Wasted - Woke - Delusional - Musicians Call POTUS Trump Out
STAKEHOLDER CAPITALIST MUSICIANS - ATTACK CAPITALISM
MUSIC AS HYPOCRICY
Just when we believe we have seen the last frontiers of hypocrisy - there is far more to be found - as the planetary circus goes on endlessly.
It is really rich when what is left of the delusional music industry calls out POTUS Trump - based on delusional misinformation which would make a Circus Barker blush
But what with Hollywood - and the WEF - and the wise guidance of the Music Industry to back them up I am sure they will do well in the Hellish future they are dialing up.
But sadly this is what we have grown to expect of the corporate and bloated music industry.
And helped out by Stakeholder Capitalist Bono - at the World Economic Forum - as he gives us his pearls of wisdom - on
Capitalism.
Nothing but morons who are completely out of touch with reality.
"Capitalism is a wild beast!" Bono said, while fighting the throng of reporters and fans on his way to his limo, heading for his secluded mansion, passing the great unwashed outside of his tinted windows, while polishing, with his $500 silk hankie, the $200,000 emerald ring (in memory of his roots; emeralds are green, ya know) he wears on his pinkie.
Sinead O'Connor, I think, saw right through the sham of the music business. Just my opinion. I think The Chieftains deserve the respect and honour that's being wasted on Bono Vox. Giving himself that name was cute, I thought, when Boy first came out but now I see that as a "look at me!" cry.