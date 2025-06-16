WE EACH CHANGE THE WORLD BY BEING HERE

Forward:

We are each force multipliers in ways the world - the society we are born into - simply does not honor or teach.

The society we are born into - a dominance hierarchy where 1% lord it over the rest of us as the 99% - is hardly fair - and is hardly patient with us being the most powerful beings we can become.

So it is up to us - each of us - born into an unfair world - to overcome our disappointment, anger and frustration.

Overcoming our own tendencies to conform - and to see others as a threat - will always be our most difficult achievement.

A geometric progression is a mathematical term for how small numbers can quickly transform into very large numbers.

From tiny effects - tiny numbers - into incredibly large force multipliers.

Each human being is a powerful force multiplier.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE

The world often selects for violence and oppression - this has always been true.

And often this violence and oppression seems contagious - because it most certainly is.

The world seems to teach us we are powerless - but we most certainly are not powerless.

Not only did our greatest, most celebrated, spiritual teacher teach us this but we can prove it to ourselves quite easily.

We can deliberately choose gloomy and self defeating thoughts and watch the people around us and our entire reality turn dark.

Or we can choose optimistic and creative and self uplifting thoughts and watch the people around us and our entire reality turn warm and clear.

This is not just projection - our thoughts manifest into reality.

It is true that the wrong sorts of individuals come into power too easily - and that to feel important - they project their negative hostile personalities into powerful mediums like entertainment and politics and television “news”.

To these folks the news is always bad, the politicians are always wrong, government and organized institutions are the answers - and predictably the world they believe in - falls apart, almost on cue.

While we cannot think the world into conforming with our expectations - we can teach ourselves not to fall for the gloomy and self defeating propaganda the world seems to love to latch onto.

We have the power to take charge of our own mind set and, as we meet various challenges, confront them with optimism and confidence, determination and acceptance.

This may seem inadequate and hopeless - because we are small and seemingly inconsequential in comparison to the sheer size and complexity of the world.

We are not powerless but - on the contrary - quite powerful - and certainly consequential.

WE ARE FORCE MULTIPLIERS

As a force multiplier we have a choice as framed above to be a force multiplier for darkness, doom and evil - or for beauty, grace, gratefulness - and light.

We are force multipliers because our thinking - our consciousness - is transmitted instantly to others.

As we think and act based on our thoughts we instantly transmit this to those around us.

Through this we either attract others who are optimistic self starters and spiritually gifted - or we attract the manipulative, weak and spiritually bankrupt.

One person who takes responsibility for his or her own thoughts and actions is a hero or heroine in this life - serving not just as an example but as the nucleus of a chain reaction.

One person’s heroic choices - become two people with heroic actions - and as the force multiplies through the sheer mathematics of geometric progression - quickly changing the world.

Of course the opposite is true as well with those who are weak and evil having the same ability to drag the world into darkness.

Fortunately for us scientific and philosophical over-rational types - the math for this amazing recognition is relatively straightforward.

Here I share my first post which convinced me of this mathematical reality and I share it here for those who - like me - require more proof of these things.

FROM ONE - TO EIGHTEEN QUINTILLION - IN SIX TURNINGS

By the time we arrive at the sixth turning we have already changed all of the world.

Because the change begins within - and because we can feel so alone and small and weak - it is difficult to take on the dark energy we feel from others and overcome it.

But this is the only way we can become a powerful force multiplier for positive change for ourselves - and consequently for others.

As we apply these techniques to change end elevate our own thinking - we watch others do the same - and suddenly what was chaos - becomes synchronicity and beauty.

To teach this however we must become it - we must change our own consciousness - train ourselves to have a sunny attitude and to treat challenges as welcome opportunities.

When we observe what a great spiritual teacher like Christ teaches - then we see how to transform these teachings - into becoming a powerful force multiplier in our own life.

As a force multiplier you will observe the way others - and reality itself - transforms into precisely what we project.

