Cracks me up that this Sunday morning of August 10, 2025 we have a brand new post by no less than United States Secretary of State - Marco Rubio - complete with a lurid wanted poster for the the head of the Venezuelan Government.

From Our Secretary Of State - Marco Rubio.

A Brand New Outlaw has been named and a lurid wanted poster nailed into place for Wanted Man Nicolás Maduro - President of Venezuela.

Cleaning up the mean streets is taking on new meaning these days.

Please see the link to the X post - below - to get caught up on all the details.

All I can say, is best of luck to those who decide to cross these Trump 2.0 kids - our peers who have been tasked with the desperate job of cleaning up these mean streets so we all can proceed to live on in peace and harmony.

Share

Leave a comment