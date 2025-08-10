KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
2h

Excellent response for the Bureaucrats that try and are successful at regulating our lives to oblivion ( better word and more accurate- extinction)🇨🇦🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maskull's avatar
Maskull
2h

“Plunk your magic twanger, Froggy!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture