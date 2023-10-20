WAR AS A STRATEGY TO STOP 2024 ELECTIONS & COVER UP GENOCIDE?
The United States - & Seemingly the Rest Of This World - Are Caught In A Trap
Being ensnared in a trap is far from a pleasant experience.
Nevertheless we are firmly caught in one.
We all know the world has flown off the edge of reason and common sense.
How far this seismic boomerang can continue to careen off course is anyone’s guess.
The real question is how far this go before it ricochets back toward sanity, grace and grown up …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.