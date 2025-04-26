VICTOR DAVIS HANSEN EXPLAINS TRUMP’S ART OF WAR IN PLAIN ENGLISH

VICTOR DAVIS HANSEN (VDH) is a go to person for his careful thinking, for his common sense and for his explanations of modern conservatism.

I value his work highly and appreciate his patient and professional reports which tend to follow subject matter I have also written about - but not as patiently and not as diplomatically as VDH.

One thing I admire about the whole Trump team - including writers like VDH - is the patient and steady way they approach geopolitics.

I am aware this is a problem for many people - like myself - who are eager for a final resolution to these years of Orwellian dystopia.

But slow and steady wins the race seems to be the method of the Trump team - which VDH explains exceptionally well.

I come from the same California as VDH does - and have a great deal of admiration for his background as a CA farmer - and as an academic.

I was also born to a lower middle class family and also attended the once excellent CA junior college and university systems.

I also grew up with the mountains and river valleys of California forged into my bones.

There is something about the powerful biogeography of CA which helps shape budding writers.

As a writer and thinker VDH is far more diplomatic and careful - whereas my own writing is the opposite of the methodical kind of academic style employed by VDH.

VDH EXPLAINS TRUMP’S ART OF DEAL AS ART OF WAR

Here in this video VDH is patiently and cautiously explaining what writers like myself have attempted to explain in short hand.

I value VDH’s work highly and learn a great deal from him.

My own writing style is short and to the point - calling things spontaneously as to how I see them at the time.

The style of VDH is academic and careful - analytical - but seems to arrive at similar conclusions.

VDH is a military historian - an academic - whereas less academic writers like myself come from music, poetry and essays.

As my readers know, I have been speaking repeatedly, over months, of Trump’s overall geopolitical strategy - defining it as “The Art of the Deal” meets “The Art of War”.

Yet I have not taken the plodding, but necessary, step of breaking down Trump’s strategy point by point as it relates to these.

The first reason I haven’t done this is that as an ordinary citizen and patriot the last thing I want to do is provide a step by step comparison for the benefit of Trump’s - and our - American enemies.

The second reason is it would take at least one or more books to lay out in comprehensible format.

So my short format will have to suffice - as it seems right to inform others as to how I see Trump’s geopolitics shaping up - without giving away the details.

VDH has done this by discussing the way this strategy works in the real world without referencing “The Art of War” specifically.

In geopolitical terms there is an advantage to the patient approach of VDH.

As a writer and as a person I do not possess this kind of patient mindset

For better or for worse - I hold writers such as Dr. Hunter S. Thompson as my guides.

The tradition of American writing I feel most comfortable with is more plainspoken and more crude, shot out of a cannon style - rather than being based on any conceivable academic tradition.

I studied both literature and science in college - and picked up a more direct and spare way of both thinking and writing.

Also my aim is to become an essayist and poet - and not an academic scholar of any sort.

Much like I was taught to do by the science I studied - I think of scientific mental models as I write.

Complex mental models such as those associated with large protein molecules and with complex biochemical or molecular processes.

From this way of thinking I aim to cut right to the chase and to avoid overly complicated text.

Overly complicated text and long winded explanations do not fit into the essay format.

One has anywhere from 500-3500 words to get in - pose the issue - frame the argument - and then make conclusions - and wrap.

There is a necessity of jumping to conclusions - and to avoid becoming stuck in the complexities.

However as the message is the same whether it is approached from the more careful and academic and diplomatic perspective - or from the less careful and less academic and less diplomatic perspective - there is a need for both.

Among the Trump cabinet we have a tendency toward the more outspoken which is tempered by wise political sensitivity

The tendency to spell it out and to tell it like it is - is carefully contained in a geopolitical strategy which promotes slow but steady and revolutionary - but diplomatic - progress.

From the ordinary citizen perspective - as someone who is neither connected with a political establishment or with any government agency - it seems we need both.

We need both writers who are not part of the overall conservative establishment - and writers who are part of such.

Just as in the Trump administration itself we might shoot for a blend of both - plain outspoken types - and more carefully diplomatic types.

Conservatism - like any other successful human pursuit - must reflect the constituency which it serves.

The American constituency is a unique blend of tell it like it is, fiercely independent and loyal patriots who seek the truth.

Truth from academia and institutions - and truth from Main Street.

This is the task of the modern conservative - to blend all the diversity of the American mind and heart into one coherent and patriotic narrative.

Perhaps the biggest challenge now is to continue to tear down the current system of education - which has become a nightmare of indoctrination.

To replace this old broken system we need an actual educational system - lifelong in nature - composed of dedicated teachers and administrators - who are trained in - and understand the give and take interchange of true Socratic education.

As Americans, we seek to turn what has become a mediocracy - into what must now become a meritocracy.

A daunting task - one which is not for the faint of heart - and which must be taken with the utmost seriousness - combined with the creative flexibility - to be able to achieve such a high goal.

Our American founding fathers managed to combine these characteristics of poetic and philosophical flexibility - combined with a serious geopolitical and legal mindset - to pull off the impossible dream

As our founding fathers chased down the impossible dream of engineering a nation state to be carried out as "a nation of the people, by the people, for the people" they united behind a common cause - the American Cause.

A Cause which British immigrant and patriot and writer Thomas Paine managed to remind us is not an exclusively American Cause - but is instead the heartfelt cause of all mankind.

