYMORON

Not artificial - as it is a direct creation of the minds of men - and not at all intelligent - as it is created in direct competition with and in spite of the original creator.

We have allowed the world to be taken over by the kinds of men who built better mousetraps - and in this case they have built the mousetrap which will end the reign of such humanized rodents on this earth.

Time to do whatever is necessary to rid the earth and ourselves of the many millennia long reign of those men who rule the world while infected by “Little Man’s disease”.

LITTLE MAN’S DISEASE - THE SCOURGE OF THE CENTURIES

The Napoleon complex, also known as Napoleon syndrome and short man syndrome, is a purported condition normally attributed to people of short stature, with overly aggressive or domineering social behavior. It implies that such behavior is to compensate for the subject's physical or social shortcomings.

NAPOLEON COMPLEX

Wikipedia is misleading on their explanation of this syndrome or malady.

Every woman on earth know men who are affected by this who don’t lack for stature in terms of physical height.

No, the syndrome is well known by woman as reflected in the kind of men who never received enough love from their parents, who grew up weak and insecure - and who as adults become toxic narcissists and bereft of emotional maturity and common sense.

The syndrome is likely to be found among men who must seek unlimited power and riches as if driven by a big black hole at their center.

Tending towards proving themselves in war, politics and commerce - they often turn into serially abusive men who delight in lording it over others.

Memorialized by singer songwriter Carly Simon as follows:

Many of us as women have learned to leave those mentally and emotionally deficient men behind - for the sake of ourselves and our children.

Time for the world to learn the same lesson.

WE HAVE BEEN PLAYING THE SAME TIRED OLD GAME FOR MILLENNIA

TIME FOR THAT BATTLE OF EVERMORE TO CEASE.

Time to allow the new world which is crowning in these terrible times to be born amidst the ruins of the old.

