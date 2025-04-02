WARNNG: HEAVY INDOCTRINATION AND SERIAL MANIPULATION AHEAD

Finally we have arrived at the crescendo of all of the propaganda and heavy indoctrination we have been subjected to throughout our lives as Americans.

Funny that it would seem to prove to be most annoying on this day - named as Liberation Day - by our beleaguered President Donald J. Trump.

This is reaching a peak as the serial manipulators wage final attempts to convince us that this cartoonish figure they call the “orange man” and his friends - the evil “raping and pillaging” Russians - are our sworn enemies.

The disdain they have for us is demonstrated in the very simplicity and lack of sophistication in the argument.

They do not believe we are smart enough to put together the complicated many headed and many tentacled beast of the plan to rule the world hatched by the globalists.

They know most of us will listen to mainstream news - more fearful of the dreaded conspiracy theories - than of the propagandized lies.

More fearful of being branded an outside-the-box original thinker - than a logical human - well indoctrinated by the mainstream.

More fearful of supporting a logical strengthening of one’s personal and familial well being and nation state - than of the real monster - the globalist threat with elite capture of most politicians and corporate and institutional leaders.

More fearful of the rare individual strength of leaders - than of the weakened horror shows offered by the Chinese Communist Party inspired globalists.

So indoctrinated, the people do not even suspect this is the case - and label it dangerous conspiracy theory when they encounter it.

So indoctrinated, they will believe the real enemies are the actual political forces actually trying to do good - and will worship the puppets put in power to fool them into being fatally trapped.

So indoctrinated they will believe that destroying Teslas is the path to a liberating revolution - and that Civil War is the path to peace.

So Orwellian so as to approach the ridiculousness we now see around us.

“War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.”



George Orwell, 1984

So like the poem describing how

“The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity.”

The Second Coming, William Butler Yeats

So indoctrinated the people are mocked by the worst of the fraudsters:

So accustomed to being dismissed as inferior by these holier-than-thou experts they will fail to notice they are being mocked by toxically manipulative and smoothly arrogant snake oil salesmen.

So how can an individual avoid getting caught in these traps?

To avoid being trapped, an individual must have found a way of escaping the matrix - that matrix which sells us all down the river of self doubt and fear - straight onto the deadly shoals of anger and hostility and frustration.

Those shoals are where our entire civilization now founders and takes on heavy seas - being pounded into utter destruction on the treacherous rocks.

So ironic - that in the churches - that real spiritual attainment has been sold by experts as an impossible dream - simply unattainable by the average human being.

The same weak and corrupt and selfish human which they teach the masses to become - besieged with guilt - so accepting of themselves as poor weak sinners - they cannot hardly possess an original thought.

Taught that they were hounded from the Garden of Eden by their own eternal weakness - and by their own evil sinful nature - never to regain the ability to live in spiritually harmonious balance with the earth.

Once a human being has accepted the fact they are weak and evil - and therefore commanded - to forever more - be condemned to giving birth in pain - and to till the earth in perpetuity - that human being is spiritually and psychologically destroyed.

This is the image of of that Sisyphus monster of the condemned to be free generations imagined by Albert Camus

“What, in fact, is the absurd man? He who, without negating it, does nothing for the eternal. Not that nostalgia is foreign to him. But he prefers his courage and his reasoning. The first teaches him to live without appeal and to get along with what he has; the second informs him of his limits. Assured of his temporally limited freedom, of his revolt devoid of future, and of his mortal consciousness, he lives out his adventure within the span of his lifetime. That is his field, that is his action, which he shields from any judgement but his own.”



Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus

Subject to being successfully ruled over and kept in domesticated slavery by serially manipulative toxic narcissists who have noting but disdain and disgust for the human being.

There is a whole school of behavioral and spiritual science which can be applied to help individuals become the self respecting and compassionate and wise human beings who successfully resist such pathological states.

For it is the child who is successfully loved and nurtured and respected by a strong and loving parent who becomes the self reliant and compassionate and wise human capable of recognizing and resisting such indoctrination.

But as fortunate as this child is - he or she will fight for every friend and for every achievement.

Because such a one stands out and is identified early as different than the others - a threat to the status quo of the enslaved Mediocracy - he or she is branded - and treated as suspect.

We would think - and we would be wrong - that society would welcome such a child as this.

But there is nothing meaner-spirited - or unintelligent - or more deadly - than a group of domesticated humans indoctrinated to be enslaved in a dominance hierarchy of a civilization.

There is no better tool for turning normally socially adaptable - and loving and gregarious human beings - into socially maladapted and murderous and homicidal maniacs than our vaunted so called civilizations.

Knowing this changes everything - and for some unknown reason we are living through a time of revolution - when these inconsistencies are being made clear.

When we are being given a chance to understand - and to change - as we watch horrified as many our fellow human beings are struck down by the genocide we are surrounded by.

Clearly, we are being given a rare opportunity to turn away from the horror of living in a socially backwards uncivilized civilization - and to begin to become the human beings we seek to become.

What has occurred is that our social and cultural evolution has failed us and gone wrong - even as a few human beings managed to resist and carry our psychosocial evolution forward.

But all of us now - as long as we draw breath - can begin to become the human beings we have been waiting for - capable of both biological - and social and cultural evolution - as we seek to become the compassionate, intelligent, creative - and imaginative and logical beings - our creator intended.

It is in avoiding caving into fear where our strength lies - as we watch helplessly as our fellow humans fall into the kind of fear-generated anger and hostility and homicidal violence we must avoid.

The trap is the fear - and once we cave to fear - we find it more and more difficult to avoid becoming completely ensnared.

Weirdness is going to be more and more acceptable as our society begins to reshape itself into a meritocracy rather than remaining a Mediocracy.

This will affect all kinds of issues we may not have seen as needing change - but freeing up artists and creators to more freely create and to more effectively reach their audiences is critical.

This dividing line separating the meritorious from the mediocrity will be highly visible and highly contentious.

As the Meritocracy we strive to create - begins slowly to overtake the Mediocracy in which we are mired - our spiritual and psychosocial liberation will proceed at warp speed.

And to apply this to the everyday - the mundane and the practical - I am wearing red to celebrate this American Liberation Day - may it help lead us all back to the most profitable imaginable future.

