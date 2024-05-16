WAYS IN WHICH CHRISTIAN CHURCHES AND INSTITUTIONS BETRAY OUR TRUST AND OUR FAITH
Christianity Being Weaponized Against Us
It is not necessary to remind my readers here that we are deep down in the most dystopian and seemingly medieval-style renaissance of the practice of satanic evil imaginable - including the deification of dark rites in involving abortion and child abuse.
And these things appear in a culture seemingly permeated by pedophilia and various other twisted and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.