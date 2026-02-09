THE TRUE MEANING OF THE HAIL MARY PASS



EMERGING FROM THE TIME OF GLOBALIST TOTALITARIANISM



The Spiritual situation we have been in has changed aburptly from the place where we existed yesterday morning.

No doubt that when the intelligent awareness of the universe speaks, that God speaks in unmistakable terms.



”A MONSTER UNDER MY BED, WHISPERING IN MY EAR”



Tyranny through direct aggression (dictatorship) vs tyranny by persuasion (iron fist in a velvet glove)



During the 20th century human beings increasingly experienced the terror waged by tyranny as hard power, where naziism and communism waged naked brutality, undisguised by a velvet glove



During the 21st century we have experienced the presence of tyranny, where naked aggression has been hidden within a velvet glove of technocracy.



Aggression was camouflaged within such massive false advertising campaigns as the COVID-19 virus hoax, masked by the promotional campaigns which disguised the deathly nature of the COVID vaccines



Instead of Stalin & Hitler we had Madison Avenue, instead of concentration camps we had data collection and monitoring of every aspect of our lives, and the construction of 15 minute cities .



Brutality camouflaged by the underhanded infiltration of the government’s of sovereign nation states by the so called Young Leaders of the WEF, trained to bring about cultural revolution to support socialist takeover by the New World Order



Brutality which covertly supported mass infiltration of sovereign nation states by actively promoting and encouraging mass illegal immigration in the name of humanism.



Brutality which used Madison Avenue public persuasion to glamorize such violent organizations of terror as Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, and Anti-ICE campaigns.



Brutality which used slick Madison Avenue campaigns to drum up public support for the deliberate initiation of revolution and subsequent War in the Ukraine, hiding all sorts of massive corruption and violence within the horrors of a proxy war.



Holding the general public in such contempt, assuming so much lack of discretion and ignorance within the 99% masses, the 1% elites smugly assumed victory.



Such contempt for the 99%, assumed by the 1% elites, architects of the globalist new world order, they contemplated no push back and planned clear victory.

THE SMALL, BUT SIGNIFICANT, PUSHBACK WHICH DEFEATS TYRANNY



However the lessons of earlier totalitarianism were not learned, that even the ultimate crackdown on free speech and personal agency, would ensure a small, but significant, equal and opposite reaction, proportional to the degree of suppression, control, violence and intimidation applied.



That it would be a tiny determined group of individuals who continued to speak out, who eluded control, and who delighted in standing up to intimidation.



Yes, the 99% masses had been weakened by countless generations of control via the 1% elite, controlled by the power of the media and entertainment, and by an education system which used propaganda and rote robotic learning techniques to enslave future workers.



But human beings are simply not robots, or as easy to enslave as the 1% elite predicted, that spark of optimism and enthusiasm for life, and that unpredictable spirituality, inserting wild card elements into the carefully crafted plans of the elites.



There was yet another substantial error in the plans of the globalist elite 1%, they incorporated elements common to globalist intelligence organizations, elements which led the elite 1% to engage in one of the most sickening acts of human depravity - pedophilia.



If there was one thing human beings would not permit, it was the way the 1% elite came after the kids, using both direct sexual aggression, rape and child trafficking, and also medically sanctioned dismemberment (transgender) via the ideological capture of small children and unstable parents.



There was yet another diabolical element applied by the 1% elite against the 99% masses.



This was Trans Humanism, a more advanced underhanded weapon than transgender.



Trans Humanism, especially thru the work of a WEF associated writer, Yuval Harari, predicted that human beings were so easily manipulated and controlled that they would be led like sheep to the slaughter, to accept 100% control via robotics.



Once again the 1% elite made a massive error in judgement, as the 99% masses totally rejected the Trans Humanist agenda.





GOD’S INSCRUTABLE PLANS: SPEAKS THRU A HAIL MARY PASS AT THE SUPER BOWL



Where the human beings may have been willing to accept the use of AI as a convenient tool for the democratization of education, they were not about to accept the presence of consumer robotics, the presence of robotic armies to fight their wars, or amenable to being wired up to machine intelligence.



It was on the day, Super Bowl Sunday 2026, when humanity held one of its greatest celebrations - that that famous end run, that day of the Hail Mary pass, made it clear that the 99% masses were not as malleable as the 1% elite had assumed.



Not only had about 20% of humans rejected the entire globalist narrative, including the vaccines, but unexpected leadership emerged which countered the whole globalist narrative.



A leadership which challenged the whole civilization which allowed all of the transgressions listed above.



A leadership which understood that love and compassion and intelligence, which lay dormant, perhaps, but nevertheless strong, in the hearts and minds of the people.



Why would God, the universal quantum intelligence, chose to speak via a football game?



God’s plans have always been of an inscrutable nature, and not easily understood by human kind, so we must then ask why wouldn’t such a being speak anywhere and in any manner selected for maximum impact.



AN ANGEL, HER HAND ON MY HEAD, SAY I GOT NOTHING TO FEAR



When God does chose to speak He does not mince words or fail to make the necessary point.

God speaks in broad strokes and in large technicolor flashing light billboards.

Speaks in never to be forgotten terms and most unmistakable visual and sonic elements.

Don’t look now, but the world has changed, in the twinkling of an eye, with the sound of trumpets, as the unmistakable message landed with the forcefulness one would expect of such a “Second Coming”.



Remembering, of course, that Jesus often chooses to speak loudest thru sinners, and as the religious authorities thought it was Jesus whom had left, and therefore must return in apocalyptic fashion, real humans know that it wasn’t Jesus who left town, it was humanity which left him.

And unknown to most, was the elemental spiritual force, which had taken root among the young football gladiators of the gridiron.



It was the ultimate HAIL MARY pass, one which would take the phrase up and away from the plastic, garishly lit, and cheaply advertised spectacle of the gridiron, into entirely new territory.



Turn those lights on everyone, and keep them lit, for as 80 allowed the monster to defeat them, 20% went with the guidance of the angel.



The Hail Mary pass would set the tone for all that would follow.

But of course, we all know there is more to this than meets the eye.

LINES HAVE BEEN PERMANENTLY REDRAWN



THE WOKE NONSENSE OF TYRANNY SIMPLY DOES NOT SELL



GO WOKE, GO BROKE

As the demonic poseurs of mainstream wrecked havoc on the big screen, the real show was taking place elsewhere.

The Gridiron Battle Lines have now been redrawn on the maps of human beings.



GOD is not above managing a Hail Mary Pass on the American Gridiron to make His point.

We always did feel the same, we just looked at it from a different point of view.

FOR WHAT ITS WORTH

There’s something happening here

What it is ain’t exactly clear

There’s a man with a gun over there

A-telling me I got to beware I think it’s time we stop

Children, what’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down There’s battle lines being drawn

Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong

Young people speaking their minds

Are getting so much resistance from behind Time we stop

Hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down What a field-day for the heat

A thousand people in the street

Singing songs and a-carrying signs

Mostly say hooray for our side It’s time we stop

Hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down Paranoia strikes deep

Into your life it will creep

It starts when you’re always afraid

Step out of line, the man come and take you away We better stop

Hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down

We better stop

Hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down

We better stop now

What’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down

We better stop

Children, what’s that sound?

Everybody look what’s going down