Of course there will be be those who disappoint us - too far gone into negativity and self pity to be reached - we must accept this disappointment and move on.

The only chance we have to become force multipliers for goodness and truth and beauty - is to attend to our own thinking and action - and to rise above the disappointment we feel when someone fails to meet our expectations.

Acceptance is perhaps the most difficult spiritual high wire act as we run straight into disappointment repeatedly.

Spiritual excellence is not attained by giving up and by caving to disappointment, fear, pain and anger.

We are tested repeatedly to meet the disappointments of this world with acceptance - having to rise above our own tendencies to feel defeat and despair.

We are not defeated unless we allow ourselves to be defeated.

NUCLEAR CHAIN REACTIONS - EMOTIONAL CASCADES

Wars and conflicts don’t begin unless some individual force multipliers exist with violence and anger in their hearts to set one off.

And because hatred and anger and violence are chain reactions the multiplied force quickly leads to panic and confusion and further violence as it spreads through the crowd.

We see a great deal of this all around us currently - especially as it is geometrically expanded through the medium of broadcasting and the internet rumor mill.

Consciousness is a form of energy - one which is transmitted rather like light or electricity.

Since energy is neither created nor destroyed - but transformed - our consciousness is no different.

But we have a choice which consciousness to subscribe to - no matter what our circumstances - we always have this choice.

FREE WILL IS A CHOICE

This is the true meaning of free will - that calm abiding and acceptance of the challenges we must meet - always taking responsibility for our own consciousness - no matter what comes our way.

We are here on earth to be tested and the world will never cease challenging us to rise to the highest degree of spiritual achievement.

On so many levels we will experience those challenges - challenges meant to work - like some refiners fire - on shaping our evolving characters.

The way of the world - and “God’s Plans” - are way more complex than we will ever ever be able to comprehend.

This is the quantum universe - complex and mysterious - and ultimately unknowable .

It is not necessary to study quantum physics and quantum computing to understand this.

Although both of these are great exercises toward spiritual growth, should we need them.

WE ARE SUPERHEROES, SUPERHEROINES AND CEASELESS EXPLORERS

We will never cease from our exploration and will be greeted at every turn with the supreme challenge to know and to understand - and to become who we are supposed to be.

We reap what we sow - literally and metaphorically.

And because we are each force multipliers we create the world in every nanosecond, in every breath - and with every thought.

We are children of war and violence - and learning to make the right choice of how we walk and talk and think - is our supreme responsibility.

We can learn to love and respect and support - rather than hate and fear and obstruct.

As we learn and reflect our own mastery - the world around us begins to demonstrate the same changes.

This is how we become light bearers - by meeting every challenge with the power of becoming the most powerful possible force multiplier.

One becomes two - and two becomes a quintillion or so - faster than we can imagine such a spectacle.

Here is our superhero - faster than a speeding bullet - able to leap tall buildings at a mere six single bounds.

And as this superpower, we are challenged repeatedly by the Kryptonite of fear, anger and disappointment.

The bullies and murderous human beings who do the most damage - are in reality the weak, pathetic ones who fail to overcome challenges - caving into their own anger, disappointment and hostility.

It is our job to stand tall and to refuse to allow our thoughts and actions to be defeated by such cowardice.

It is no accident or coincidence that we were born into these perilous times - as per usual the universe brings us precisely the challenges we need at the perfect time.

We are children of war and violence - but far spiritually stronger than either of these things.

Transformation is not just a word - it is happening all the time - all around us.

Being born out of war and violence has failed to defeat us - but has been the crucible of our transformation.

FROM ONE SINGLE PERSON TO A QUINTILLION IN SIX EASY LEAPS

A lesson for super heroes and for super heroines who wish to become force multipliers for the sake of all human beings.

As always - may our supreme creator - the force multiplier of this universe - and creator of all we will ever know - seek to bless all of the peacemaker force multipliers.

It is after all only a slight leap forward - a spare six turns from one - to becoming well over a quintillion.

The journey, as always, begins with one step.

