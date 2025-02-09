MUSIC AS HYPOCRICY

Just when we believe we have seen the last frontiers of hypocrisy - there is far more to be found - as the planetary circus goes on endlessly.

It is really rich when what is left of the delusional music industry calls out POTUS Trump - based on delusional misinformation which would make a Circus Barker blush

But what with Hollywood - and the WEF - and the wise guidance of the Music Industry to back them up I am sure they will do well in the Hellish future they are dialing up.

But sadly this is what we have grown to expect of the corporate and bloated music industry.

And helped out by Stakeholder Capitalist Bono - at the World Economic Forum - as he gives us his pearls of wisdom - on

Capitalism.

